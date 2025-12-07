This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 8 December

Every day has a story. Every date carries echoes of the past. So what happened on December 8, and why does it matter? December 8 has seen events that shaped the world, from war to peace, tragedy to hope. On this day in 1941, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbour. In 1987, leaders from rival superpowers signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a landmark step toward limiting nuclear arms. On a more personal note, December 8, 1980, marked the tragic assassination of John Lennon, a loss still mourned across the globe. In this article, we'll revisit these events and many more. We'll explore how December 8 links the past to today in war, politics, culture and memory.
What Happened On This Day—December 8?
Here's what happened in history on December 8:
1794 – Fire Destroys Much of New Orleans' French Quarter
- On December 8, 1794, a massive fire swept through New Orleans.
- More than 200 buildings were destroyed.
- The disaster changed the city's look, as new structures were built in a Spanish style.
- It remains one of the worst fires in the city's history.
1881 – Ring Theatre Fire Kills Hundreds in Vienna
- On December 8, 1881, the Ring Theatre in Vienna caught fire.
- At least 620 people were killed.
- It became one of the deadliest theatre fires ever recorded.
- The tragedy led to significant safety changes in theatres across Europe.
1914 – Battle of the Falkland Islands
- On December 8, 1914, British forces defeated a German naval squadron near the Falkland Islands.
- The battle ended as a significant threat to British shipping in the region.
- It was a significant early victory for Britain in World War I.
1940 – Bears Defeat Redskins 73–0
- On December 8, 1940, the Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins in the NFL Championship.
- The final score was 73–0.
- It remains the most significant margin of victory in NFL history.
1941 – The United States Declares War on Japan
- On December 8, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan.
- This came one day after the attack on Pearl Harbour.
- The declaration marked America's entry into World War II.
1941 – Jeannette Rankin Votes Against WWII
- On the same day, Jeannette Rankin cast the only vote against entering World War II.
- She was also the only member of Congress who voted against both World Wars.
- Her lifelong pacifism guided her decision.
1942 – Architect Albert Kahn Dies
- On December 8, 1942, Albert Kahn died at age 73.
- He designed more than 2,000 buildings, many for Ford and General Motors.
- He is remembered as "the man who built Detroit".
1949 – Chinese Nationalists Move Capital to Taiwan
- On December 8, 1949, Chinese Nationalist leaders fled to Taiwan.
- They established a new capital there as Communist forces took control of mainland China.
- This event began the long-standing "two Chinas" situation.
1969 – President Nixon Says the Vietnam War Is Ending
- On December 8, 1969, President Richard Nixon announced the Vietnam War was nearing an end.
- He highlighted his new "Vietnamisation" plan.
- It aimed to shift combat duties from U.S. troops to South Vietnamese forces.
1980 – John Lennon was Shot and Killed
- On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was shot outside his New York City home.
- He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
- Fans around the world mourned the loss of the legendary Beatle.
1982 – Sophie's Choice Premieres
- On December 8, 1982, the film Sophie's Choice premiered in Los Angeles.
- Meryl Streep starred as a Holocaust survivor.
- The film soon earned widespread critical praise.
1985 – One of the First Personal Computer Shops Opens
- On December 8, 1985, one of the first personal computer stores opened in Mission Valley, California.
- The Byte Shop sold the first 50 Apple-1 computers.
- Each cost $666.66.
- Today, Apple-1 computers sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
1987 – Superpowers Agree to Reduce Nuclear Arsenals
- On December 8, 1987, the U.S. and the Soviet Union signed the INF Treaty.
- It was the first agreement to eliminate an entire class of nuclear missiles.
- The treaty reduced Cold War tensions significantly.
1993 – NAFTA Signed Into Law
- On December 8, 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the NAFTA agreement.
- It removed trade barriers between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
- NAFTA became one of the most significant trade deals in North America.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 8?
December 8 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 8
1925 – Sammy Davis Jr. was Born
- Born December 8, 1925.
- Singer, dancer, actor, and member of the "Rat Pack".
- Broke many racial barriers in entertainment.
1943 – Jim Morrison was Born
- Born December 8, 1943.
- Lead singer of The Doors.
- Known for his wild stage presence and songs like "Light My Fire".
1966 – Sinéad O'Connor Born
- Born December 8, 1966.
- Irish singer-songwriter known for "Nothing Compares 2 U".
- Also known for her bold activism.
Notable Deaths on December 8
- John Lennon died in 1980. Iconic musician and former member of The Beatles was shot outside his New York home.
- Juice WRLD died in 2019. American rapper and singer, known for hits like "All Girls Are the Same".
- Caroll Spinney died in 2019. Famous puppeteer who voiced Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street".
- Robbie Shakespeare died in 2021. Jamaican bass guitarist, part of the legendary rhythm duo "Sly and Robbie".
- Rene Auberjonois, who died in 2019, was an American actor known for his work in television and film.
- Ryan O'Neal, an American actor who starred in films like Paper Moon, died in 2023.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation