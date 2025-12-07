This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 8 December

Every day has a story. Every date carries echoes of the past. So what happened on December 8, and why does it matter? December 8 has seen events that shaped the world, from war to peace, tragedy to hope. On this day in 1941, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbour. In 1987, leaders from rival superpowers signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a landmark step toward limiting nuclear arms. On a more personal note, December 8, 1980, marked the tragic assassination of John Lennon, a loss still mourned across the globe. In this article, we'll revisit these events and many more. We'll explore how December 8 links the past to today in war, politics, culture and memory.

What Happened On This Day—December 8?

Here's what happened in history on December 8: