CAT 2025 Objection Management Link Opens Today, Submit Grievances on Provisional Answer Key until December 10 at iimcat.ac.in

IIM Kozhikode will open the CAT 2025 objection window today, December 8, 2025. According to the dates provided on the official website, candidates who have completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website from today, December 8. The window will remain open until December 10, 2025.

To submit the objections candidates are first required to download the CAT provisional answer key 2025 through the login link on the website. Candidates can cross check the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key to the CAT response sheets which are available for download in the login link.

CAT objection management link will be available from 12 noon onwards at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to submit objections.

CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window - Click Here