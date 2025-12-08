CAT 2025 Objection Management Link Opens Today, Submit Grievances on Provisional Answer Key until December 10 at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
- The CAT 2025 objection window opens at 12 noon today
- Submit grievances on December 12 at iimcat.ac.in by 11.55 PM
- CAT 2025 results expected in the first week of January 2026
IIM Kozhikode will open the CAT 2025 objection window today, December 8, 2025. According to the dates provided on the official website, candidates who have completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website from today, December 8. The window will remain open until December 10, 2025.
To submit the objections candidates are first required to download the CAT provisional answer key 2025 through the login link on the website. Candidates can cross check the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key to the CAT response sheets which are available for download in the login link.
CAT objection management link will be available from 12 noon onwards at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to submit objections.
CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window - Click Here
CAT 2025 Objection Window Date and Time
Candidates who have appeared for their CAT 2025 exams can download the answer key online and submit grievances, if any, as per the schedule provided below.
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Time
|
CAT 2025 objection window opens
|
December 8, 2025
|
12 Noon
|
CAT 2025 objection window closes
|
December 10, 2025
|
11:55 PM
How to Raise Objections on CAT 2025 Answer Key
The link for candidates to raise objections on the CAT 2025 answer key will be available on the official website by 12 PM. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit objections
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025
Step 2: Click on CAT Objection Management link
Step 3: Login with the application id and password
Step 4: Click on the link to raise objections
Step 5: Select the question number
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents to support objection
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation