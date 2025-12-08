CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date OUT, Release on December 10, Submit Objections by December 12

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released on December 10, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium of NLUs will also open the window for candidates to raise objections to the answer key.

According to the official notification released, the window for students to raise objections on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available from 5 PM onwards on December 10. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key can visit the designated portal and submit objections until December 12, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Objection Window Date and Time

The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released on December 10, 2025. Along with the answer key, the window for candidates to submit objections to the answer key will open. Check the schedule to raise objections below