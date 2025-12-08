CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date OUT, Release on December 10, Submit Objections by December 12

Key Points
- CLAT 2026 objection window to open on December 10, 2025
- Submit objections on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key until December 12
- The CLAT 2026 final answer key to be issued shortly after
CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released on December 10, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium of NLUs will also open the window for candidates to raise objections to the answer key.
According to the official notification released, the window for students to raise objections on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available from 5 PM onwards on December 10. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key can visit the designated portal and submit objections until December 12, 2025.
CLAT 2026 Objection Window Date and Time
The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released on December 10, 2025. Along with the answer key, the window for candidates to submit objections to the answer key will open. Check the schedule to raise objections below
|Activity
|Date
|Time
|
CLAT 2026 provisional answer key releases
|December 10, 2025
|5:00 PM
|CLAT 2026 objection window opens
|December 10, 2025
|CLAT 2026 objection window closes
|December 12, 2025
Steps to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available from December 10 onwards. Candidates who have appeared for their CLAT exams can download the provisional answer key through the link provided. Follow the steps to download the answer key PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website for CLAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key link
Step 3: Login with the mobile number and password
Step 4: The CLAT 2026 answer key PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Details Mentioned on CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released as a PDF document. The following details will be given on the answer key
- Exam name
- Date of exam
- Set number
- Question number
- Correct answer opitons
CLAT 2026 Marking Scheme
CLAT 2026 exams were conducted in the offline, Pen-and-Paper mode with a total of 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidates were to answer questions from English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques sections. Each correct answer carried 1 mark while every incorrect answer is marked -0.25. Unanswered questions did not carry any negative marking.
CLAT 2026 Results
After the CLAT provisional answer key 2026 PDF is released, candidates can submit objections on the answer key until December 12. Based on the objections submitted, the conducting body will take into consideration, the suggestions given on which the CLAT 2026 final answer key will be prepared. The CLAT 2026 results will be released shortly after.
