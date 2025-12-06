JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

Key Points
- JEE Advanced 2026 exam to be held on May 17, 2026
- JEE Advanced to be held in the computer-based mode across exam centres
- Detailed Application, Eligibility criteria fee details to be provided soon
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: The JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time have been announced. IIT Roorkee will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams and fall under the cutoff will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026.
According to the official notification issued, JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted in the CBT mode. Paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The JEE Advanced 2026 exam notification is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the notification image below
JEE Advanced 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the details of the JEE Advanced 2026 Examination below
|Particulars
|Details
|Name of Exam
|Joint Entrance Examination Advanced
|Mode of the exam
|Computer-based examination
|Medium of the exam
|English and Hindi
|Official website
|jeeadv.ac.in
|JEE Advanced applications
|To bo Announced soon
|Number of Papers
|Two compulsory papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2
|Exam Duration
|3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)
|Marking Scheme
|The exam has a concept of full, partial and zero marks
JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria
JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to engineering programmes offered at Indian Institute of Technology across the country. Candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2026 must make sure they go through the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the online applications.
- Top 2.5 (f 250,236) Lakh candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2026 exams can appear
- Candidate must be born on or after October 1, 2000
- A five-year relaxation is applicable for students from the reservation category
- Candidate applying must have cleared their class 12 examination in 2024 or 2025
