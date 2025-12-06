UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 6, 2025, 14:09 IST

JEE Advanced 2026 exams will be held on May 17, 2026. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main exams are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Check updates regarding JEE Advanced 2026 here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Advanced 2026 exam to be held on May 17, 2026
  • JEE Advanced to be held in the computer-based mode across exam centres
  • Detailed Application, Eligibility criteria fee details to be provided soon

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: The JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time have been announced. IIT Roorkee will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams and fall under the cutoff will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026. 

According to the official notification issued, JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted in the CBT mode. Paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam notification is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the notification image below

jee-notif

JEE Advanced 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the details of the JEE Advanced 2026 Examination below

Particulars Details
Name of Exam Joint Entrance Examination Advanced
Mode of the exam Computer-based examination
Medium of the exam English and Hindi
Official website jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced applications To bo Announced soon
Number of Papers Two compulsory papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2
Exam Duration 3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)
Marking Scheme The exam has a concept of full, partial and zero marks

JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria

JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to engineering programmes offered at Indian Institute of Technology across the country. Candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2026 must make sure they go through the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the online applications.

  • Top 2.5 (f 250,236) Lakh candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2026 exams can appear
  • Candidate must be born on or after October 1, 2000
  • A five-year relaxation is applicable for students from the reservation category
  • Candidate applying must have cleared their class 12 examination in 2024 or 2025

 Also Read: CLAT 2026 on December 7, Check Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News