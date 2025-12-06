JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: The JEE Advanced 2026 examination date and time have been announced. IIT Roorkee will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on May 17, 2025. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams and fall under the cutoff will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026.

According to the official notification issued, JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted in the CBT mode. Paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam notification is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the notification image below

JEE Advanced 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the details of the JEE Advanced 2026 Examination below