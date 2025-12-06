UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Hindi And Math Paper Set Wise

UP LT Grade Teacher Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is successfully conducting the UP LT Grade exam for Mathematics and Hindi today, on 06th December 2025 across the state. The much awaited exam is going to be conducted in two shifts for the mathematics paper from 09:00 to 11:00 am.

The second shift exam is scheduled for Hindi paper from 03:00 pm to 05:00pm.Those preparing for the UP LT Grade exam for Mathematics and Hindi can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The UP LT Grade exam will be conducted in multiple choice questions (MCQs) consisting of a total 150 questions. As per the exam pattern released, questions are based on the subjects including the General Studies section. Apart from these, candidates should be aware that questions are to be asked also based on the concerned subjects for which they have applied.