IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started conducting the IBPS RRB Prelims 2025 exam for Clerk post today. The exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 at multilple exam centres spread across the country. The IBPS RRB PO exam has already been conducted on November 22 and 23. The second shift of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims has ended, and we have shared a detailed analysis after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to access the complete exam analysis, including difficulty level, question types, number of questions, and section-wise breakdown provided by experts. IBPS RRB Clerk Difficulty Level 2025 IBPS RRB Clerk is divided into two sections: Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. The difficulty level of both shift 1 and shift 2 was easy to moderate. We have mentioned IBPS RRB Clerk difficulty level 6 December, shift 1 and 2 in the table below for your reference.

Section Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate Easy Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate Overall Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Good Attempts 2025 The expected good attempts for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 indicate that candidates who attempted around 61–65 questions in Shift 1 and 62–66 in Shift 2 stand a higher chances of qualifying. You can check IBPS RRB Clerk Good Attempts for Shift 1 and 2 in table below. Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts (Shift 1) Good Attempts (Shift 2) Reasoning Ability 40 32-34 33-35 Quantitative Aptitude 40 29-31 29-31 Overall 80 61-65 62-66 IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis: Questions Asked from Quantitative Aptitude The difficutly level of Quant section was easy to moderate on Prelims exam, held on December 6. The maximum number of questions were based on Simplification, Arithmetic and Table DI. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Sections No. of Questions Simplification 15 Wrong Number Series 05 Table DI 06 Bar Graph DI 05 Arithmetic 09 IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Reasoning Ability Based on candidates' feedback, we have mentioned the types of questions asked below: Post Based (7 persons)- 5 questions

Square-Based Arrangement (4 corners 4 sides)- 5 questions

Month + Date (3 x 2)- 5 questions

Comparison-Based puzzle- 6 persons- 3 questions Sections No. of Questions Puzzles & Seating Arrangements 18 Blood Relation 03 Syllogism 03 Inequality (non comma) 03 Word series (3 letter-based) 05 Chinese Coding 05 Pair Formation 01 Word Based 01

IBPS RRB Clerk Shift Timings The IBPS Clerk exam will be conducted in four shifts: 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, and 3:45 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their IBPS RRB Clerk exam centre at least one hour before their scheduled shift time.