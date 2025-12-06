UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 6, 2025, 12:33 IST

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 exam, shift 2 has ended. A detailed IBPS RRB exam analysis is provided here after receiving feedback from test takers. So, stay tuned to know IBPS RRB Clerk difficulty level, good attempts, questions asked and expected cut off for all days and shifts.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the IBPS RRB Prelims 2025 exam for the Clerk post today. Shift 1 & 2 of IBPS RRB Prelims exam have concluded. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14 across multiple centres nationwide. Meanwhile, the IBPS RRB PO exam was already conducted on November 22 and 23.

Thousands of candidates have applied for 13316 Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) vacancies. Of these, 8022 are reserved for Office Assistants (Clerks) post. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must review the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis to understand the exam's difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance. In this article, you will find all the latest updates on IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2025 including difficulty level, good attempts, questions asked and expected cut off marks.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started conducting the IBPS RRB Prelims 2025 exam for Clerk post today. The exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 at multilple exam centres spread across the country. The IBPS RRB PO exam has already been conducted on November 22 and 23. 

The second shift of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims has ended, and we have shared a detailed analysis after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to access the complete exam analysis, including difficulty level, question types, number of questions, and section-wise breakdown provided by experts.

IBPS RRB Clerk Difficulty Level 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk is divided into two sections: Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. The difficulty level of both shift 1 and shift 2 was easy to moderate. We have mentioned IBPS RRB Clerk difficulty level 6 December, shift 1 and 2 in the table below for your reference.

Section

Difficulty Level (Shift 1)

Difficulty Level (Shift 2)

Reasoning Ability

Easy to Moderate

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Overall

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Good Attempts 2025

The expected good attempts for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 indicate that candidates who attempted around 61–65 questions in Shift 1 and 62–66 in Shift 2 stand a higher chances of qualifying. You can check IBPS RRB Clerk Good Attempts for Shift 1 and 2 in table below.

Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts (Shift 1) Good Attempts (Shift 2)
Reasoning Ability 40 32-34 33-35
Quantitative Aptitude 40 29-31 29-31
Overall 80 61-65 62-66

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis: Questions Asked from Quantitative Aptitude

The difficutly level of Quant section was easy to moderate on Prelims exam, held on December 6. The maximum number of questions were based on Simplification, Arithmetic and Table DI. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Sections No. of Questions
Simplification 15
Wrong Number Series 05
Table DI 06
Bar Graph DI 05
Arithmetic 09

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Reasoning Ability

Based on candidates' feedback, we have mentioned the types of questions asked below:

  • Post Based (7 persons)- 5 questions
  • Square-Based Arrangement (4 corners 4 sides)- 5 questions
  • Month + Date (3 x 2)- 5 questions
  • Comparison-Based puzzle- 6 persons- 3 questions
Sections No. of Questions
Puzzles & Seating Arrangements 18
Blood Relation 03
Syllogism 03
Inequality (non comma) 03
Word series (3 letter-based) 05
Chinese Coding 05
Pair Formation 01
Word Based 01


IBPS RRB Clerk Shift Timings

The IBPS Clerk exam will be conducted in four shifts: 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, and 3:45 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their IBPS RRB Clerk exam centre at least one hour before their scheduled shift time.

Shift

Exam Time

Duration

Shift 1

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM

45 minutes

Shift 2

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

45 minutes

Shift 3

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM

45 minutes

Shift 4

4:30 PM – 5:15 PM

45 minutes

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Exam Analysis: How to download the admit card?

Here are the steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk admit card:

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS

  2. Click the 'IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card download link'

  3. Enter your registration number and password

  4. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

  5. Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

