Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Explicit

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Inadequate

The word of the day is Inadequate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inadequate

Inadequate refers to something that is not enough or insufficient to meet a need, requirement, or standard. It can describe resources, effort, or abilities that fall short of what is necessary.

Inadequate - Origin

The word inadequate comes from the Latin word “inadequatus”, meaning “not equal to” or “insufficient.” It entered English in the early 17th century to describe insufficiency or lack of adequacy.