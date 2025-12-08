Word of the Day: Inadequate

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
By Sneha Singh
Dec 8, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is inadequate. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of inadequate here.

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

The word of the day is Inadequate.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inadequate

Inadequate refers to something that is not enough or insufficient to meet a need, requirement, or standard. It can describe resources, effort, or abilities that fall short of what is necessary.

Inadequate - Origin

The word inadequate comes from the Latin word “inadequatus”, meaning “not equal to” or “insufficient.” It entered English in the early 17th century to describe insufficiency or lack of adequacy.

Inadequate - Usage

  • The report was inadequate and did not cover all the key points.

  • Many students felt that the time given for the exam was inadequate to complete all questions.

Inadequate - Synonyms

Insufficient, lacking, deficient, incomplete, meager

Inadequate - Antonyms

Sufficient, enough, ample, adequate, satisfactory

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Inadequate. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

