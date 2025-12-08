Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Inadequate
The word of the day is Inadequate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Inadequate
Inadequate refers to something that is not enough or insufficient to meet a need, requirement, or standard. It can describe resources, effort, or abilities that fall short of what is necessary.
Inadequate - Origin
The word inadequate comes from the Latin word “inadequatus”, meaning “not equal to” or “insufficient.” It entered English in the early 17th century to describe insufficiency or lack of adequacy.
Inadequate - Usage
-
The report was inadequate and did not cover all the key points.
-
Many students felt that the time given for the exam was inadequate to complete all questions.
Inadequate - Synonyms
Insufficient, lacking, deficient, incomplete, meager
Inadequate - Antonyms
Sufficient, enough, ample, adequate, satisfactory
