Word of the Day: Explicit

The word of the day is Explicit. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Explicit

Explicit refers to something stated clearly and directly, leaving no room for confusion or interpretation. It describes information or instructions that are fully expressed and easy to understand.

Explicit - Origin

The word explicit comes from the Latin word “explicitus”, meaning “unfolded” or “clearly expressed.” It entered English through Late Latin and has been used to describe clarity and openness in communication.