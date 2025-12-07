Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Explicit
The word of the day is Explicit. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Explicit
Explicit refers to something stated clearly and directly, leaving no room for confusion or interpretation. It describes information or instructions that are fully expressed and easy to understand.
Explicit - Origin
The word explicit comes from the Latin word “explicitus”, meaning “unfolded” or “clearly expressed.” It entered English through Late Latin and has been used to describe clarity and openness in communication.
Explicit - Usage
The teacher gave explicit instructions to avoid any confusion during the test.
The contract contains explicit details about the responsibilities of both parties.
Explicit - Synonyms
Clear, direct, specific, precise, unambiguous
Explicit - Antonyms
Implicit, vague, unclear, ambiguous, indirect
Conclusion
