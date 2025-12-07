Word of the Day: Explicit

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Sneha Singh
Dec 7, 2025

The word of the day is explicit.

Explicit
Type

Adjective

Meaning of Explicit

Explicit refers to something stated clearly and directly, leaving no room for confusion or interpretation. It describes information or instructions that are fully expressed and easy to understand.

Explicit - Origin

The word explicit comes from the Latin word “explicitus”, meaning “unfolded” or “clearly expressed.” It entered English through Late Latin and has been used to describe clarity and openness in communication.

Explicit - Usage

The teacher gave explicit instructions to avoid any confusion during the test.

The contract contains explicit details about the responsibilities of both parties.

Explicit - Synonyms

Clear, direct, specific, precise, unambiguous

Explicit - Antonyms

Implicit, vague, unclear, ambiguous, indirect

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Explicit. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

