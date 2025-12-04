Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read:Word of the Day: Insouciant

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Discern

The word of the day is Discern. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Discern

Discern means to notice, recognize, or understand something clearly, especially something that is not immediately obvious. It refers to the ability to distinguish between different things using careful observation or judgment.

Discern - Origin

The word discern comes from the Latin word “discernere”, meaning “to separate” or “to distinguish.” It entered English through Old French and has long been used to describe clear and thoughtful perception.