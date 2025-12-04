Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of discern here.

Discern
Discern

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Discern

The word of the day is Discern. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Discern

Discern means to notice, recognize, or understand something clearly, especially something that is not immediately obvious. It refers to the ability to distinguish between different things using careful observation or judgment.

Discern - Origin

The word discern comes from the Latin word discernere, meaning “to separate” or “to distinguish.” It entered English through Old French and has long been used to describe clear and thoughtful perception.

Discern - Usage

  • It was hard to discern the truth amid all the conflicting statements.

  • With experience, a teacher can quickly discern a student’s strengths and weaknesses.

Discern - Synonyms

Detect, perceive, recognize, identify, distinguish

Discern - Antonyms

Ignore, overlook, miss, disregard, confuse

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Discern. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

