Word of the Day: Discern
The word of the day is Discern. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Verb
Meaning of Discern
Discern means to notice, recognize, or understand something clearly, especially something that is not immediately obvious. It refers to the ability to distinguish between different things using careful observation or judgment.
Discern - Origin
The word discern comes from the Latin word “discernere”, meaning “to separate” or “to distinguish.” It entered English through Old French and has long been used to describe clear and thoughtful perception.
Discern - Usage
It was hard to discern the truth amid all the conflicting statements.
With experience, a teacher can quickly discern a student’s strengths and weaknesses.
Discern - Synonyms
Detect, perceive, recognize, identify, distinguish
Discern - Antonyms
Ignore, overlook, miss, disregard, confuse
