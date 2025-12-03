Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Insouciant
The word of the day is Insouciant. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Insouciant
Insouciant refers to a person who is calm, carefree, and unconcerned. It describes someone who remains relaxed and unbothered even in situations that might worry others.
Insouciant - Origin
The word insouciant comes from the French word “insouciant”, which is derived from in- meaning “not” and souciant meaning “worrying”. It originally described a state of being free from cares or concerns.
Insouciant - Pronunciation
Insouciant is pronounced as “in-SOO-see-uhnt”, with the stress on the second syllable “soo”.
Insouciant - Usage
She walked into the meeting with an insouciant smile, despite the tense atmosphere.
His insouciant attitude often surprised people who expected him to panic.
Insouciant - Synonyms
Carefree, unconcerned, nonchalant, relaxed, untroubled
Insouciant - Antonyms
Anxious, concerned, worried, stressed, uneasy
