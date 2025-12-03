Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

READ | Word of the Day: Grovel

Word of the Day: Insouciant

The word of the day is Insouciant. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Insouciant

Insouciant refers to a person who is calm, carefree, and unconcerned. It describes someone who remains relaxed and unbothered even in situations that might worry others.

Insouciant - Origin

The word insouciant comes from the French word “insouciant”, which is derived from in- meaning “not” and souciant meaning “worrying”. It originally described a state of being free from cares or concerns.