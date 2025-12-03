SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Insouciant
Insouciant

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Grovel

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Insouciant

The word of the day is Insouciant. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Insouciant

Insouciant refers to a person who is calm, carefree, and unconcerned. It describes someone who remains relaxed and unbothered even in situations that might worry others.

Insouciant - Origin

The word insouciant comes from the French word “insouciant”, which is derived from in- meaning “not” and souciant meaning “worrying”. It originally described a state of being free from cares or concerns.

Insouciant - Pronunciation

Insouciant is pronounced as “in-SOO-see-uhnt”, with the stress on the second syllable “soo”.

Insouciant - Usage

She walked into the meeting with an insouciant smile, despite the tense atmosphere.

His insouciant attitude often surprised people who expected him to panic.

Insouciant - Synonyms

Carefree, unconcerned, nonchalant, relaxed, untroubled

Insouciant - Antonyms

Anxious, concerned, worried, stressed, uneasy

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Insouciant. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

