SSC JE Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines & Negative Marking

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the SSC JE 2025 exam on December 3, 2025. The computer-based test will be held in three shifts and will conclude on December 6. The exam timings of the first shift are 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 1 pm to 3 pm, and the third shift from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The examination will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must check SSC JE Shift Timings, Marking Scheme, Negative Marking and Guidelines that they must follow to avoid any confusion on the examination day.

SSC JE Shift Timings 2025

The authorities have released the SSC JE Admit Card and Shift Timings on the official website. As per the official notice, the SSC JE 2025 exam will be held in three shifts at various designated SSC JE exam centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least an hour prior to their shift timings to complete the frisking and verification process. Check the SSC JE exam timing for all the shifts below.