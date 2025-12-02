SSC JE Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines & Negative Marking

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the SSC JE 2025 exam on December 3, 2025. The computer-based test will be held in three shifts and will conclude on December 6. The exam timings of the first shift are 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 1 pm to 3 pm, and the third shift from 5 pm to 7 pm.
The examination will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must check SSC JE Shift Timings, Marking Scheme, Negative Marking and Guidelines that they must follow to avoid any confusion on the examination day.
SSC JE Shift Timings 2025
The authorities have released the SSC JE Admit Card and Shift Timings on the official website. As per the official notice, the SSC JE 2025 exam will be held in three shifts at various designated SSC JE exam centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least an hour prior to their shift timings to complete the frisking and verification process. Check the SSC JE exam timing for all the shifts below.
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Exam Timings
|
Duration
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 AM
|
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|
2 hours
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 AM
|
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|
2 hours
|
Shift 3
|
3:30 PM
|
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|
2 hours
SSC JE 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
SSC JE is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is held annually to recruit eligible candidates for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations. Candidates aiming to appear for the exam must follow the guidelines mentioned below for a hassle-free experience:
-
Carry a printed copy of your SSC JE admit card to the exam centre.
-
Bring a valid photo ID for verification.
-
Reach the centre at least an hour before your shift timings.
-
No entry is permitted after the gate-closing time. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.
-
Any electronic devices or stationary items are prohibited inside the examination hall.
-
Cheating or rule-breaking may lead to disqualification.
SSC JE Exam Pattern 2025
Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must check the SSC JE exam pattern and Syllabus to create a robust section-wise strategy. The SSC JE Paper 1 consists of 200 objective-type questions for 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. Check the SSC JE Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 below.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC JE Marking Scheme 2025
-
The SSC JE is divided into three subjects such as General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Engineering (Civil & Structural/Electrical/Mechanical)
-
A total of 200 objective-type questions will be asked for 200 marks.
-
For every incorrect answer, there shall be a deduction of 0.25 marks as the negative marking.
