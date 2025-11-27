RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Check Paper 1 and 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 27, 2025, 14:19 IST

SSC JE Syllabus 2025 is a valuable study resource to prepare for upcoming SSC Junior Engineer exam. Check out the subject-wise SSC JE Syllabus for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Also, download SSC JE Syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

SSC JE Syllabus
SSC JE Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in the official notification. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants must acquaint themselves with the latest exam pattern and SSC JE syllabus for CE, ME and Electrical Engineering to prepare well for the exam. Being well-versed with the Junior Engineer exam syllabus will help you understand important topics, question format, total marks, and marking schemes.

As per schedule, the SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies. Thousands of candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to help you outrank others in the exam.

SSC JE Syllabus 2025 Overview

The commission is all set to conduct SSC JE Paper 1 exam from December 3 to 6 in multiple shifts across the country. The exam is held in two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will secure more than SSC JE cut off marks will proceed to the subsequent stage.

SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Highlights

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical)

Selection Process

Paper I and Paper II

Exam Date

December 3 to 6

Maximum Marks

Paper I: 200

Paper II: 300

SSC JE Syllabus PDF Download

SSC issues the latest SSC JE exam syllabus for all subjects in the PDF format. Aspirants must download it and save it to ensure they have studied all the topics mentioned in the syllabus.

SSC Junior Engineer Syllabus PDF

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025

SSC Junior Engineer exam is held in online mode. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The exam duration of SSC JE exam is 2 hours. You can also go through SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam pattern better.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

50

50

2 Hours

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or

Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or

Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or

100

100

Total

200

200

SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1

This is the first and foremost stage that every aspirant must clear to get one step closer to their dream job. The SSC JE Paper 1 Syllabus consists of 3 subjects: General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). You can check subject-wise syllabus below.

What is SSC JE Syllabus for Reasoning?

The SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus comprises topics like Analogy, Syllogism, Alphabet Test and more. Through this section, candidates’ general intelligence and aptitude is tested.

SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus

Coding Decoding

Analogy

Alphabet Test

Syllogism

Counting of figures

Paper-cutting & folding

Similarities and differences

Figure Series

Classification

Cube & Dice

What is SSC JE GK Syllabus?

In order to check aspirants’ general awareness, the commission includes questions based on topics such as:

  • National and International Events

  • History

  • Culture

  • Geography

  • Economic Scene

  • General Polity 

  • Scientific Research, etc

SSC JE Syllabus for Civil Engineering

The standard of the questions in engineering subjects will be the level of a Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Here is the detailed SSC Junior Engineer syllabus for general engineering shared below.

  1. Building Materials

  2. Surveying

  3. Estimating

  4. Soil Mechanics

  5. Costing and Valuation

  6. Concrete Technology

  7. Irrigation Engineering

  8. Steel Design

  9. Theory of Structures

  10. Hydraulics

  11. RCC Design

  12. Environmental Engineering

  13. Transportation Engineering

SSC JE Syllabus for Electrical Engineering

  1. Basic concepts

  2. Circuit law

  3. AC Fundamentals

  4. Magnetic Circuit

  5. Electrical Machines

  6. Utilisation and Electrical Energy

  7. Transmission and Distribution

  8. Estimation and Costing

  9. Basic Electronics

  10. Generation

  11. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single-Phase Induction Motors

  12. Measurement and Measuring Instruments

  13. Synchronous Machines

What is SSC JE Syllabus for Mechanical Engineering?

  • Theory of Machines and Machine Design

  • IC Engines Combustion

  • Air Standard Cycles for IC Engines

  • IC Engine Performance

  • 1st Law of Thermodynamics

  • 2nd Law of Thermodynamics

  • Boilers

  • IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

  • Classification

  • Rankine cycle of System

  • Specification

  • Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials

  • Centrifugal Pumps

  • Basic Principles & Classification of steel

  • Hydraulic Turbines

  • Dynamics of Ideal fluids

  • Fluid kinematics

  • Measurement of Fluid Pressure

  • Properties & Classification of Fluids

  • Air Compressors & their cycles

  • Refrigeration cycles

  • Measurement of Flow rate

  • Fluid Statics

  • Nozzles & Steam Turbines

  • Principle of Refrigeration Plant

  • Fitting & Accessories

SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus 2025

Individuals who will clear Paper 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Paper 2 exam. Knowledge of the latest syllabus is crucial for effective exam preparation and scoring well in the exam.

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural)

OR

Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)

OR

Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)

100

300

2 Hours

SSC JE Civil Engineering Syllabus

Check the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for civil engineering shared below for your reference:

  • Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties, classification, standard tests, uses and manufacture/quarrying of materials e.g. building stones, silicate based materials, cement (Portland), asbestos products, timber and wood based products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes.

  • Estimating, Costing and Valuation: estimate, glossary of technical terms, analysis of rates, methods and unit of measurement, Items of work – earthwork, Brick work (Modular & Traditional bricks), RCC work, Shuttering, Timber work, Painting, Flooring, Plastering, Boundary wall, Brick building, Water Tank, Septic tank, Bar bending schedule, Centre line method, Mid-section formula. etc.

  • Surveying: Principles of surveying, measurement of distance, chain surveying, working of prismatic compass, compass traversing, bearings, local attraction, plane table surveying, theodolite traversing, adjustment of theodolite, Levelling, Definition of terms used in levelling, contouring, curvature and refraction corrections, temporary and permanent adjustments of dumpy level, etc

  • Soil Mechanics: Origin of soil, phase diagram, Definitions-void ratio, porosity, degree of saturation, water content, specific gravity of soil grains, unit weights, density index and interrelationship of different parameters, Grain size distribution curves and their uses Index properties of soils, Atterberg‟s limits, ISI soil classification and plasticity chart Permeability of soil, coefficient of permeability, etc.

  • Hydraulics: Fluid properties, hydrostatics, measurements of flow, Bernoulli’s theorem and its application, flow through pipes, flow in open channels, weirs, flumes, spillways, pumps and turbines

  • Irrigation Engineering: Definition, necessity, benefits, 2II effects of irrigation, types and methods of irrigation, Hydrology – Measurement of rainfall, run off coefficient, rain gauge, losses from precipitation – evaporation, infiltration, etc Water requirement of crops, duty, delta and base period, Kharif and Rabi Crops, Command area, Time factor, etc.

  • Transportation Engineering: Highway Engineering – cross sectional elements, geometric design, types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, different tests, Design of flexible and rigid pavements – Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), Gravel Road, Bituminous construction, Rigid pavement joint, etc.

  • Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, source of water supply, purification of water, distribution of water, need of sanitation, sewerage systems, circular sewer, oval sewer, sewer appurtenances, sewage treatments Surface water drainage Solid waste management, etc.

  • Structural Engineering: Theory of structures: Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever and over hanging beams Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment and shear stress for tee, etc.

  • Concrete Technology: Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, importance of water quality, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, etc.

  • RCC Design: RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, etc

  • Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams roof trusses plate girders

JE Structural Engineering Syllabus

Take a look at the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for Structural Engineering in the table below:

SSC JE Syllabus For Structural Engineering

Theory of Structures 

  1. Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever, and overhanging beams.

  2. Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment, and shear stress for tee, channel, and compound sections.

  3. Chimneys, dams and retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection of simply supported and cantilever beams, critical load and columns, Torsion of circular section.

Concrete Technology 

  1. Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, the importance of water quality, water-cement ratio

  2. Workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete.

  3. Quality control of concrete, hot weather and cold weather concreting repair, and maintenance of concrete structures.

RCC Design 

  1. RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, cantilever beams.

  2. T-beams, lintels.

  3. One-way and two-way slabs, isolated footings. Reinforced brick works, columns, staircases, retaining walls, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State and Working Stress methods).

Steel Design 

  1. Steel design and construction of steel columns

  2. Beams roof trusses plate girders.

SSC JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus

Candidates who have done their specialisation in Electrical Engineering and are planning to appear for SSC JE EE exam must check the detailed syllabus in the table below.

SSC JE Syllabus For Electrical Engineering

Basic Concepts 

  1. Concepts of resistance, inductance, capacitance, and various factors affecting them.

  2. Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy, and their units.

  3. Circuit law: Kirchhoff‟s law, Simple Circuit solution using network theorems.

  4. Magnetic Circuit: Concepts of flux, mmf, reluctance, Different kinds of magnetic materials, Magnetic calculations for conductors of different configuration e.g. straight, circular, solenoidal, etc.

  5. Electromagnetic induction, self, and mutual induction.

AC Fundamentals 

  1. Instantaneous, peak, R.M.S., and average values of alternating waves.

  2. Representation of sinusoidal waveform, simple series and parallel AC Circuits consisting of R.L. and C, Resonance, Tank Circuit.

  3. Poly Phase system – star and delta connection, 3 phase power, DC and sinusoidal response of R-Land R-C circuit.

Measurement and Measuring Instruments 

  1. Measurement of power (1 phase and 3 phase, both active and re-active) and energy, 2 wattmeter method of 3 phase power measurement.

  2. Measurement of frequency and phase angle.

  3. Ammeter and voltmeter (both moving oil and moving iron type), the extension of range wattmeter, Multimeters, Megger, Energy meter AC Bridges.

  4. Use of CRO, Signal Generator, CT, PT, and their uses.

  5. Earth Fault detection.

Electrical Machines 

  1. D.C. Machine – Construction, Basic Principles of D.C. motors and generators, their characteristics, speed control, and starting of D.C. Motors. Method of braking motor, Loss, and efficiency of D.C. Machines.

  2. 1 phase and 3 phase transformers – Construction, Principles of operation, equivalent circuit, voltage regulation, O.C. and S.C. Tests, Losses, and efficiency.

  3. Effect of voltage, frequency, and waveform on losses. Parallel operation of 1 phase /3 phase transformers.

  4. Autotransformers.

  5. 3 phase induction motors, rotating magnetic field, the principle of operation, equivalent circuit, torque-speed characteristics, and starting and speed control of 3 phase induction motors.

  6. Methods of braking, the effect of voltage, and frequency variation on torque speed characteristics.

Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single Phase Induction Motors 

  1. Characteristics and applications.

  2. Synchronous Machines – Generation of 3-phase e.m.f. armature reaction, voltage regulation, parallel operation of two alternators, synchronizing, control of active and reactive power.

  3. Starting and applications of synchronous motors.

Generation, Transmission, and Distribution 

  1. Power factor improvement, various types of tariffs, types of faults, short circuit current for symmetrical faults.

  2. Switchgears – the rating of circuit breakers, Principles of arc extinction by oil and air, H.R.C. Fuses, Protection against earth leakage / over current, etc. Buchholtz relay, Merz-Price system of protection of generators & transformers, protection of feeders and bus bars.

  3. Lightning arresters, various transmission and distribution systems, comparison of conductor materials, the efficiency of the different systems.

  4. Cable – Different types of cables, cable rating, and derating factor.

  5. Different types of power stations, Load factor, diversity factor, demand factor, cost of generation, inter-connection of power stations.

Estimation and Costing 

  1. Estimation of lighting scheme, electric installation of machines, and relevant IE rules.

  2. Earthing practices and IE Rules.

Utilization of Electrical Energy 

  1. Illumination

  2. Electric heating

  3. Electric welding

  4. Electroplating

  5. Electric drives and motors.

Basic Electronics 

  1. Working on various electronic devices e.g. P N Junction diodes, Transistors (NPN and PNP type) BJT, and JFET.

  2. Simple circuits using these devices.

SSC JE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus

  • Theory of Machines and Machine Design

  • Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials

  • Properties of Pure Substances

  • First Law of Thermodynamics

  • 2nd Law of Thermodynamics

  • Air standard Cycles for IC engines

  • Rankine cycle of steam

  • Fluid Mechanics & Machinery

  • Measurement of Fluid Pressure

  • Fluid Kinematics

  • Measurement of Flow Rate Basic Principles

  • Hydraulic Turbines

  • Centrifugal Pumps

  • Classification of Steels

