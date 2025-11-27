SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Check Paper 1 and 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern PDF

SSC JE Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in the official notification. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants must acquaint themselves with the latest exam pattern and SSC JE syllabus for CE, ME and Electrical Engineering to prepare well for the exam. Being well-versed with the Junior Engineer exam syllabus will help you understand important topics, question format, total marks, and marking schemes.
As per schedule, the SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies. Thousands of candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to help you outrank others in the exam.
SSC JE Syllabus 2025 Overview
The commission is all set to conduct SSC JE Paper 1 exam from December 3 to 6 in multiple shifts across the country. The exam is held in two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will secure more than SSC JE cut off marks will proceed to the subsequent stage.
|
SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical)
|
Selection Process
|
Paper I and Paper II
|
Exam Date
|
December 3 to 6
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper I: 200
Paper II: 300
SSC JE Syllabus PDF Download
SSC issues the latest SSC JE exam syllabus for all subjects in the PDF format. Aspirants must download it and save it to ensure they have studied all the topics mentioned in the syllabus.
SSC Junior Engineer Syllabus PDF
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025
SSC Junior Engineer exam is held in online mode. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The exam duration of SSC JE exam is 2 hours. You can also go through SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam pattern better.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1
This is the first and foremost stage that every aspirant must clear to get one step closer to their dream job. The SSC JE Paper 1 Syllabus consists of 3 subjects: General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). You can check subject-wise syllabus below.
What is SSC JE Syllabus for Reasoning?
The SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus comprises topics like Analogy, Syllogism, Alphabet Test and more. Through this section, candidates’ general intelligence and aptitude is tested.
|
SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus
|
Coding Decoding
|
Alphabet Test
|
Syllogism
|
Counting of figures
|
Paper-cutting & folding
|
Similarities and differences
|
Figure Series
|
Classification
|
Cube & Dice
What is SSC JE GK Syllabus?
In order to check aspirants’ general awareness, the commission includes questions based on topics such as:
-
National and International Events
-
History
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Economic Scene
-
General Polity
-
Scientific Research, etc
SSC JE Syllabus for Civil Engineering
The standard of the questions in engineering subjects will be the level of a Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Here is the detailed SSC Junior Engineer syllabus for general engineering shared below.
-
Building Materials
-
Surveying
-
Estimating
-
Soil Mechanics
-
Costing and Valuation
-
Concrete Technology
-
Irrigation Engineering
-
Steel Design
-
Theory of Structures
-
Hydraulics
-
RCC Design
-
Environmental Engineering
-
Transportation Engineering
SSC JE Syllabus for Electrical Engineering
-
Basic concepts
-
Circuit law
-
AC Fundamentals
-
Magnetic Circuit
-
Electrical Machines
-
Utilisation and Electrical Energy
-
Transmission and Distribution
-
Estimation and Costing
-
Basic Electronics
-
Generation
-
Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single-Phase Induction Motors
-
Measurement and Measuring Instruments
-
Synchronous Machines
What is SSC JE Syllabus for Mechanical Engineering?
-
Theory of Machines and Machine Design
-
IC Engines Combustion
-
Air Standard Cycles for IC Engines
-
IC Engine Performance
-
1st Law of Thermodynamics
-
2nd Law of Thermodynamics
-
Boilers
-
IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication
-
Classification
-
Rankine cycle of System
-
Specification
-
Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials
-
Centrifugal Pumps
-
Basic Principles & Classification of steel
-
Hydraulic Turbines
-
Dynamics of Ideal fluids
-
Fluid kinematics
-
Measurement of Fluid Pressure
-
Properties & Classification of Fluids
-
Air Compressors & their cycles
-
Refrigeration cycles
-
Measurement of Flow rate
-
Fluid Statics
-
Nozzles & Steam Turbines
-
Principle of Refrigeration Plant
-
Fitting & Accessories
SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus 2025
Individuals who will clear Paper 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Paper 2 exam. Knowledge of the latest syllabus is crucial for effective exam preparation and scoring well in the exam.
SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
OR
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)
OR
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
|
300
|
2 Hours
SSC JE Civil Engineering Syllabus
Check the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for civil engineering shared below for your reference:
-
Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties, classification, standard tests, uses and manufacture/quarrying of materials e.g. building stones, silicate based materials, cement (Portland), asbestos products, timber and wood based products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes.
-
Estimating, Costing and Valuation: estimate, glossary of technical terms, analysis of rates, methods and unit of measurement, Items of work – earthwork, Brick work (Modular & Traditional bricks), RCC work, Shuttering, Timber work, Painting, Flooring, Plastering, Boundary wall, Brick building, Water Tank, Septic tank, Bar bending schedule, Centre line method, Mid-section formula. etc.
-
Surveying: Principles of surveying, measurement of distance, chain surveying, working of prismatic compass, compass traversing, bearings, local attraction, plane table surveying, theodolite traversing, adjustment of theodolite, Levelling, Definition of terms used in levelling, contouring, curvature and refraction corrections, temporary and permanent adjustments of dumpy level, etc
-
Soil Mechanics: Origin of soil, phase diagram, Definitions-void ratio, porosity, degree of saturation, water content, specific gravity of soil grains, unit weights, density index and interrelationship of different parameters, Grain size distribution curves and their uses Index properties of soils, Atterberg‟s limits, ISI soil classification and plasticity chart Permeability of soil, coefficient of permeability, etc.
-
Hydraulics: Fluid properties, hydrostatics, measurements of flow, Bernoulli’s theorem and its application, flow through pipes, flow in open channels, weirs, flumes, spillways, pumps and turbines
-
Irrigation Engineering: Definition, necessity, benefits, 2II effects of irrigation, types and methods of irrigation, Hydrology – Measurement of rainfall, run off coefficient, rain gauge, losses from precipitation – evaporation, infiltration, etc Water requirement of crops, duty, delta and base period, Kharif and Rabi Crops, Command area, Time factor, etc.
-
Transportation Engineering: Highway Engineering – cross sectional elements, geometric design, types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, different tests, Design of flexible and rigid pavements – Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), Gravel Road, Bituminous construction, Rigid pavement joint, etc.
-
Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, source of water supply, purification of water, distribution of water, need of sanitation, sewerage systems, circular sewer, oval sewer, sewer appurtenances, sewage treatments Surface water drainage Solid waste management, etc.
-
Structural Engineering: Theory of structures: Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever and over hanging beams Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment and shear stress for tee, etc.
-
Concrete Technology: Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, importance of water quality, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, etc.
-
RCC Design: RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, etc
-
Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams roof trusses plate girders
JE Structural Engineering Syllabus
Take a look at the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for Structural Engineering in the table below:
|
SSC JE Syllabus For Structural Engineering
|
Theory of Structures
|
|
Concrete Technology
|
|
RCC Design
|
|
Steel Design
|
SSC JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus
Candidates who have done their specialisation in Electrical Engineering and are planning to appear for SSC JE EE exam must check the detailed syllabus in the table below.
|
SSC JE Syllabus For Electrical Engineering
|
Basic Concepts
|
|
AC Fundamentals
|
|
Measurement and Measuring Instruments
|
|
Electrical Machines
|
|
Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single Phase Induction Motors
|
|
Generation, Transmission, and Distribution
|
|
Estimation and Costing
|
|
Utilization of Electrical Energy
|
|
Basic Electronics
|
SSC JE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus
-
Theory of Machines and Machine Design
-
Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials
-
Properties of Pure Substances
-
First Law of Thermodynamics
-
2nd Law of Thermodynamics
-
Air standard Cycles for IC engines
-
Rankine cycle of steam
-
Fluid Mechanics & Machinery
-
Measurement of Fluid Pressure
-
Fluid Kinematics
-
Measurement of Flow Rate Basic Principles
-
Hydraulic Turbines
-
Centrifugal Pumps
-
Classification of Steels
