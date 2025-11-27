SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Check Paper 1 and 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern PDF

SSC JE Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in the official notification. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants must acquaint themselves with the latest exam pattern and SSC JE syllabus for CE, ME and Electrical Engineering to prepare well for the exam. Being well-versed with the Junior Engineer exam syllabus will help you understand important topics, question format, total marks, and marking schemes. As per schedule, the SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies. Thousands of candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to help you outrank others in the exam. SSC JE Syllabus 2025 Overview

The commission is all set to conduct SSC JE Paper 1 exam from December 3 to 6 in multiple shifts across the country. The exam is held in two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who will secure more than SSC JE cut off marks will proceed to the subsequent stage. SSC JE Syllabus 2025: Highlights Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Selection Process Paper I and Paper II Exam Date December 3 to 6 Maximum Marks Paper I: 200 Paper II: 300 SSC JE Syllabus PDF Download SSC issues the latest SSC JE exam syllabus for all subjects in the PDF format. Aspirants must download it and save it to ensure they have studied all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. SSC Junior Engineer Syllabus PDF SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025

SSC Junior Engineer exam is held in online mode. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The exam duration of SSC JE exam is 2 hours. You can also go through SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam pattern better. Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 50 50 2 Hours General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or 100 100 Total 200 200 SSC JE Syllabus for Paper 1 This is the first and foremost stage that every aspirant must clear to get one step closer to their dream job. The SSC JE Paper 1 Syllabus consists of 3 subjects: General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). You can check subject-wise syllabus below.

What is SSC JE Syllabus for Reasoning? The SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus comprises topics like Analogy, Syllogism, Alphabet Test and more. Through this section, candidates’ general intelligence and aptitude is tested. SSC JE Reasoning Syllabus Coding Decoding Analogy Alphabet Test Syllogism Counting of figures Paper-cutting & folding Similarities and differences Figure Series Classification Cube & Dice What is SSC JE GK Syllabus? In order to check aspirants’ general awareness, the commission includes questions based on topics such as: National and International Events

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Scientific Research, etc SSC JE Syllabus for Civil Engineering The standard of the questions in engineering subjects will be the level of a Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Here is the detailed SSC Junior Engineer syllabus for general engineering shared below.

Building Materials Surveying Estimating Soil Mechanics Costing and Valuation Concrete Technology Irrigation Engineering Steel Design Theory of Structures Hydraulics RCC Design Environmental Engineering Transportation Engineering SSC JE Syllabus for Electrical Engineering Basic concepts Circuit law AC Fundamentals Magnetic Circuit Electrical Machines Utilisation and Electrical Energy Transmission and Distribution Estimation and Costing Basic Electronics Generation Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single-Phase Induction Motors Measurement and Measuring Instruments Synchronous Machines What is SSC JE Syllabus for Mechanical Engineering? Theory of Machines and Machine Design

IC Engines Combustion

Air Standard Cycles for IC Engines

IC Engine Performance

1st Law of Thermodynamics

2nd Law of Thermodynamics

Boilers

IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication

Classification

Rankine cycle of System

Specification

Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials

Centrifugal Pumps

Basic Principles & Classification of steel

Hydraulic Turbines

Dynamics of Ideal fluids

Fluid kinematics

Measurement of Fluid Pressure

Properties & Classification of Fluids

Air Compressors & their cycles

Refrigeration cycles

Measurement of Flow rate

Fluid Statics

Nozzles & Steam Turbines

Principle of Refrigeration Plant

Fitting & Accessories

SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus 2025 Individuals who will clear Paper 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Paper 2 exam. Knowledge of the latest syllabus is crucial for effective exam preparation and scoring well in the exam. SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100 300 2 Hours SSC JE Civil Engineering Syllabus Check the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for civil engineering shared below for your reference: Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties, classification, standard tests, uses and manufacture/quarrying of materials e.g. building stones, silicate based materials, cement (Portland), asbestos products, timber and wood based products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes.

Estimating, Costing and Valuation: estimate, glossary of technical terms, analysis of rates, methods and unit of measurement, Items of work – earthwork, Brick work (Modular & Traditional bricks), RCC work, Shuttering, Timber work, Painting, Flooring, Plastering, Boundary wall, Brick building, Water Tank, Septic tank, Bar bending schedule, Centre line method, Mid-section formula. etc.

Surveying: Principles of surveying, measurement of distance, chain surveying, working of prismatic compass, compass traversing, bearings, local attraction, plane table surveying, theodolite traversing, adjustment of theodolite, Levelling, Definition of terms used in levelling, contouring, curvature and refraction corrections, temporary and permanent adjustments of dumpy level, etc

Soil Mechanics: Origin of soil, phase diagram, Definitions-void ratio, porosity, degree of saturation, water content, specific gravity of soil grains, unit weights, density index and interrelationship of different parameters, Grain size distribution curves and their uses Index properties of soils, Atterberg‟s limits, ISI soil classification and plasticity chart Permeability of soil, coefficient of permeability, etc.

Hydraulics: Fluid properties, hydrostatics, measurements of flow, Bernoulli’s theorem and its application, flow through pipes, flow in open channels, weirs, flumes, spillways, pumps and turbines

Irrigation Engineering: Definition, necessity, benefits, 2II effects of irrigation, types and methods of irrigation, Hydrology – Measurement of rainfall, run off coefficient, rain gauge, losses from precipitation – evaporation, infiltration, etc Water requirement of crops, duty, delta and base period, Kharif and Rabi Crops, Command area, Time factor, etc.

Transportation Engineering: Highway Engineering – cross sectional elements, geometric design, types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, different tests, Design of flexible and rigid pavements – Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), Gravel Road, Bituminous construction, Rigid pavement joint, etc.

Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, source of water supply, purification of water, distribution of water, need of sanitation, sewerage systems, circular sewer, oval sewer, sewer appurtenances, sewage treatments Surface water drainage Solid waste management, etc.

Structural Engineering: Theory of structures: Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever and over hanging beams Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment and shear stress for tee, etc.

Concrete Technology: Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, importance of water quality, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, etc.

RCC Design: RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, etc

Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams roof trusses plate girders

JE Structural Engineering Syllabus Take a look at the detailed SSC JE Paper 2 Syllabus for Structural Engineering in the table below: SSC JE Syllabus For Structural Engineering Theory of Structures Elasticity constants, types of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever, and overhanging beams. Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment, and shear stress for tee, channel, and compound sections. Chimneys, dams and retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection of simply supported and cantilever beams, critical load and columns, Torsion of circular section. Concrete Technology Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, the importance of water quality, water-cement ratio Workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete. Quality control of concrete, hot weather and cold weather concreting repair, and maintenance of concrete structures. RCC Design RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, cantilever beams. T-beams, lintels. One-way and two-way slabs, isolated footings. Reinforced brick works, columns, staircases, retaining walls, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State and Working Stress methods). Steel Design Steel design and construction of steel columns Beams roof trusses plate girders.

SSC JE Electrical Engineering Syllabus Candidates who have done their specialisation in Electrical Engineering and are planning to appear for SSC JE EE exam must check the detailed syllabus in the table below. SSC JE Syllabus For Electrical Engineering Basic Concepts Concepts of resistance, inductance, capacitance, and various factors affecting them. Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy, and their units. Circuit law: Kirchhoff‟s law, Simple Circuit solution using network theorems. Magnetic Circuit: Concepts of flux, mmf, reluctance, Different kinds of magnetic materials, Magnetic calculations for conductors of different configuration e.g. straight, circular, solenoidal, etc. Electromagnetic induction, self, and mutual induction. AC Fundamentals Instantaneous, peak, R.M.S., and average values of alternating waves. Representation of sinusoidal waveform, simple series and parallel AC Circuits consisting of R.L. and C, Resonance, Tank Circuit. Poly Phase system – star and delta connection, 3 phase power, DC and sinusoidal response of R-Land R-C circuit. Measurement and Measuring Instruments Measurement of power (1 phase and 3 phase, both active and re-active) and energy, 2 wattmeter method of 3 phase power measurement. Measurement of frequency and phase angle. Ammeter and voltmeter (both moving oil and moving iron type), the extension of range wattmeter, Multimeters, Megger, Energy meter AC Bridges. Use of CRO, Signal Generator, CT, PT, and their uses. Earth Fault detection. Electrical Machines D.C. Machine – Construction, Basic Principles of D.C. motors and generators, their characteristics, speed control, and starting of D.C. Motors. Method of braking motor, Loss, and efficiency of D.C. Machines. 1 phase and 3 phase transformers – Construction, Principles of operation, equivalent circuit, voltage regulation, O.C. and S.C. Tests, Losses, and efficiency. Effect of voltage, frequency, and waveform on losses. Parallel operation of 1 phase /3 phase transformers. Autotransformers. 3 phase induction motors, rotating magnetic field, the principle of operation, equivalent circuit, torque-speed characteristics, and starting and speed control of 3 phase induction motors. Methods of braking, the effect of voltage, and frequency variation on torque speed characteristics. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and Single Phase Induction Motors Characteristics and applications. Synchronous Machines – Generation of 3-phase e.m.f. armature reaction, voltage regulation, parallel operation of two alternators, synchronizing, control of active and reactive power. Starting and applications of synchronous motors. Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Power factor improvement, various types of tariffs, types of faults, short circuit current for symmetrical faults. Switchgears – the rating of circuit breakers, Principles of arc extinction by oil and air, H.R.C. Fuses, Protection against earth leakage / over current, etc. Buchholtz relay, Merz-Price system of protection of generators & transformers, protection of feeders and bus bars. Lightning arresters, various transmission and distribution systems, comparison of conductor materials, the efficiency of the different systems. Cable – Different types of cables, cable rating, and derating factor. Different types of power stations, Load factor, diversity factor, demand factor, cost of generation, inter-connection of power stations. Estimation and Costing Estimation of lighting scheme, electric installation of machines, and relevant IE rules. Earthing practices and IE Rules. Utilization of Electrical Energy Illumination Electric heating Electric welding Electroplating Electric drives and motors. Basic Electronics Working on various electronic devices e.g. P N Junction diodes, Transistors (NPN and PNP type) BJT, and JFET. Simple circuits using these devices.