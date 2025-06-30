As per the latest update, Bihar Engineering University has released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their BEU results on the official website of the University- beu-bih.ac.in.

BEU Result 2025: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) has recently declared the various semester results for courses like BTech, BArch, MTech and other exams. Bihar Engineering University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- beu-bih.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their beu-bih.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BEU result 2025 PDF through their registration number.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BTech and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BEU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the University- results.beup.ac.in.

Step 2: Check your course in the given list and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the show result button

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check BEU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for BEU Results 2025 for various semester examinations.