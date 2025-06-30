Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BEU Result 2025 at beu-bih.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BEU Result 2025 OUT: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the beu-bih.ac.in result.

Jun 30, 2025, 15:39 IST
Bihar Engineering University Result 2025
Bihar Engineering University Result 2025

BEU Result 2025: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) has recently declared the various semester results for courses like BTech, BArch, MTech and other exams. Bihar Engineering University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- beu-bih.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their beu-bih.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BEU result 2025 PDF through their registration number.

Bihar Engineering University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bihar Engineering University has released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their BEU results on the official website of the University- beu-bih.ac.in.

Bihar Engineering University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check BEU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BTech and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BEU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the University- results.beup.ac.in.

Step 2: Check your course in the given list and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the show result button

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check BEU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for BEU Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Batch/Session

Result Date

Result Link
B.Tech. 4th Semester 2024 May 22, 2025 Click here
B.Tech. 2nd Semester Examination, 2024 2023-27 April 04, 2025 Click here
B. Arch. 2nd Semester Examination, 2024 2023-28 April 04, 2025 Click here
M.Tech. 1st Semester Examination, 2023 2023-25 January 20, 2025 Click here

Highlights of Bihar Engineering University

Bihar Engineering University (BEU) is located in Patna, Bihar. This University was established in 2021. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bihar Engineering University Highlights

University Name

Bihar Engineering University 

Established

2021

Location

Patna, Bihar

BEU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
