Why Did Saudi Arabia Witness Snowfall in the Desert after 30 years? Know more here

Saudi Arabia is known as a land of sun-drenched dunes and sweltering summer heat, but the winter of 2025 has rewritten the record books. Witnessing an extraordinary meteorological event, a massive cold wave that brought heavy snowfall to its desert landscapes after 30 years of absence in many areas, from the peaks of Jabal Al-Lawz in the north to the "Green Saudi", met a "White Saudi". Desert dunes became skiing and camel trekking spots for locals and tourists. Key Highlights of the Saudi Snowfall Feature Details Affected regions Al-Jawf, Tabuk (Jabal Al-Lawz), The Nafud Desert and Northern Borders Context First widespread snow in these specific desert zones in 30 years Minimum Temperature Dropped below -4 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions Reason A low-pressure system from Arabian Sea meeting cold polar air

Al-Jawf Region: The Al-Jawf region is located near the northern border and received unprecedented snow and hailstorms, which created a "winter wonderland" effect in the desert.

Jabal Al-Lawz: Jabal Al-Lawz known as the "Almond Mountain" is one of the few places in Saudi Arabia that sees occasional frost, but the 2025 accumulation has broken previous records and witnessed significant rainfall and snowfall

The Nafud Desert: It is a part of the great sandy desert and also saw light dusting. Why is it snowing in the desert? According to the Saudi National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the snowfall is the result of a sharp dip in temperature that accelerated the snowfall in the highlands of Tabuk and Hail. the main causes of the specific atmospheric are

Moisture Influx: An extension of low pressure from the Arabian Sea moved toward the Levant region, carrying unusual levels of humidity.

Polar Air Mass: At the same time, a cold air front moved towards the south from the North Pole (Siberian high-pressure), causing temperatures to plummet.

Condensation: The collision of these two air masses over the high-altitude mountains of the north resulted in a low temperature of -4°C, which resulted in the thick blanket of snow instead of seasonal rain. How is climate change responsible? Climate change has an indirect impact on snowfall events; indeed, it amplifies the extreme weather events like flash floods and hailstorms that have become very frequent in the Arabian Peninsula over the years. Scientists also suggested that climate change may help the shifting of the jet stream towards the south.