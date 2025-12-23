Why Did Saudi Arabia Witness Snowfall in the Desert after 30 years? Know more here

KARTET Result 2025
By Manisha Waldia
Dec 23, 2025

In December 2025, Saudi Arabia witnessed a historic weather phenomenon as rare snowfall covered the northern regions of desert mountains. Though the Tabuk region occasionally sees light frost, this widespread event extends to areas like Al-Jawf and the Tuwaiq range. Social media has been flooded with images of camels trekking through snow and locals skiing on desert dunes, sparking global conversations about shifting climatic patterns.

Source: Gulf Today
Saudi Arabia is known as a land of sun-drenched dunes and sweltering summer heat, but the winter of 2025 has rewritten the record books. Witnessing an extraordinary meteorological event, a massive cold wave that brought heavy snowfall to its desert landscapes after 30 years of absence in many areas, from the peaks of Jabal Al-Lawz in the north to the "Green Saudi", met a "White Saudi". Desert dunes became skiing and camel trekking spots for locals and tourists. 

       Key Highlights of the Saudi Snowfall 

Feature

Details

Affected regions 

Al-Jawf, Tabuk (Jabal Al-Lawz), The Nafud Desert and Northern Borders

Context

First widespread snow in these specific desert zones in 30 years

Minimum Temperature

Dropped below -4 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions

Reason 

A low-pressure system from Arabian Sea meeting cold polar air

Impacted Regions: 

  • Al-Jawf Region: The Al-Jawf region is located near the northern border and received unprecedented snow and hailstorms, which created a "winter wonderland" effect in the desert.

  • Jabal Al-Lawz: Jabal Al-Lawz known as the "Almond Mountain" is one of the few places in Saudi Arabia that sees occasional frost, but the 2025 accumulation has broken previous records and witnessed significant rainfall and snowfall

  • The Nafud Desert: It is a part of the great sandy desert and also saw light dusting. 

Why is it snowing in the desert?

According to the Saudi National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the snowfall is the result of a sharp dip in temperature that accelerated the snowfall in the highlands of Tabuk and Hail. the main causes of the specific atmospheric are 

  • Moisture Influx: An extension of low pressure from the Arabian Sea moved toward the Levant region, carrying unusual levels of humidity.

  • Polar Air Mass: At the same time, a cold air front moved towards the south from the North Pole (Siberian high-pressure), causing temperatures to plummet.

  • Condensation: The collision of these two air masses over the high-altitude mountains of the north resulted in a low temperature of -4°C, which resulted in the thick blanket of snow instead of seasonal rain. 

How is climate change responsible?

Climate change has an indirect impact on snowfall events; indeed, it amplifies the extreme weather events like flash floods and hailstorms that have become very frequent in the Arabian Peninsula over the years. Scientists also suggested that climate change may help the shifting of the jet stream towards the south. 

The December 2025 snowfall in Saudi Arabia became a reminder of the dynamic nature of global weather phenomena and climate change, though it provided a scenic spectacle for locals and tourists. It also highlights the need for continuous study into atmospheric changes in the Arabian Peninsula.  

