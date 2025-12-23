Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC Kannada Language papers carry importance in elevating your marks. For Kannada Second Language, the subject aims to build linguistic proficiency and fundamental knowledge of the subject. Students who are opting for this language get to learn the basics. They can practice for the paper by solving the model papers available in two languages. Students can also check their answers from the answer keys shared along with it. The main aim of releasing model papers is to help students get accommodate with the question papers. This will help students build fluency and confidence in solving the papers during the exam. Here you can find direct links to download the Karnataka SSLC Kannada model paper 2026, available in two sets.
Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers with Answer Key
Exam Structure for Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers 2026
Kannada as a second language for the Karnataka SSLC exam is for students who have taken Kannada as a second language. In this, students learn the basics of the language, grammar, and sentence structure. Here you can find the detailed exam structure of the paper.
Subject
Kannada (First Paper)
Total Number of Model Papers
04
Total Marks
100 Marks (Theory)
Time-Duration
3 hours (Extra 15 Minutes for paper reading time)
Total Questions
38-40 Questions
Focus
Focus on basic grammar and language literacy
Difference Between Karnataka SSLC Kannada First Language and Kannada Second Language
While many get confused between the Kannada papers, here you can find the small difference between Kannada language papers.
Details
Kannada First Language
Kannada Second Language
Targeted Readers
Students whose native language is Kannada know the language from the start and have also studied the language in school.
For students who are taking this language as a second option and whose native language is not Kannada but another language (like Hindi, English, Tamil, etc.)
Total Marks
125 Marks
100 Marks
Internal Assessment
25 Marks
20 Marks
Focus
Focused on the Literary and Academic Level
Functional and Basic Level
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers 2026 with Answer Key: Download PDF
Model question papers are an easy tool to test your knowledge before appearing for the exam. For the Kannada model question paper, you can access two sets of the paper with answer keys. This question paper shares a detailed exam structure with exact marking distribution for each section of the paper.
Model Question Paper
Model Answer Keys
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers?
Exams are nearing, and so is the speed of preparation. To prepare well for Karnataka SSLC papers, students can downlaod model question papers from the official portal by following the steps below:
Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.
Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.
Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.
Step 5. Now you can see a list of Kannada Second Language papers (two sets).
Step 6. Download the PDF of Kannada papers as per your preference. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.
While these are steps to download the sample papers, students can also find answer keys alongside the links to model question papers. Answer keys may help you evaluate your paper and give you a detailed understanding of what is working and what is not.
