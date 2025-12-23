KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 23, 2025, 18:40 IST

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers 2026: The article covers details about Karnataka SSLC model question papers for Kannada Second Language Papers. Here you can find a direct link to download in two sets for a quick revision.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key
Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC Kannada Language papers carry importance in elevating your marks. For Kannada Second Language, the subject aims to build linguistic proficiency and fundamental knowledge of the subject. Students who are opting for this language get to learn the basics. They can practice for the paper by solving the model papers available in two languages. Students can also check their answers from the answer keys shared along with it. The main aim of releasing model papers is to help students get accommodate with the question papers. This will help students build fluency and confidence in solving the papers during the exam. Here you can find direct links to download the Karnataka SSLC Kannada model paper 2026, available in two sets. 

Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers with Answer Key

  • Students can find direct links to download Karnataka SSLC Kannada Second Language PDFs (four sets) from here.

  • Understand the difference between Kannada as a first language and a second language, exam structure, and other details to appear for the exam.

Exam Structure for Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers 2026

Kannada as a second language for the Karnataka SSLC exam is for students who have taken Kannada as a second language. In this, students learn the basics of the language, grammar, and sentence structure. Here you can find the detailed exam structure of the paper. 

Subject 

Kannada (First Paper) 

Total Number of Model Papers

04

Total Marks 

100 Marks (Theory)

Time-Duration

3 hours (Extra 15 Minutes for paper reading time)

Total Questions

38-40 Questions

Focus

Focus on basic grammar and language literacy

Difference Between Karnataka SSLC Kannada First Language and Kannada Second Language

While many get confused between the Kannada papers, here you can find the small difference between Kannada language papers. 

Details 

Kannada First Language

Kannada Second Language

Targeted Readers 

Students whose native language is Kannada know the language from the start and have also studied the language in school.

For students who are taking this language as a second option and whose native language is not Kannada but another language (like Hindi, English, Tamil, etc.)

Total Marks 

125 Marks 

100 Marks

Internal Assessment

25 Marks 

20 Marks 

Focus

Focused on the Literary and Academic Level

Functional and Basic Level

Karnataka SSLC Kannada Model Question Papers 2026 with Answer Key: Download PDF

Model question papers are an easy tool to test your knowledge before appearing for the exam. For the Kannada model question paper, you can access two sets of the paper with answer keys. This question paper shares a detailed exam structure with exact marking distribution for each section of the paper. 

Model Question Paper 

Model Answer Keys

Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers 2026- Kannada SET 1

Answer Key Download 

Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers 2026- Kannada SET 2

Answer Key Download

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers? 

Exams are nearing, and so is the speed of preparation. To prepare well for Karnataka SSLC papers, students can downlaod model question papers from the official portal by following the steps below:

Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.

Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.

Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.

Step 5. Now you can see a list of Kannada Second Language papers (two sets).

Step 6. Download the PDF of Kannada papers as per your preference. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam. 

While these are steps to download the sample papers, students can also find answer keys alongside the links to model question papers. Answer keys may help you evaluate your paper and give you a detailed understanding of what is working and what is not. 

Also Check: Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Subject-wise Sample Paper with Answer Key

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News