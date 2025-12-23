Japan prepared to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, to resume operations with a Niigata assembly vote. This is a watershed moment in the country's return to clean energy security after the 15 years of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in March 2011 to boost the energy security of the country.

Why is it in the news?

The Japanese region Niigata voted in support of Governor Hideyo Hanazumi's decision for reopening operations of the world's largest nuclear plant, the Japanese government’s "Green Transformation" policy, which seeks to balance the country’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals with the urgent need for energy independence. After the clearance, the plant will be operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which is at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant. The decision has faced backlash from many local residents opposing any revival of nuclear energy in the region.