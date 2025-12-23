Japan prepared to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, to resume operations with a Niigata assembly vote. This is a watershed moment in the country's return to clean energy security after the 15 years of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in March 2011 to boost the energy security of the country.
Why is it in the news?
The Japanese region Niigata voted in support of Governor Hideyo Hanazumi's decision for reopening operations of the world's largest nuclear plant, the Japanese government’s "Green Transformation" policy, which seeks to balance the country’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals with the urgent need for energy independence. After the clearance, the plant will be operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which is at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant. The decision has faced backlash from many local residents opposing any revival of nuclear energy in the region.
In the wake of global energy volatility and rising fuel costs, Japan has found itself vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal. Restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is seen by Tokyo as a critical step in stabilising the power supply for the metropolitan area and reducing electricity costs for citizens.
Key Feature of The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station (KNPS):
-
It is situated in Niigata, on the western side of Japan's mainland, Honshu.
-
Construction of the KNPS began in 1978, with all units completed by 1997, representing decades of local development.
-
KNPS covers approximately 4.2 square km (420 hectares) and is one of the largest nuclear power facilities in the world, with 7 reactors and a total output of 8.212 GW.
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station
|
Category
|
Feature/Metric
|
Details & Strategic Importance
|
Scale & Impact
|
Total Capacity
|
8.212 GW (7 reactors); provides 5% of Japan's total power demand.
|
Service Reach
|
Supplies electricity to 16 million households; the world's largest by net power rating.
|
Physical Size
|
Covers 4.2 square km (420 hectares) in Niigata Prefecture.
|
Reactor Technology
|
Advanced Units
|
Units 6 & 7 are the world’s first Advanced Boiling Water Reactors (ABWR) (Gen III).
|
Conventional Units
|
Units 1–5 are standard BWRs with an average output of 1,067 MW each.
|
Fuel Type
|
Utilises low-enriched uranium for all seven reactor units.
|
Tsunami Defenses
|
Seawalls
|
15 m high reinforced concrete (Units 1-4) and 15 m elevation soil berms (Units 5-7).
|
Retaining Weirs
|
Ensures cooling water intake even during extreme "receding" water events.
|
Emergency Cooling
|
Freshwater Reservoir
|
20,000-tonne capacity located 45 m above sea level for gravity-fed emergency cooling.
|
Heat Exchanger Trucks
|
Mobile units stationed at 35m+ elevation to bypass damaged cooling systems.
|
Power Resilience
|
Mobile Generators
|
Gas turbine vehicles at 21 m and 35 m elevation to provide emergency electricity.
|
Switching Station
|
Ultra-high-voltage station located on high ground to maintain external power grid links.
|
Safety & Logistics
|
Firebreak Zones
|
Cleared banded areas to protect critical infrastructure from external forest/brush fires.
|
Heavy Fleet
|
Fire trucks and high-capacity water engines are kept at high altitudes to resist flooding.
|
Financials & Jobs
|
Safety Investment
|
¥1.2 trillion ($11.7 billion) spent on upgrades—17x the original 2013 estimate.
|
Local Economy
|
Generated ¥8.0 billion for Kashiwazaki municipality (2018); employs 6,300+ people.
|
Major Creditors
|
Backed by SMFG, MUFG, Mizuho, and the Development Bank of Japan.
|
History
|
Earthquake Record
|
Withstood the 2004 (6.9 mag) and 2007 (Chuetsu) quakes; unaffected by the 2011 tsunami.
Why was the plant shut down in 2011?
The massive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in northwestern Niigata prefecture was among 54 reactors taken offline after the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The reactors that were running were shut down for "periodic inspections" and were never allowed to restart due to the new national safety freeze.
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station (KNPS) plays a pivotal role in Japan's pursuit of energy security, economic stability, and decarbonisation goals. It aimed to reduce reliance on oil, provide large-scale, stable electricity generation, and play a key role in meeting Japan's future energy needs. It will continue to be essential in ensuring a reliable and decarbonised energy supply to support the country's growing demand.
