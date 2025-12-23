Antariksh Prayogshala: IN-SPACe invites proposals to establish Antariksh Prayogshala (Space labs) academic institutions India

The financial support will be provided by IN-SPACe up to 75% of the total project cost with a maximum cap of 5 crore rupees linked to each institution, released on a milestone-linked basis.

The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner; up to seven academic institutions will be selected in different zones to ensure balanced regional representation across the country.

One lab is proposed in each zone to ensure balanced regional representation. These labs will also be available to NGEs for utilisation in that zone.

It is intended to foster industry-academia collaboration and support India’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global space economy.

Antariksj Prayogshala will offer hands-on training to students pursuing space technology courses in academic institutions to bridge the gap between theory and industry requirements spread across India.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative with the objective of creating state-of-the-art space laboratories within academic institutions across the country.

It is introduced by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

What is the selection process for institutions?

The selection process will be carried out in two stages. IN-SPACe has outlined a rigorous, multi-stage selection process:

Screening: Institutions will be screened based on specific criteria, outlined in the request for proposal (RPF), which includes existing infrastructure, faculty expertise in STEM/space tech, and a proven track record in research and development. Shortlisted applicants will then be evaluated and ranked by an Empowered Committee (EC), following which final selections will be made on a zone-wise basis, based on the institution's ability to contribute to India's "NewSpace" vision and their readiness to manage the laboratory's advancement.

What is IN-SPACe?

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS). It is formed following the space sector reforms to enable and facilitate the participation of private players and democratise the Indian space sector; its primary objectives include: