Antariksh Prayogshala: IN-SPACe invites proposals to establish Antariksh Prayogshala (Space labs) academic institutions India

By Manisha Waldia
Dec 23, 2025, 12:21 IST

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) to establish Antariksh Prayogshala (Space Labs) at select academic institutions across India as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s space technology ecosystem and build future-ready talent.

Source: inspace
‘Antariksh Prayogshala’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at creating state-of-the-art space laboratories within Indian academic institutions. These labs are designed to strengthen the country's space technology ecosystem by providing hands-on training to students pursuing space tech courses in academic institutes spread across the country. This initiative is intended to enable meaningful industry–academia collaboration and support India’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global space economy.

Key Points about Antariksj Prayogshala (Space Labs): 

  1. It is introduced by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

  2. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative with the objective of creating state-of-the-art space laboratories within academic institutions across the country.

  3. Antariksj Prayogshala will offer hands-on training to students pursuing space technology courses in academic institutions to bridge the gap between theory and industry requirements spread across India.

  4. It is intended to foster industry-academia collaboration and support India’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global space economy.

  5. One lab is proposed in each zone to ensure balanced regional representation. These labs will also be available to NGEs for utilisation in that zone.

  6. The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner; up to seven academic institutions will be selected in different zones to ensure balanced regional representation across the country. 

  7. The financial support will be provided by IN-SPACe up to 75% of the total project cost with a maximum cap of 5 crore rupees linked to each institution, released on a milestone-linked basis.

What is the selection process for institutions?

The selection process will be carried out in two stages. IN-SPACe has outlined a rigorous, multi-stage selection process:

  1. Screening: Institutions will be screened based on specific criteria, outlined in the request for proposal (RPF), which includes existing infrastructure, faculty expertise in STEM/space tech, and a proven track record in research and development.

  2. Shortlisted applicants will then be evaluated and ranked by an Empowered Committee (EC), following which final selections will be made on a zone-wise basis, based on the institution's ability to contribute to India's "NewSpace" vision and their readiness to manage the laboratory's advancement. 

What is IN-SPACe?

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS). It is formed following the space sector reforms to enable and facilitate the participation of private players and democratise the Indian space sector; its primary objectives include:

  • IN-SPACe is responsible for promoting, enabling, authorising and supervising various space activities of non-governmental entities (private sector), including building launch vehicles & satellites and providing space-based services

  • It shares space infrastructure and premises under the control of DOS/ISRO and establishes new space infrastructure and facilities.

  • It acts as an interface between ISRO and Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) and assesses how to utilise India's space resources better and increase space-based activities. 

  • It assesses needs and demands of private players, including educational and research institutions, and infrastructure to accommodate these requirements in consultation with ISRO.

The Antariksh Prayogshala initiative of IN-SPACe will ensure the workforce of tomorrow is equipped to handle the complexities of satellite manufacturing, launch vehicle technology, and other space-based applications in the Indian space system. 

