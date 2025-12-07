UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
KARTET Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Qualifying Marks Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 7, 2025, 13:36 IST

KARTET Cut Off 2025: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 is currently ongoing on 07th December 2025. The candidates appearing for KARTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 must check the KARTET cut off to have an idea of qualifying in the exam. This article covers the expected cut off, minimum qualifying marks, and previous year cut off marks.

KARTET Cut Off 2025
KARTET Cut Off 2025

KARTET Cut Off 2025: The official KARTET Cut Off 2025 has been published along with the official notification of the KARTET 2025. This cut off is the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to obtain in order to be considered eligible to qualify the exam. The cut off marks are a benchmark that the candidates need to meet to be able to qualify. The category-wise KARTET minimum marks vary in terms of percentage.

The KARTET 2025 is being held in two papers: Paper 1 (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Classes 6 to 8). Candidates need to check the KARTET cut off 2025 in order to gauge their preparation level.

Check the KARTET Exam Analysis 2025 Here

KARTET Cut Off Marks

The KARTET (Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test) is the qualifying test conducted by the state’s Department of School Education for candidates aspiring to become teachers at primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) levels in Karnataka schools. The KARTET cut off marks represent the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify and become eligible to receive the KARTET certificate. This KARTET certificate will allow the candidate to apply for teaching jobs in government or aided schools across the state.

Given that KARTET is essentially a qualifying exam, understanding the cut off is crucial for candidates to gauge how many correct answers or marks they need to attempt in order to secure qualification.

KARTET Cut Off Marks 2025 Overview

The KARTET exam 2025 is being conducted annually in offline mode by the Department of School Education, Karnataka. Check the information about the KARTET 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET)

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Karnataka

Exam Level

State-level

Exam Mode

Offline (pen-paper based)

Papers

Paper 1: Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: Classes 6 to 8

Exam Duration

2.5 hours (for each paper)

KARTET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to review the KARTET minimum qualifying marks that they need to score for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test. These minimum qualifying marks are the cut off marks that vary according to the category of the candidate. These marks are pre-defined by the exam authorities as the KARTET is just a qualifying exam to provide certification.

Category

Qualifying Percentage

Passing Marks (out of 150)

General / UR

60%

90

OBC / SC / ST / PwD / Reserved

55%

82

How to Check KARTET Cut Off Marks 2025

The official KARTET cut off marks 2025 are mentioned in the official notification of KARTET 2025 released by the School Department, Karnataka. Candidates can check the KARTET cut off marks 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website- schooleducation.karataka.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Latest News section, look for the KARTET Notification 2025 and download it.

  • Read the PDF carefully and check the KARTET minimum qualifying marks 2025.

  • Save it for future reference.

What Happens After You Clear KARTET

If the candidate scores the minimum qualifying marks in the KARTET 2025, then they are declared KARTET qualified and will be awarded the KARTET Certificate 2025 which is valid for a lifetime. The candidates are then be able to apply for the vacancy rolled out by the state government in government or aided schools across the state.

