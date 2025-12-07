KARTET Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Qualifying Marks Here

KARTET Cut Off 2025: The official KARTET Cut Off 2025 has been published along with the official notification of the KARTET 2025. This cut off is the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to obtain in order to be considered eligible to qualify the exam. The cut off marks are a benchmark that the candidates need to meet to be able to qualify. The category-wise KARTET minimum marks vary in terms of percentage.

The KARTET 2025 is being held in two papers: Paper 1 (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Classes 6 to 8). Candidates need to check the KARTET cut off 2025 in order to gauge their preparation level.

KARTET Cut Off Marks

The KARTET (Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test) is the qualifying test conducted by the state’s Department of School Education for candidates aspiring to become teachers at primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) levels in Karnataka schools. The KARTET cut off marks represent the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify and become eligible to receive the KARTET certificate. This KARTET certificate will allow the candidate to apply for teaching jobs in government or aided schools across the state.