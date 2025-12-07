KARTET Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Qualifying Marks Here

KARTET Cut Off 2025: The official KARTET Cut Off 2025 has been published along with the official notification of the KARTET 2025. This cut off is the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to obtain in order to be considered eligible to qualify the exam. The cut off marks are a benchmark that the candidates need to meet to be able to qualify. The category-wise KARTET minimum marks vary in terms of percentage.
The KARTET 2025 is being held in two papers: Paper 1 (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Classes 6 to 8). Candidates need to check the KARTET cut off 2025 in order to gauge their preparation level.
KARTET Cut Off Marks
The KARTET (Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test) is the qualifying test conducted by the state’s Department of School Education for candidates aspiring to become teachers at primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) levels in Karnataka schools. The KARTET cut off marks represent the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to qualify and become eligible to receive the KARTET certificate. This KARTET certificate will allow the candidate to apply for teaching jobs in government or aided schools across the state.
Given that KARTET is essentially a qualifying exam, understanding the cut off is crucial for candidates to gauge how many correct answers or marks they need to attempt in order to secure qualification.
KARTET Cut Off Marks 2025 Overview
The KARTET exam 2025 is being conducted annually in offline mode by the Department of School Education, Karnataka. Check the information about the KARTET 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Karnataka
|
Exam Level
|
State-level
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (pen-paper based)
|
Papers
|
Paper 1: Classes 1 to 5
Paper 2: Classes 6 to 8
|
Exam Duration
|
2.5 hours (for each paper)
KARTET Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates are required to review the KARTET minimum qualifying marks that they need to score for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test. These minimum qualifying marks are the cut off marks that vary according to the category of the candidate. These marks are pre-defined by the exam authorities as the KARTET is just a qualifying exam to provide certification.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
|
Passing Marks (out of 150)
|
General / UR
|
60%
|
90
|
OBC / SC / ST / PwD / Reserved
|
55%
|
82
How to Check KARTET Cut Off Marks 2025
The official KARTET cut off marks 2025 are mentioned in the official notification of KARTET 2025 released by the School Department, Karnataka. Candidates can check the KARTET cut off marks 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:
-
Go to the official website- schooleducation.karataka.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the Latest News section, look for the KARTET Notification 2025 and download it.
-
Read the PDF carefully and check the KARTET minimum qualifying marks 2025.
-
Save it for future reference.
What Happens After You Clear KARTET
If the candidate scores the minimum qualifying marks in the KARTET 2025, then they are declared KARTET qualified and will be awarded the KARTET Certificate 2025 which is valid for a lifetime. The candidates are then be able to apply for the vacancy rolled out by the state government in government or aided schools across the state.
