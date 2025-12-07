UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
KARTET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 7, 2025, 11:48 IST

KARTET Exam Analysis 2025: The KARTET (Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on 7 December 2025 in two papers. This article offers an in-depth analysis of KARTET 2025 including exam pattern, paper-wise structure, and expected good attempts to help candidates assess their performance.

KARTET Exam Analysis 2025
KARTET Exam Analysis 2025

KARTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka is conducting the KARTET 2025 today in two shifts. The first shift being held for Paper I is conducted between 09:00 am to 11:00 am, which assesses the general teaching aptitude and pedagogy of the candidates. Paper II will be conducted from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm in the second shift and is subject-specific. 

KARTET Exam 2025 Shift Timings

The Department of School Education, Karnataka is conducting the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 on 07th December 2025. The candidates should download the admit card to know the details such as the exam timings, exam schedule, and exam centre.

Shift

Paper

Exam Timings

Shift 1

Paper I

09:00 am to 11:00 am

Shift 2

Paper II

03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

KARTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

KARTET Paper 1 is being conducted for certifying candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5 in the state. The exam analysis for the paper will be provided here once the exam gets over. The detailed analysis will include the difficulty level and good attempts that can be made.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

To be Updated

Language I (compulsory)

To be Updated

Language II (compulsory)

To be Updated

Mathematics

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

To be Updated

Overall

To be Updated

KARTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts

The candidates are required to secure minimum qualifying amtrak in order to be considered eligible to qualify for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The number of expected good attempts will be released once the exam gets over and after the thorough analysis.

Subject

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

To be Updated

Language I (compulsory)

30

To be Updated

Language II (compulsory)

30

To be Updated

Mathematics

30

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

KARTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing for the KARTET 2025 need to score minimum qualifying marks as has been provided by the Department in the official notification. The candidates must necessarily secure these minimum marks above and beyond the cut off marks to be considered eligible to qualify the exam. These marks vary category-wise.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

60%

92 out of 150

OBC

55%

82 out of 150

SC

55%

82 out of 150

ST

55%

82 out of 150

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

