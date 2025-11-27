RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Thanksgiving 2025: What's Open and Closed in the United States?

By Alisha Louis
Nov 27, 2025, 05:37 EDT

Learn what's open and closed in the United States on Thanksgiving 2025. Find out about store hours, restaurant availability, and essential services to plan your holiday smoothly.

What's Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025 in the United States?
Many people are searching for Walmart shopping hours as Thanksgiving is a peak day for grocery shopping and travel. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays in the United States, with millions gathering for meals and shopping. Whether it's for last minute shopping, groceries and coffee run, there are some options which are still available. 

Most government offices, banks, and major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day, while select restaurants and essential stores like Walmart and Target may remain open for limited hours. 

What Day is Thanksgiving? 

Thanksgiving 2025 is on Thursday November 27, 2025. Thanksgiving is not only a time for feasting but also to be grateful and thankful for our life and people around us. Share Thanksgiving quotes for gratitude with your friends and family to say thank you. 

Thanksgiving 2025: What's Open and Closed in the United States?

Many government offices, banks, and major retailers close on Thanksgiving Day, but select grocery stores, pharmacies, and fast food restaurants open for limited hours to accommodate holiday needs. Here is a summary of what to expect about openings and closures across the United States on Thanksgiving 2025.

Service/Store

Open/Closed

Notes

Government Offices

Closed

Federal, state, and local offices shut down

Banks

Closed

No in-person or ATM services

Stock Market

Closed

Trading resumes Friday with shortened hours

Post Office (USPS)

Closed

No mail delivery or retail services

FedEx & UPS

Closed

No pickup or delivery, except emergency

Major Retailers (Walmart, Target, Costco)

Closed

Most stores reopen for Black Friday

Grocery Stores

Some Open

Food Lion, Meijer, Wegmans, Kroger open early, close mid-afternoon

Pharmacies

Some Open

CVS, Walgreens open, but with limited hours

Fast Food Restaurants

Some Open

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Waffle House, Dunkin’ open (hours vary)

Are McDonald's, Starbucks and Wegmans Open on Thanksgiving 2025?

Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, offering a limited menu for hungry travelers or families. Starbucks stores may open, but hours vary by location—checking your local store is recommended. Wegmans will be open on Thanksgiving, typically until 4 p.m., making it a reliable choice for last-minute ingredients. Always verify with your local store for exact hours.

Are Walmart, Target, Walgreens & Costco Open on Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025, focusing their Black Friday deals on Friday morning. Costco also remains closed on Thanksgiving, as part of its annual holiday schedule. Walgreens and other pharmacies may have reduced hours, but some locations remain open for emergencies and essential prescriptions.

Read | Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025: Theme, Time, Location & Where to Watch?

Are Banks Open on Thanksgiving Day?

Banks across the United States are closed on Thanksgiving Day. ATMs may still be available, but in-person services are not offered. The stock market is also closed, with trading resuming on Friday.

Are USPS and FedEx Open on Thanksgiving Day?

USPS, FedEx, and UPS do not offer standard pickup or delivery services on Thanksgiving. Most retail post office locations are closed. Only critical emergency services may operate.

Is the Post Office Open on Thanksgiving Day?

No, the United States Postal Service is closed on Thanksgiving Day. There will be no mail delivery or retail services at post office locations.

Check Out | Best Thanksgiving 2025 Events in U.S.: Check List of Top 7!

Conclusion

Thanksgiving 2025 sees most government offices, banks, and major retailers closed, while select grocery stores, pharmacies, and fast food restaurants remain open with limited hours. Planning ahead ensures a smooth holiday for shopping, dining, and travel.

    FAQs

    • Are banks open on Thanksgiving Day?
      +
      No, banks are closed on Thanksgiving Day, with no in-person services available.
    • Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2025?
      +
      No, Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day, reopening for Black Friday deals.
    • Are most grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day?
      +
      Most major grocery stores are closed, but some chains like Food Lion, Meijer, and Wegmans open with reduced hours.

