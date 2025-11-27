Many people are searching for Walmart shopping hours as Thanksgiving is a peak day for grocery shopping and travel. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays in the United States, with millions gathering for meals and shopping. Whether it's for last minute shopping, groceries and coffee run, there are some options which are still available. Most government offices, banks, and major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day, while select restaurants and essential stores like Walmart and Target may remain open for limited hours. Understanding what’s open and closed helps families plan their holiday shopping, dining, and travel without surprises. Learn what's open and closed in the United States on Thanksgiving 2025. Find out about store hours, restaurant availability, and essential services to plan your holiday smoothly.

What Day is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving 2025 is on Thursday November 27, 2025. Thanksgiving is not only a time for feasting but also to be grateful and thankful for our life and people around us. Share Thanksgiving quotes for gratitude with your friends and family to say thank you. Thanksgiving 2025: What's Open and Closed in the United States? Many government offices, banks, and major retailers close on Thanksgiving Day, but select grocery stores, pharmacies, and fast food restaurants open for limited hours to accommodate holiday needs. Here is a summary of what to expect about openings and closures across the United States on Thanksgiving 2025. Service/Store Open/Closed Notes Government Offices Closed Federal, state, and local offices shut down Banks Closed No in-person or ATM services Stock Market Closed Trading resumes Friday with shortened hours Post Office (USPS) Closed No mail delivery or retail services FedEx & UPS Closed No pickup or delivery, except emergency Major Retailers (Walmart, Target, Costco) Closed Most stores reopen for Black Friday Grocery Stores Some Open Food Lion, Meijer, Wegmans, Kroger open early, close mid-afternoon Pharmacies Some Open CVS, Walgreens open, but with limited hours Fast Food Restaurants Some Open McDonald’s, Starbucks, Waffle House, Dunkin’ open (hours vary)

Are McDonald's, Starbucks and Wegmans Open on Thanksgiving 2025? Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, offering a limited menu for hungry travelers or families. Starbucks stores may open, but hours vary by location—checking your local store is recommended. Wegmans will be open on Thanksgiving, typically until 4 p.m., making it a reliable choice for last-minute ingredients. Always verify with your local store for exact hours. Are Walmart, Target, Walgreens & Costco Open on Thanksgiving Day? Walmart and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025, focusing their Black Friday deals on Friday morning. Costco also remains closed on Thanksgiving, as part of its annual holiday schedule. Walgreens and other pharmacies may have reduced hours, but some locations remain open for emergencies and essential prescriptions.

Are Banks Open on Thanksgiving Day? Banks across the United States are closed on Thanksgiving Day. ATMs may still be available, but in-person services are not offered. The stock market is also closed, with trading resuming on Friday. Are USPS and FedEx Open on Thanksgiving Day? USPS, FedEx, and UPS do not offer standard pickup or delivery services on Thanksgiving. Most retail post office locations are closed. Only critical emergency services may operate. Is the Post Office Open on Thanksgiving Day? No, the United States Postal Service is closed on Thanksgiving Day. There will be no mail delivery or retail services at post office locations.