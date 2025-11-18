Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 is an iconic holiday tradition, delighting millions nationwide every Thanksgiving morning. This will be the 99th edition of Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade which will begin on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and end at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square. The Thanksgiving Parade 2025 will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City. Last year, over 31 million viewers tuned in across NBC and Peacock, making it the largest audience in parade history. The Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade is one of the largest parades in the World which began in 1942. Know everything about Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade 2025 including the exciting theme, event date, parade route, and where to watch live at home or in NYC's streets. Theme of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025

The opening theme for the Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade is "Give Love." The parade has been organised by Macy's every year since 1942 to celebrate Thanksgiving, give back to the community and spread gratitude throughout the country. Many themes are involved for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. This includes Mario making his debut, Buzz Lightyear soaring high, and a Shrek float featuring family characters in an enormous onion carriage. The theme highlights imagination and nostalgia, blending classic parade staples with fresh new elements. Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade 2025 Time & Date The Thanksgiving Parade 2025 will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The Macy’s Annual Parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET and lasts until approximately noon. The parade timing allows for a full morning of entertainment, leading up to the traditional holiday dinners later in the day.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025 Location & Route The 2025 Thanksgiving Parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It will move south along Central Park West to Columbus Circle. The Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade is going to continue along 6th Avenue down ending at 34th Street Herald Square at Macy’s Department Store. The 2.5-mile route is lined with cheering spectators, with best viewing spots often filling early between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Public accessibility is managed with fenced viewing areas along the route. Where to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025? You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live: On NBC TV starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Streaming live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, offering pre-parade shows and coverage

In person along the parade route in NYC (arrive early for the best views)

Peacock streaming is an excellent option for viewers without cable, providing easy access to all parade festivities from home.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2025 Lineup Macy’s parade features dazzling floats, giant character balloons, marching bands, and live performances that signify the start of the holiday season, drawing both in-person crowds and television audiences from around the world. This year’s The Thanksgiving Day Macy Parade Lineup has: 34 giant balloons including new additions like Mario, Buzz Lightyear, and Shrek characters

29 floats with creative themes such as “The Littlest Float by Goldfish” and “Holland America Line’s cruise ship-inspired float”.

33 clown crews and 11 marching bands performing live music.

Celebrity performances by artists such as Busta Rhymes, Jewel, and Foreigner.

Traditional ending with Santa Claus marking the start of the holiday season. Read Other U.S. Trending News and Stories here: