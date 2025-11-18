RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight in U.S.: Time & Where to Watch?

By Alisha Louis
Nov 18, 2025, 02:12 EDT

Catch the Leonid Meteor Shower tonight across the U.S.! The 2025 Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight is a celestial event active from November 3. Learn peak times, viewing tips, and best locations to watch up to 15 meteors per hour under dark, clear skies.

Meteor Shower Tonight: The 2025 Leonid Meteor Shower is an anticipated celestial event active from November 3 to December 2. The Leonid Meteor Shower will reach its peak overnight on November 16–17. Each year in mid-November, Earth passes through the dust and debris left behind by comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, creating bright streaks of light as these particles burn up in our atmosphere. 

Known for some of the fastest meteors traveling at about 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second, the Leonids often feature impressive fireballs and colorful streaks. The thin crescent moon this year means minimal light interference, offering excellent viewing conditions for skywatchers across the U.S. during the pre-dawn hours. Learn peak times, viewing tips, and best locations to watch up to 15 meteors per hour under dark, clear skies.

Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight in the U.S.

The annual Leonid Meteor Shower graces U.S. skies every November, drawing skywatchers and space enthusiasts nationwide. According to the American Meteor Society, this year promises moderate activity with occasional bright fireballs.

  • In 2025, the shower peaks overnight from November 16 to 17, offering up to 10–15 meteors per hour visible from dark areas, thanks to a thin crescent moon minimizing glare.

  • The thin crescent moon (9% full) ensures minimal light interference for optimal viewing.

  • The Leonids result from Earth passing through debris from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, with meteors streaking at a blazing 70 km per second.

What Time is Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight?

Peak viewing across the U.S. occurs between midnight and dawn on November 17, especially after 1 a.m. when Leo rises high in the sky.

Time (EST)

Best Observation Window

Radiant Direction

Radiant Altitude

Expected Visibility

Midnight to Dawn

Peak Viewing Period

Varies (East to South)

Increasing (Low to High)

Rates increase toward dawn, reaching 10–15 per hour

12:00 am

Early Night Viewing

69° East

8.2° (Low)

Possible, but low rates

4:00 am

Maximum Visibility

121° SE

47.4° (High)

Highest rates expected as the radiant (Leo) is highest

6:00 am

Near Dawn

158° S

71.7° (Very High)

Excellent visibility before sunrise

How and Where to Watch the Leonid Meteor Shower?

For a stellar experience, choose a dark spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky. No equipment is needed, but patience pays—allow your eyes 20–30 minutes to fully adapt.

  • Head away from streetlights or urban glow for best meteor visibility.

  • Lie back and scan a wide area of the sky, focusing eastward where Leo rises.

  • Meteor showers are visible to the naked eye—binoculars or telescopes are not required.

  • Top U.S. viewing locations include national parks, rural areas, elevated terrains, and regions with clear forecasts.

Conclusion

Tonight’s Leonid Meteor Shower offers an accessible, awe-inspiring night for celestial fans, with up to 15 meteors per hour from coast to coast. The thin crescent moon sets ideal viewing conditions, making this annual event a perfect opportunity to connect with the night sky.

    FAQs

    • Where is the best place to watch in the U.S.?
      +
      National parks, rural dark sites, and mountaintops away from city lights offer the best visibility.
    • Do I need special equipment to watch Leonids?
      +
      Leonid meteors are easily visible to the naked eye; you don’t need telescopes or binoculars.
    • What causes the Leonid Meteor Shower?
      +
      The shower happens when Earth crosses debris from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, producing meteor streaks.

