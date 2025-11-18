Leonid Meteor Shower Tonight in U.S.: Time & Where to Watch?

Meteor Shower Tonight: The 2025 Leonid Meteor Shower is an anticipated celestial event active from November 3 to December 2. The Leonid Meteor Shower will reach its peak overnight on November 16–17. Each year in mid-November, Earth passes through the dust and debris left behind by comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, creating bright streaks of light as these particles burn up in our atmosphere.

Known for some of the fastest meteors traveling at about 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second, the Leonids often feature impressive fireballs and colorful streaks. The thin crescent moon this year means minimal light interference, offering excellent viewing conditions for skywatchers across the U.S. during the pre-dawn hours. Learn peak times, viewing tips, and best locations to watch up to 15 meteors per hour under dark, clear skies.