NYT Strands November 18, 2025: Strands is the New York Times’ more advanced take on a traditional word search. Every letter on the board belongs to an answer, and all the words are tied together by a single theme. The combination of hidden themes, tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. If you are ready to guess today’s theme and answers, then keep reading.

What Are NYT Strands and How Does It Work?

Strands offers only a vague clue and no list of words to hunt for. Moreover, it also adds clever twists to the familiar format. Instead of simply spotting straight-line words, players connect letters in any direction, vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

Each puzzle also includes a special “spangram,” a longer word or phrase that captures the day’s theme and stretches across the grid from one side to the other.