By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 18, 2025, 04:01 EDT

Stuck on today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Discover the full theme, opening letters, hints, spangram, and answers for the NYT Strands game on November 18, 2025.

NYT Strands Hints November 18, 2025, Tuesday
NYT Strands November 18, 2025: Strands is the New York Times’ more advanced take on a traditional word search. Every letter on the board belongs to an answer, and all the words are tied together by a single theme. The combination of hidden themes, tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. If you are ready to guess today’s theme and answers, then keep reading.

What Are NYT Strands and How Does It Work?

Strands offers only a vague clue and no list of words to hunt for. Moreover, it also adds clever twists to the familiar format. Instead of simply spotting straight-line words, players connect letters in any direction, vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. 

Each puzzle also includes a special “spangram,” a longer word or phrase that captures the day’s theme and stretches across the grid from one side to the other.

If today’s grid feels tricky or you don’t have the time to work through it for 10+ minutes, you can use the hints below to get as much or as little help as you need to solve the latest NYT Strands puzzle.

All Mixed Up: What is NYT Strands November 18, 2025 Theme? #625 

Today’s theme is All Mixed Up!. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. 

What Are the Opening Letters of NYT Strands November 28, 2025, Tuesday?

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

  • JU

  • SC

  • MU

  • OF

  • SH

  • Ch

NYT Strands Answers for Tuesday November 18, 2025 for Theme ALL MIXED UP


(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

NYT Strands Answers for Tuesday November 18, 2025

(Credits: NYT/Strands)

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown for November 18, 2025? #625

Theme: All Mixed Up!
Words: JUMBLED, SHUFFLED, SCRAMBBLED, CHAOTIC, MUDDLED

Spangram: OUT OF ORDER

Here is the complete solved grid for today: 

 

NYT Strands Spangram for Tuesday November 18, 2025

(Credits: NYT/Strands)

Here is how to Track Your Progress: 

Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words, which will remain visible in blue once solved. 

NYT Strands' Answers for Today:

That's all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques!

