NIOS 10th 12th Timetable 2025 Revised, Check Rescheduled Exam Dates Here

NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the revised schedule for the NIOS 2025 exam. The revised schedule has been published for the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams scheduled for November 6th in Bihar, which were postponed due to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

According to the revised dates, the exams will now be held on November 29, December 1 and December 2, 2025. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule for the theory exam here.

NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2025 Date and Time

According to the schedule released, the revised for Bihar will be held on November 29, December 1 and December 2, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively. The timings for the respective subjects are available on the official website.