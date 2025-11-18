RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
NIOS 10th 12th Timetable 2025 Revised, Check Rescheduled Exam Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 18, 2025, 11:56 IST

NIOS has issued the revised schedule for class 10 and 12 rescheduled exams in Bihar. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the new schedule here.

NIOS 10th 12th Revised Schedule Released
Key Points

  • Exams to be held from November 29 to December 2
  • NIOS 10th and 12th exams to be held in two shifts
  • All other instructions are to remain similar to the previous exam schedule released

NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the revised schedule for the NIOS 2025 exam. The revised schedule has been published for the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams scheduled for November 6th in Bihar, which were postponed due to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. 

According to the revised dates, the exams will now be held on November 29, December 1 and December 2, 2025. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule for the theory exam here. 

NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2025 Date and Time

According to the schedule released, the revised for Bihar will be held on November 29, December 1 and December 2, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively. The timings for the respective subjects are available on the official website.

NIOS 10th and 12th Theory Exam 2025 Revised Schedule

Check the revised dates for the NIOS 10th and 12th exams 2025 here

Senior Secondary Exam

Secondary Exam

Date

Subject and Code

Time

Subject and Code

Time

November 29, 2025

Biology (314)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Urdu (206)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
 

Accountancy (320)

Sanskrit (209)
 

Introduction to Law (338)

Bodh Darshan (241)
 

Military History (375)

Indian Sign Language (230)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

December 1, 2025

Mathematics (311)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

English (202)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
 

Veda Adhyayan (345)

December 2, 2025

Physics (312)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Painting (225)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
 

History (315)
 

Environmental Science (333)
 

Library & Information Science (339)

