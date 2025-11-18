CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for CMAT 2026. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register and apply for CMAT 2026 is now November 24, 2025. Earlier, the registrations were to close on November 17. Candidates unable to apply for the Common Management Admission Test can now visit the website until the given deadline to apply.

When applying for CMAT 2026, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary documents ready with them. The application fee has to be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates yet to register for CMAT 2026 can also apply through the direct link given here.