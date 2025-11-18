RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Nov 18, 2025, 10:41 IST

The CMAT 2026 registration deadline has been extended. Candidates can now apply for CMAT through the official website until November 24. Check the revised schedule here.

CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to Nov 24
CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to Nov 24
Key Points

  • The last date to apply for CMAT 2026 is November 24
  • The application correction window opens from November 26 to 28
  • CMAT 2026 exam dates to be announced soon

CMAT 2026 Registration:  The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for CMAT 2026. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register and apply for CMAT 2026 is now November 24, 2025. Earlier, the registrations were to close on November 17. Candidates unable to apply for the Common Management Admission Test can now visit the website until the given deadline to apply. 

When applying for CMAT 2026, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary documents ready with them. The application fee has to be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates yet to register for CMAT 2026 can also apply through the direct link given here.

CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Revised Schedule

Candidates applying for CMAT 2026 can check the revised schedule here.

CMAT events

CMAT 2026 dates

Registration last date

November 24, 2025

Fee payment last date

November 25, 2025

Form correction

November 26 to November 28, 2025

CMAT 2026 Registration Process

The link for candidates to register for the CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CMAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CMAT registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents 

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
