CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- The last date to apply for CMAT 2026 is November 24
- The application correction window opens from November 26 to 28
- CMAT 2026 exam dates to be announced soon
CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for CMAT 2026. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register and apply for CMAT 2026 is now November 24, 2025. Earlier, the registrations were to close on November 17. Candidates unable to apply for the Common Management Admission Test can now visit the website until the given deadline to apply.
When applying for CMAT 2026, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary documents ready with them. The application fee has to be submitted online via credit/ debit cards or via net banking or UPI facilities. CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates yet to register for CMAT 2026 can also apply through the direct link given here.
CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here
CMAT 2026 Revised Schedule
Candidates applying for CMAT 2026 can check the revised schedule here.
|
CMAT events
|
CMAT 2026 dates
|
Registration last date
|
November 24, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
November 25, 2025
|
Form correction
|
November 26 to November 28, 2025
CMAT 2026 Registration Process
The link for candidates to register for the CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website for CMAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the CMAT registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload all necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
