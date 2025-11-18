School Holiday: Puducherry, Karaikal Schools, Colleges Closed Today (Nov 18) Due to Heavy Rainfall

All government and government-aided schools and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal are closed today, November 18, 2025. The school holiday has been announced due to heavy rain warnings issued by the weather department.

According to media reports, the region has been experiencing persistent rainfall since last night. State Home Minister A Namassivayam has decided to announce a holiday for schools and colleges in the region.

According to reports, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several districts in the region, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated places.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for the latest updates