School Holiday: Puducherry, Karaikal Schools, Colleges Closed Today (Nov 18) Due to Heavy Rainfall

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 18, 2025, 10:04 IST

As per the latest reports, schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions are closed today, November 18, due to heavy rainfall. Check the latest updates here. 

Puducherry, Karaikal Schools, Colleges Closed Today (Nov 18)
Puducherry, Karaikal Schools, Colleges Closed Today (Nov 18)
Key Points

  • Yellow alert issued in certain regions in Puducherry
  • Schools and colleges closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions
  • School reopening to be announced by schools, depending on weather conditions

All government and government-aided schools and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal are closed today, November 18, 2025. The school holiday has been announced due to heavy rain warnings issued by the weather department. 

According to media reports, the region has been experiencing persistent rainfall since last night. State Home Minister A Namassivayam has decided to announce a holiday for schools and colleges in the region. 

According to reports, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several districts in the region, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated places.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for the latest updates

