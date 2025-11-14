Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 14, 2025, 10:00 EDT

Stuck on today’s NYT Strands hints for November 14, 2025? Get hints, spangram, and all theme answers for “Low-Key Elusive” to keep your winning streak alive.

NYT Strands Hints November 14, 2025
NYT Strands Hints November 14, 2025

NYT Strands Hints Today (November 14, 2025): Ready to crack today’s New York Times Strands puzzle? This brain-teasing word game isn’t just about finding words, it’s about uncovering hidden themes and the all-important spangram that ties everything together. Today’s puzzle, with the theme Low-Key Elusive,” challenges you to think of words linked to uniqueness, rarity, and the unbothered.

In this guide, we’ll share today’s Strands hints, answers, and smart solving strategies to help you outsmart the grid, maintain your winning streak, and level up your word game skills. 

What is NYT Strands Friday’s Theme? Low-Key Elusive #November14  

Today’s theme is Low-key Elusive.

Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. 

NYT Strands Hints, Theme and Answers November 14, 2025 Friday Theme Low-Key Elusive


(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

It suggests someone unable to grasp or understand something. 

Now, let us catch the clues to find out what Spangram is and how to play. 

Are you Ready?

How To Play? 

Follow the points given below to solve the NYT Strands puzzle:

  • Reveal letters in a theme word (or their order).

  • Earn hints by finding non-theme words.

  • Save them for near-complete puzzles.

NYT Strands Hints, Theme and Answers November 14, 2025 Friday Theme Low-Key Elusive (1)

(Credits: NYT/Strands)

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for November 14, 2025?

The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! 

  • FA

  • SU

  • TE

  • NE

  • UN

Did you guess the Answer now? 

Now, Scroll Slowly!

Hold on! Flow your brain juices to find the answer, time is ticking! 

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown?

The answers for Friday's theme are given below: 

  • FAINT

  • SUBTLE

  • TENUOUS

  • NEBULOUS

  • UNDERSTATED

What is NYT Strands Today's Spangram Answer? 

Answer: Barely There



 

NYT Stands Hints November 14, 2025 Spangram Friday Barely There

(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

Keep reading for more NYT strands hints every day. Stay tuned as we will be back with answers for tomorrow's Strands hints.

