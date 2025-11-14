Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
NYT Strands Hints November 15, 2025 Saturday's Theme: Check Answers & Spangram!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 14, 2025, 22:12 EDT

Are you trying to solve today's NYT Strands, November 14, 2025? Maintain your winning streak by taking a look at the theme and spangram clues to crack the rest of the answers.

NYT Strands November 15, 2025 Saturday's Theme
NYT Strands November 15, 2025 Saturday's Theme

NYT Strands Nov 14, 2025 Saturday's Theme: The New York Times is back with another NYT Strands Puzzle, and it's almost time for you to guess the right answer. Bring your best guessing game on to maintain your winning streak. Ready to Guess the Theme? 

Keep reading more to know the rules and find right answers with the given clues and opening letters. 

NYT Strands Nov 14, 2025 Saturday's Theme

Today's theme is: "We Can See Right Through Them"

How To Play and What Are the Rules?

You will have to hunt for a special clue word called a spangram. It is the main key that reveals what all the theme words share. The spangram stretches across the board from one side to the other, and unlike the theme words, it can be a proper name. Spot it, and it’ll glow in yellow.

Stay sharp, though.

  • According to The New York Times, some themes might be fill-in-the-blank phrases, steps in a sequence, items from the same category, or even synonyms and homophones.
  • And just like she mixes up Wordle’s difficulty through the week, editor Tracy Bennett plans to toss Strands players a few curveballs now and then.

What Are the Opening Letters for Saturday's NYT Theme, "We Can See Right Through Them"?

Are You Ready to Guess the Opening Letters? Here are the first two letters of all the words:

  • SP

  • LE

  • GO

  • GL

  • BI

Can You Make a Guess Now? 

Wait! Hold On! 

 

Don't Scroll Right Away to Know the Answers with these NYT Strands Hints! Keep thinking and try to connect the dots and come to an answer.

What Are Today's NYT Strands Answers? #November15 #622

The answers for Saturday's NYT Strands Theme are given below:

  • GLASSES

  • BINOCULARS

  • LENSES

  • GOGGLES

  • SPECTACLES

What is Today's Spangram?

The Spangram Answer for NYT Strands November 15, 2025 is: Eye to Eye

To Find the Answers to the November 14, 2025, NYT Strands, Click Here.

Keep reading for more NYT strands hints every dayStay tuned as we will be back with answers for tomorrow's Strands hints.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

