AIBE Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 6 Famous Americans Who Studied at Oxford University

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 16, 2025, 02:38 EDT

Oxford University has educated many successful Americans, including future presidents, diplomats, and journalists. This article profiles six famous Americans, most of whom were Rhodes Scholars, who achieved advanced study at Oxford. Featured individuals include former President Bill Clinton, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Senator Cory Booker, journalist Rachel Maddow, and former Governor Bobby Jindal, all of whom went on to become influential leaders in their respective fields.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Americans Who Studied at Oxford University
Americans Who Studied at Oxford University

 

For centuries, Oxford University has drawn the world's great minds, including many Americans who have traveled across the Atlantic to study at Britain's most prestigious college. Oxford has educated future presidents, trailblazing journalists, and innovative public service leaders, and has educated some of the leaders who would go on to populate our politics, our media, or our public service. 

This article focuses on six extremely successful Americans that have studied at Oxford and who have continued to inspire. Each of the six achieved their advanced study the most of whom were Rhodes Scholars having developed their intellectual roots before gaining national and international fame.

Check Out: What is Ivy League? Complete List of Ivy League Universities

Top 6 Famous Americans Who Studied at Oxford University

Here are 6 famous Americans who studied at Oxford University along with their name, feild of study and program

RankNameField / Why FamousOxford Affiliation (College / Program)
1 Bill Clinton Former U.S. President University College – Rhodes Scholar
2 Susan Rice Former U.S. National Security Advisor & UN Ambassador New College – Rhodes Scholar
3 Cory Booker U.S. Senator Queen’s College – Rhodes Scholar
4 Rachel Maddow Journalist, MSNBC Host Lincoln College – Rhodes Scholar
5 Bobby Jindal Former Governor of Louisiana New College – Rhodes Scholar
6 Pete Buttigieg U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former presidential candidate Pembroke College – Rhodes Scholar


1. Bill Clinton - 42nd President of the United States

Bill Clinton | Biography, Presidency, Impeachment, & Facts | Britannica

Bill Clinton, as a Rhodes Scholar, matriculated at University College, Oxford studying philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE). His time in the UK expanded his worldview, while also developing the diplomatic skills that later played a prominent part during his presidency. Clinton is still among the most famous American graduates of Oxford. 

2. Susan Rice - Former U.S. National Security Advisor

The Susan Rice email isn't any sort of smoking gun | CNN Politics

Susan Rice attended New College, Oxford for a DPhil in International Relations. Her research in International Relations, specifically on U.S. policy towards Africa, developed into a noteworthy career in diplomacy and national security. Rice has served as U.N. Ambassador and National Security Advisor.

3. Cory Booker - U.S. Senator from New Jersey

Former presidential candidate Cory Booker | CNN Politics

Cory Booker was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, obtaining his master's degree in sociology from The Queen's College. His scholarship centered on issues of social justice and community development, the same themes he rose to champion as a senator and mayor of Newark.

4. Rachel Maddow - Journalist and Host of The Rachel Maddow Show

Rachel Maddow staff to be let go as part of MSNBC overhaul | US news | The Guardian

Prior to becoming a prominent American political journalist, Rachel Maddow was also a Rhodes Scholar at Lincoln College, Oxford. She completed her DPhil in politics and studied HIV/AIDS policy. Her scholarly rigor shows up in Maddow's style of investigative reporting.

5. Bobby Jindal - Previous Governor of Louisiana

Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) / Posts / X

Bobby Jindal served as a Rhodes Scholar at New College, Oxford and received his degree in political science. His scholarship training in health policy shaped his early career into health policy work and shaped his work while elected to two terms as governor of Louisiana.

Conclusion

These six Americans show how an Oxford experience may create thoughtful leaders in government, journalism, and public service. While representing different approaches, their trajectories exhibit the global reach of Oxford's academic traditions and the continued contributions of its alumni on national and international stages.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags