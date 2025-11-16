List of Top 6 Famous Americans Who Studied at Oxford University

For centuries, Oxford University has drawn the world's great minds, including many Americans who have traveled across the Atlantic to study at Britain's most prestigious college. Oxford has educated future presidents, trailblazing journalists, and innovative public service leaders, and has educated some of the leaders who would go on to populate our politics, our media, or our public service. This article focuses on six extremely successful Americans that have studied at Oxford and who have continued to inspire. Each of the six achieved their advanced study the most of whom were Rhodes Scholars having developed their intellectual roots before gaining national and international fame. Check Out: What is Ivy League? Complete List of Ivy League Universities Top 6 Famous Americans Who Studied at Oxford University

Here are 6 famous Americans who studied at Oxford University along with their name, feild of study and program Rank Name Field / Why Famous Oxford Affiliation (College / Program) 1 Bill Clinton Former U.S. President University College – Rhodes Scholar 2 Susan Rice Former U.S. National Security Advisor & UN Ambassador New College – Rhodes Scholar 3 Cory Booker U.S. Senator Queen’s College – Rhodes Scholar 4 Rachel Maddow Journalist, MSNBC Host Lincoln College – Rhodes Scholar 5 Bobby Jindal Former Governor of Louisiana New College – Rhodes Scholar 6 Pete Buttigieg U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former presidential candidate Pembroke College – Rhodes Scholar

1. Bill Clinton - 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, as a Rhodes Scholar, matriculated at University College, Oxford studying philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE). His time in the UK expanded his worldview, while also developing the diplomatic skills that later played a prominent part during his presidency. Clinton is still among the most famous American graduates of Oxford.

2. Susan Rice - Former U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice attended New College, Oxford for a DPhil in International Relations. Her research in International Relations, specifically on U.S. policy towards Africa, developed into a noteworthy career in diplomacy and national security. Rice has served as U.N. Ambassador and National Security Advisor. 3. Cory Booker - U.S. Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, obtaining his master's degree in sociology from The Queen's College. His scholarship centered on issues of social justice and community development, the same themes he rose to champion as a senator and mayor of Newark. 4. Rachel Maddow - Journalist and Host of The Rachel Maddow Show Prior to becoming a prominent American political journalist, Rachel Maddow was also a Rhodes Scholar at Lincoln College, Oxford. She completed her DPhil in politics and studied HIV/AIDS policy. Her scholarly rigor shows up in Maddow's style of investigative reporting.