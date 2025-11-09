SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in; Download CHSL Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, by providing their registration number and password.
The admit card contains the details, such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, examination centre details, shift timings, important instructions, etc. Candidates whose SSC CHSL City Slip has been released can now download the SSC CHSL Hall Ticket 2025.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT
SSC has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 3 days before the examination. The SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to get started on Nov 12, 2025 and candidates going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates can download the SSC CHSL 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
Also Check,
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Link Active
SSC has activated the link to download the SSC 10+2 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the important details such as registration number, roll number, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025.
|SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025
|Active Link
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Overview
The SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 link will get activated by SSC on its official website, ssc.gov.in, 2-3 days before the examination. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table for SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,131
|
Total Applicants
|
Approx. 30.7 Lakh
|
Tier 1 Exam Date
|
12 November 2025 to 30 November 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
9 November 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in (via Regional Websites)
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration ID, Date of Birth, Password
|
Admit Card Format
|
PDF Download
How to Download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 PDF?
Candidates will be able to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section and Navigate to the candidate portal and select the CHSL admit card link.
- Now enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth or Password.
- Click on the download button to get your hall ticket in PDF format.
- Take a printout and check all details, including exam date, time, venue, and instructions.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Mandatory Documents to Carry on Exam Day
Candidates must carry the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 along with all the relevant documents, such as the Aadhar Card, Driving License, etc. Check the list below for documents to carry
- Printed Copy of the Admit Card
- Recent Passport-Sized Photographs
- Original Valid Photo ID Proof: Must contain the same date of birth and name as printed on the admit card. Acceptable IDs include:
- Aadhaar Card / e-Aadhaar printout
- Voter's ID Card
- Driving Licence
- PAN Card
- Passport
- ID Card issued by a University, College, or School
- Employer ID Card (Govt. or PSU)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation