SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in; Download CHSL Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, by providing their registration number and password.

The admit card contains the details, such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, examination centre details, shift timings, important instructions, etc. Candidates whose SSC CHSL City Slip has been released can now download the SSC CHSL Hall Ticket 2025.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT

SSC has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 3 days before the examination. The SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to get started on Nov 12, 2025 and candidates going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates can download the SSC CHSL 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.