SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 to fill 3131 vacant posts for LDC, JSA, and DEO. The tier 1 exam will commence from November 12 onwards in multiple shifts. It will be held in online mode. Candidates buckling up for the exam are advised to practice the SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to enhance their overall performance and scores. Solving SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper offers valuable insights into the type of questions asked in the exam, topic-wise weightage and important topics which are repeatedly being asked in the exam. It also enables candidates to assess their strengths and weaknesses, helping them to devise an effective preparation strategy. To assist in your preparation, we have compiled SSC CHSL previous year question paper PDFs below.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination to select Higher Secondary qualified candidates for positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator. It is conducted in two stages, both in online mode. Candidates must qualify each stage to proceed further in the recruitment process. As per the official notification, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 is scheduled to be conducted from November 12, 2025 onwards. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18, however, got postponed. Prospective candidates should solve SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers to take their preparation level a notch higher. Practising these previous papers will significantly ease their preparation journey. Scroll on to find the direct link to download SSC CHSL previous year question papers with solutions.

SSC CHSL Syllabus SSC CHSL Question Paper 2024 The commission issued the Solved SSC CHSL Question Paper 2024 PDF along with final answer key. You can download the question papers from the direct link mentioned in the table below to evaluate your performance. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Question Paper with Solutions Download here SSC CHSL Question Paper PDF Solved Download here SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download here SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper PDF The commission releases question papers in PDF format after the conclusion of the exam. Solving SSC CHSL PYQs aids candidates in monitoring their preparation strategy and pinpointing areas in which they are lagging. Furthermore, it helps them boost their speed and improve their time management skills.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Previous Year Question Paper If you succeed in clearing the Tier 1 exam, you should commence your preparation for the Tier 2 exam without any ado. Utilize the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Previous Year Question Paper PDFs provided below to familiarize yourself with the revised exam pattern. How to Attempt SSC CHSL PYQs? Here's a step-by-step process to solve SSC CHSL previous year papers to improve your overall performance level exponentially. Set a countdown timer when solving the papers to tackle the exam pressure and boost your question-solving speed.

Begin by tackling the easier questions before moving on to the more challenging ones in the SSC CHSL question paper.

Review your answers when the time is up. Compare your responses with the provisional key to assess performance and know your weaker areas.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper Pattern The SSC CHSL exam is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, both of which are conducted online. Tier 1 consists of four sections: Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English. Each section contains 25 questions. Refer to the table below to understand the SSC CHSL question paper pattern for the Tier 1 exam. Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Intelligence 25 50 60 minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Total 100 200 Benefits of Solving SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper Candidates can derive various benefits from solving previous year question papers. Some of these are listed below: