SSC CHSL Salary 2025: Post Wise In-Hand Salary, Job Profile, Pay Scale & Allowances

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 6, 2025, 12:19 IST

SSC CHSL Salary: The initial SSC CHSL salary, as per the 7th Pay Commission, will be Rs. 19,900. Learn about the in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO), JSA, and LDC posts, along with their job profiles, career growth, and salaries after 5 years of joining.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 for LDC, JSA & DEO
SSC CHSL Salary 2025 for LDC, JSA & DEO

SSC CHSL Salary: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL salary for all the posts through the official notification. Candidates recruited through the SSC CHSL recruitment drive will receive lucrative salary packages, benefits, and career growth. The basic pay of a Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant will be Rs 19,900 and the basic pay of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be Rs 25,500.

Along with the basic SSC CHSL salary, candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances discussed below in this article. As per the latest updates, the dearness allowances have been increased to 50% and there will be an increase in HRA based on the city such as 30%, 20% and 10% for cities X, Y, and Z respectively.

Scroll down the page to get detailed information on SSC CHSL salary per month, including in hand pay, perks and allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Highlights

The Staff Selection Commission administers a competitive examination to enlist qualified candidates for Group C positions such as Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators in diverse Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India, as well as various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, etc.

The SSC CHSL salary is determined in accordance with the directives of the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the key highlights of the SSC CHSL in-hand salary for the candidates' reference.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A

SSC CHSL Salary Per Month (Basic Pay)

Rs 19,900

Allowances

DA, HRA, Travel Allowances, etc

Job Location

Anywhere in India

How Many SSC CHSL Posts Are There?

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exams to fill up various SSC CHSL posts. The salary and job profile of the candidates are decided based on the marks scored by them in the exam. Here is the detailed SSC CHSL Posts list shared below.

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO)
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A

SSC CHSL Salary Structure 2025

The salary structure of SSC CHSL comprises basic pay, pay scale, allowances, deductions, gross salary, and net salary. The pay scale and pay level differ based on the SSC CHSL posts. Below is the comprehensive SSC CHSL salary structure for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator posts.

Post

Pay Level

Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Pay Level-2

Rs. 19,900-63,200

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Pay Level-4

Pay Level-5

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Rs. 29,200-92,300

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’

Pay Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

What is SSC CHSL Salary Per Month?

The monthly salary for successful candidates will vary between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. This includes basic pay and benefits corresponding to the pay level of the positions. However, the actual in-hand salary may differ based on the candidate's posting location. 

SSC CHSL Posts

City X

City Y

City Z

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Rs. 38000

Rs. 35,000

Rs. 33,000

Data Entry Operator

Rs. 48,000

Rs. 44,000

Rs. 42,000

 

SSC CHSL In Hand Salary

The SSC CHSL in hand salary varies according to the pay scale and pay level of the post. All the recruited employees will get a fixed remuneration after subtracting all the applicable deductions at the end of every month. The initial basic pay will be Rs 19,900 per month. Let’s discuss the CHSL monthly salary for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator posts below.

SSC CHSL LDC Salary 2025

Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in cities X, Y, and Z shared below.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 LDC & JSA Posts

Criteria

City X

City Y

City Z

Payscale

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Grade Pay

Rs. 1900

Rs. 1900

Rs. 1900

Basic pay

Rs. 19,900

Rs. 19,900

Rs. 19,900

HRA (depending on the city) (Revised)

30%= Rs. 5970

20%= Rs. 3980

10%= Rs. 1990

DA (Current- 50%) (Revised)

Rs. 9950

Rs. 9950

Rs. 9950

Travel Allowance

Rs. 3600

Rs. 1800

Rs. 1800

Gross Salary Range (Approx)

Rs. 41,000

Rs. 37,000

Rs. 35,000

Deductions (Approx)

Rs. 2500

Rs. 2500

Rs. 2500

Approx In-Hand Salary

Rs. 38000

Rs. 35,000

Rs. 33,000

SSC CHSL Salary In Hand for DEO

Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for the Data Entry Operator post in cities X, Y, and Z shared below.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 for DEO / PA / SA

Criteria

City X

City Y

City Z

Pay scale

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Rs. 5200 – 20200

Grade Pay

Rs. 2400

Rs. 2400

Rs. 2400

Basic pay

Rs. 25,500

Rs. 25,500

Rs. 25,500

HRA (depending on the city) (Revised)

30%= Rs. 7650

20%= Rs. 5100

10%= Rs. 2550

DA (Current- 50%) (Revised)

Rs. 12750

Rs. 12750

Rs. 12750

Travel Allowance

Rs. 3600

Rs. 1800

Rs. 1800

Gross Salary Range (Approx)

Rs. 52,000

Rs 47,000

Rs 45,000

Deductions (Approx)

Rs. 3000

Rs. 3000

Rs. 3000

Approx In-Hand Salary

Rs. 48,000

Rs. 44,000

Rs. 42,000

What will be SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years?

Candidates should acquaint themselves with the salaries after several years of service in the ministries/departments/offices to prevent any confusion later. Below is a table detailing the post-wise SSC CHSL salary after 5 years.

SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years

Post

Pay Level

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

1st Year

2nd Year

3rd Year

4th Year

5th Year

LDC/JSA

Level-2

Rs. 19,900-63,200

Rs. 1900

Rs 19,900

Rs 20,500

Rs 21,100

Rs 21,700

Rs 22,400

DEO

Level 4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Rs 2400

Rs 25,500

Rs 26,300

Rs 27,100

Rs 27,900

Rs 28,700

Level 5

Rs. 29,200-92,300

Rs 2800

Rs 29,200

Rs 30,100

Rs 31,100

Rs 31,900

Rs 32,900

DEO Grade A

Level 4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Rs 2400

Rs 25,500

Rs 26,300

Rs 27,100

Rs 27,900

Rs 28,700

SSC CHSL Salary: Perks and Allowances

Along with the basic pay, candidates will be eligible for various allowances, perks, and all other benefits as admissible to the respective SSC CHSL post. The SSC CHSL salary per month comprises the following allowances and benefits shared below.

  • House Rent Allowance
  • Transport Allowance
  • Dearness Allowance
  • Leave Travel Concession
  • Other Allowance

SSC CHSL Job Profile 2025

Candidates appointed for the SSC CHSL post are required to perform a variety of duties assigned by the higher authority. The SSC CHSL job profiles for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator are shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Post

Job Profile

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
  • To prepare data, documents and files.
  • To manage all the paperwork.
  • To draft letters and emails.

Data Entry Operator
  • To prepare data and submit entries in the database.
  • To create reports on computers/desktops.
  • To handle records of important data and documents.

SSC CHSL Career Growth

There is a huge career growth scope for the candidates appointed for the SSC CHSL posts. They will get the chance to appear in the internal/departmental exam for a promotion to a higher grade after serving at least 5-7 years of service. Here is the promotion hierarchy for the SSC CHSL posts shared below.

SSC CHSL Promotion 2024

Lower Division Clerk

Upper Division Clerk

Division Clerk

Section Officer

Data Entry Operator

Data Entry Operator Grade B, Grade C, and Grade F (system analyst)

PA/SA Supervisor (LSG), Senior Supervisor, and Chief Supervisor (HSS) [After Postmaster Grade I examination]

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • How many SSC CHSL Posts 2024 are there?
    +
    There are three SSC CHSL Posts which are: Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).
  • What are the allowances included in the SSC CHSL Salary Per Month?
    +
    The SSC CHSL in hand salary includes allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, transport allowances, etc.
  • What is the monthly salary for the SSC CHSL post?
    +
    The SSC CHSL monthly salary will approximately range between Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,000 per month.
  • What is the SSC CHSL salary?
    +
    The basic SSC CHSL salary for a Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant will be Rs. 19,900, while the basic pay for a Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be Rs. 25,500.
