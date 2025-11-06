SSC CHSL Salary: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL salary for all the posts through the official notification. Candidates recruited through the SSC CHSL recruitment drive will receive lucrative salary packages, benefits, and career growth. The basic pay of a Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant will be Rs 19,900 and the basic pay of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be Rs 25,500. Along with the basic SSC CHSL salary, candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances discussed below in this article. As per the latest updates, the dearness allowances have been increased to 50% and there will be an increase in HRA based on the city such as 30%, 20% and 10% for cities X, Y, and Z respectively. Scroll down the page to get detailed information on SSC CHSL salary per month, including in hand pay, perks and allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Highlights The Staff Selection Commission administers a competitive examination to enlist qualified candidates for Group C positions such as Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators in diverse Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India, as well as various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, etc. The SSC CHSL salary is determined in accordance with the directives of the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the key highlights of the SSC CHSL in-hand salary for the candidates' reference. SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A SSC CHSL Salary Per Month (Basic Pay) Rs 19,900 Allowances DA, HRA, Travel Allowances, etc Job Location Anywhere in India

Post Pay Level Pay Scale Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Pay Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level-4 Pay Level-5 Rs. 25,500-81,100 Rs. 29,200-92,300 Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ Pay Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100 What is SSC CHSL Salary Per Month? The monthly salary for successful candidates will vary between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. This includes basic pay and benefits corresponding to the pay level of the positions. However, the actual in-hand salary may differ based on the candidate's posting location. SSC CHSL Posts City X City Y City Z Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Rs. 38000 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 33,000 Data Entry Operator Rs. 48,000 Rs. 44,000 Rs. 42,000

SSC CHSL In Hand Salary The SSC CHSL in hand salary varies according to the pay scale and pay level of the post. All the recruited employees will get a fixed remuneration after subtracting all the applicable deductions at the end of every month. The initial basic pay will be Rs 19,900 per month. Let’s discuss the CHSL monthly salary for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator posts below. SSC CHSL LDC Salary 2025 Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in cities X, Y, and Z shared below. SSC CHSL Salary 2025 LDC & JSA Posts Criteria City X City Y City Z Payscale Rs. 5200 – 20200 Rs. 5200 – 20200 Rs. 5200 – 20200 Grade Pay Rs. 1900 Rs. 1900 Rs. 1900 Basic pay Rs. 19,900 Rs. 19,900 Rs. 19,900 HRA (depending on the city) (Revised) 30%= Rs. 5970 20%= Rs. 3980 10%= Rs. 1990 DA (Current- 50%) (Revised) Rs. 9950 Rs. 9950 Rs. 9950 Travel Allowance Rs. 3600 Rs. 1800 Rs. 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) Rs. 41,000 Rs. 37,000 Rs. 35,000 Deductions (Approx) Rs. 2500 Rs. 2500 Rs. 2500 Approx In-Hand Salary Rs. 38000 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 33,000

SSC CHSL Salary In Hand for DEO Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for the Data Entry Operator post in cities X, Y, and Z shared below. SSC CHSL Salary 2025 for DEO / PA / SA Criteria City X City Y City Z Pay scale Rs. 5200 – 20200 Rs. 5200 – 20200 Rs. 5200 – 20200 Grade Pay Rs. 2400 Rs. 2400 Rs. 2400 Basic pay Rs. 25,500 Rs. 25,500 Rs. 25,500 HRA (depending on the city) (Revised) 30%= Rs. 7650 20%= Rs. 5100 10%= Rs. 2550 DA (Current- 50%) (Revised) Rs. 12750 Rs. 12750 Rs. 12750 Travel Allowance Rs. 3600 Rs. 1800 Rs. 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) Rs. 52,000 Rs 47,000 Rs 45,000 Deductions (Approx) Rs. 3000 Rs. 3000 Rs. 3000 Approx In-Hand Salary Rs. 48,000 Rs. 44,000 Rs. 42,000

SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years? Candidates should acquaint themselves with the salaries after several years of service in the ministries/departments/offices to prevent any confusion later. Below is a table detailing the post-wise SSC CHSL salary after 5 years. SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years Post Pay Level Pay Scale Grade Pay 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year 4th Year 5th Year LDC/JSA Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200 Rs. 1900 Rs 19,900 Rs 20,500 Rs 21,100 Rs 21,700 Rs 22,400 DEO Level 4 Rs. 25,500-81,100 Rs 2400 Rs 25,500 Rs 26,300 Rs 27,100 Rs 27,900 Rs 28,700 Level 5 Rs. 29,200-92,300 Rs 2800 Rs 29,200 Rs 30,100 Rs 31,100 Rs 31,900 Rs 32,900 DEO Grade A Level 4 Rs. 25,500-81,100 Rs 2400 Rs 25,500 Rs 26,300 Rs 27,100 Rs 27,900 Rs 28,700

