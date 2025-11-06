SSC CHSL Salary: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL salary for all the posts through the official notification. Candidates recruited through the SSC CHSL recruitment drive will receive lucrative salary packages, benefits, and career growth. The basic pay of a Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant will be Rs 19,900 and the basic pay of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be Rs 25,500.
Along with the basic SSC CHSL salary, candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances discussed below in this article. As per the latest updates, the dearness allowances have been increased to 50% and there will be an increase in HRA based on the city such as 30%, 20% and 10% for cities X, Y, and Z respectively.
SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Highlights
The Staff Selection Commission administers a competitive examination to enlist qualified candidates for Group C positions such as Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators in diverse Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India, as well as various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, etc.
The SSC CHSL salary is determined in accordance with the directives of the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the key highlights of the SSC CHSL in-hand salary for the candidates' reference.
|
SSC CHSL Salary 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A
|
SSC CHSL Salary Per Month (Basic Pay)
|
Rs 19,900
|
Allowances
|
DA, HRA, Travel Allowances, etc
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
How Many SSC CHSL Posts Are There?
SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exams to fill up various SSC CHSL posts. The salary and job profile of the candidates are decided based on the marks scored by them in the exam. Here is the detailed SSC CHSL Posts list shared below.
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
- Data Entry Operator (DEO)
- Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A
SSC CHSL Salary Structure 2025
The salary structure of SSC CHSL comprises basic pay, pay scale, allowances, deductions, gross salary, and net salary. The pay scale and pay level differ based on the SSC CHSL posts. Below is the comprehensive SSC CHSL salary structure for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator posts.
|
Post
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Pay Level-2
|
Rs. 19,900-63,200
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Pay Level-4
Pay Level-5
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
Rs. 29,200-92,300
|
Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’
|
Pay Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
What is SSC CHSL Salary Per Month?
The monthly salary for successful candidates will vary between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. This includes basic pay and benefits corresponding to the pay level of the positions. However, the actual in-hand salary may differ based on the candidate's posting location.
|
SSC CHSL Posts
|
City X
|
City Y
|
City Z
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Rs. 38000
|
Rs. 35,000
|
Rs. 33,000
|
Data Entry Operator
|
Rs. 48,000
|
Rs. 44,000
|
Rs. 42,000
SSC CHSL In Hand Salary
The SSC CHSL in hand salary varies according to the pay scale and pay level of the post. All the recruited employees will get a fixed remuneration after subtracting all the applicable deductions at the end of every month. The initial basic pay will be Rs 19,900 per month. Let’s discuss the CHSL monthly salary for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator posts below.
SSC CHSL LDC Salary 2025
Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in cities X, Y, and Z shared below.
|
SSC CHSL Salary 2025 LDC & JSA Posts
|
Criteria
|
City X
|
City Y
|
City Z
|
Payscale
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 1900
|
Rs. 1900
|
Rs. 1900
|
Basic pay
|
Rs. 19,900
|
Rs. 19,900
|
Rs. 19,900
|
HRA (depending on the city) (Revised)
|
30%= Rs. 5970
|
20%= Rs. 3980
|
10%= Rs. 1990
|
DA (Current- 50%) (Revised)
|
Rs. 9950
|
Rs. 9950
|
Rs. 9950
|
Travel Allowance
|
Rs. 3600
|
Rs. 1800
|
Rs. 1800
|
Gross Salary Range (Approx)
|
Rs. 41,000
|
Rs. 37,000
|
Rs. 35,000
|
Deductions (Approx)
|
Rs. 2500
|
Rs. 2500
|
Rs. 2500
|
Approx In-Hand Salary
|
Rs. 38000
|
Rs. 35,000
|
Rs. 33,000
SSC CHSL Salary In Hand for DEO
Check the detailed SSC CHSL salary in hand for the Data Entry Operator post in cities X, Y, and Z shared below.
|
SSC CHSL Salary 2025 for DEO / PA / SA
|
Criteria
|
City X
|
City Y
|
City Z
|
Pay scale
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Rs. 5200 – 20200
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 2400
|
Rs. 2400
|
Rs. 2400
|
Basic pay
|
Rs. 25,500
|
Rs. 25,500
|
Rs. 25,500
|
HRA (depending on the city) (Revised)
|
30%= Rs. 7650
|
20%= Rs. 5100
|
10%= Rs. 2550
|
DA (Current- 50%) (Revised)
|
Rs. 12750
|
Rs. 12750
|
Rs. 12750
|
Travel Allowance
|
Rs. 3600
|
Rs. 1800
|
Rs. 1800
|
Gross Salary Range (Approx)
|
Rs. 52,000
|
Rs 47,000
|
Rs 45,000
|
Deductions (Approx)
|
Rs. 3000
|
Rs. 3000
|
Rs. 3000
|
Approx In-Hand Salary
|
Rs. 48,000
|
Rs. 44,000
|
Rs. 42,000
What will be SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years?
Candidates should acquaint themselves with the salaries after several years of service in the ministries/departments/offices to prevent any confusion later. Below is a table detailing the post-wise SSC CHSL salary after 5 years.
|SSC CHSL Salary After 5 Years
|
Post
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
1st Year
|
2nd Year
|
3rd Year
|
4th Year
|
5th Year
|
LDC/JSA
|
Level-2
|
Rs. 19,900-63,200
|
Rs. 1900
|
Rs 19,900
|
Rs 20,500
|
Rs 21,100
|
Rs 21,700
|
Rs 22,400
|
DEO
|
Level 4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Rs 2400
|
Rs 25,500
|
Rs 26,300
|
Rs 27,100
|
Rs 27,900
|
Rs 28,700
|
Level 5
|
Rs. 29,200-92,300
|
Rs 2800
|
Rs 29,200
|
Rs 30,100
|
Rs 31,100
|
Rs 31,900
|
Rs 32,900
|
DEO Grade A
|
Level 4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Rs 2400
|
Rs 25,500
|
Rs 26,300
|
Rs 27,100
|
Rs 27,900
|
Rs 28,700
SSC CHSL Salary: Perks and Allowances
Along with the basic pay, candidates will be eligible for various allowances, perks, and all other benefits as admissible to the respective SSC CHSL post. The SSC CHSL salary per month comprises the following allowances and benefits shared below.
- House Rent Allowance
- Transport Allowance
- Dearness Allowance
- Leave Travel Concession
- Other Allowance
SSC CHSL Job Profile 2025
Candidates appointed for the SSC CHSL post are required to perform a variety of duties assigned by the higher authority. The SSC CHSL job profiles for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator are shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
Post
|
Job Profile
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
|
|
Data Entry Operator
|
SSC CHSL Career Growth
There is a huge career growth scope for the candidates appointed for the SSC CHSL posts. They will get the chance to appear in the internal/departmental exam for a promotion to a higher grade after serving at least 5-7 years of service. Here is the promotion hierarchy for the SSC CHSL posts shared below.
|
SSC CHSL Promotion 2024
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
Upper Division Clerk
Division Clerk
Section Officer
|
Data Entry Operator
|
Data Entry Operator Grade B, Grade C, and Grade F (system analyst)
PA/SA Supervisor (LSG), Senior Supervisor, and Chief Supervisor (HSS) [After Postmaster Grade I examination]
