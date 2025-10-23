TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

SSC CHSL 2025: Tier 1 Exam Date Out, Admit Card, Syllabus, Question Paper

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
12 Nov 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CHSL or SSC 10+2 exam each for filling up vacancies in various ministries and departments of the government. The vacancies are filled for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). For the SSC CHSL 2025 exam, a total of 3131 vacancies shall be filled up. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able o appear for the online test scheduled to begin from 12th November onwards. The city slip or application status is likely to be released in the first week of November. 

null

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam 

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level( CHSL) Exam each year. This year, the SSC CHSL 2025 exam is being held to fill out a total of 3131 vacancies for the post of LDC, JSA and DEO. More than 20 lakh candidates apply each year for this job. The exam date for SSC CHSL 2025 exam has been released and is set to begin from 12th November 2025. 

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Highlights

The major highlights of SSC CHSL exam 2025 has been tabulated in the table below. 

SSC CHSL Exam Particulars

Details

Exam Name

SSC CHSL (Staff Selection Commission-Combined Higher Secondary Level) 

Conducting Body

SSC

Exam Level

National

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Selection Process

Written Exam, Descriptive Exam and Typing Test

Exam Purpose 

To select candidates for the post of LDC, JSA, PA, SA and DEO

Exam Language

English and Hindi

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

What is SSC CHSL Exam?

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CHSL examination each year to fill up vacancies in various Ministries under the Government of India. The candidates are appointed to the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator(DEO). The selection of candidates is done through a written exam followed by a skill test. 

SSC CHSL Post List

SSC CHSL post list is mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are recruited to the following posts as per the marks obtained by them in the exam. 

⇒ LDC - Lower Division Clerk

⇒ JSA - Junior Secretarial Assistant

⇒ Postal Assistant (PA)

⇒ Sorting Assistant (SA)

⇒ Data Entry Operator (DEO)

⇒ DEO (Grade A)

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out

SSC CHSL 2025 exam date has been released by SSC. The exam for tier 1 shall begin from 12th November onwards and continue for several days. The candidates who have succesfully applied for the SSC CGL exam will be able to download the admit card online and appear for the exam as per the schedule. The table below has the important dates and events associated with the exam. 

Events Dates
Notification Date 23rd June 2025
Application Start Date 23rd June 2025
Last Date to Apply 18th July 2025 (11 pm)
Last Date for Online Fee Payment 19th July 2025 (11 pm)
Application Form Correction 25th & 26th July 2025 (11 pm)
SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection 22nd to 28th October 2025
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 1st week of November 2025
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 by 8th November 2025
Tier 1 Exam 12th November 2025 onwards
Tier-2 Exam March 2026

SSC CHSL 2025 Vacancy

SSC CHSL 2025 vacancy has been released along with the SSC CHSL notification. A total of 3131 vacancies for the SSC CHSL 2025 examination. However, the vacancies is likely to be increased or decreased as per the requirements of the Commission. Check the table below to know the previous year vacancies as well as current vacancies. 

Year LDC/ JSA PA/ SA DEO Court Clerk Total
2025 To be updated -- To be updated -- 3131
2024 To be updated -- To be updated -- 3712
2023 -- -- -- NA 1600
2022 3185 898 42 601 4726
2021 3181 3598 26 88 4893
2020 2359 3880 02 56 5789
2019 2648 3222 02 917 6789
2018 898 2359 02 NA 3259

SSC CHSL 2025 Notification PDF Out 

SSC has released the SSC CHSL notification 2025 on its website along with the apply online link on 8th April 2025. Through the SSC CHSL exam vacancies will be filled up for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator(DEO). A total of 3131 vacancies have been released for the SSC CHSL (10+2) examination. We have updated the direct link to download the SSC CHSL notification PDF below.

SSC CHSL 2025 Notification PDF Click Here

How to Fill SSC CHSL 2025 Application Form?

Only those candidates can fill the SSC CHSL (10+2) exam who have the required eligibility criteria for the exam. The SSC CHSL application form 2025 has to be filled in online mode only on the SSC website. The steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2025 exam are as follows: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC which is www.ssc.gov.in and click on the link to apply online for SSC CHSL Recruitment.

Step 2: Register yourself on the website by providing the details asked for. If you already have the SSC registration Id and password, then you do not need to create a new one. 

Step 3: An SSC user name and password to complete the application form procedure.

Step 4: Login and enter your details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and other details.

Step 5: Upload your photograph and signature as per the requirement. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Finally, submit the SSC CHSL 2025 application form.

Step 8: Take a printout or save the PDF of the SSC CHSL 2025 application form to keep it as a reference.

SSC CHSL Application Fee

The SSC CHSL application fee has been mentioned below in the table for all the category of candidates. 

Category

Application Fee

Male (General/OBC)

Rs. 100

Female (All Category)

No Fee

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

No Fee

SSC CHSL 2025 Salary

The Staff Selection Commission prescribes the SSC CHSL Salary in its notification. The candidates are paid the salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. There is variation in the salary of the candidates due to job location, HRA, TA, date of joining the service, etc. Check the table below to know the SSC CHSL salary for X cities.

SSC CHSL Post Salary in X cities (7th Pay Commission) in Rs.
Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level 5 45,543
Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level 4  40,193
Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade A 40,193
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 40,193
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 32,095

SSC CHSL 2025 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CHSL eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification and nationality as given below.

SSC CHSL Educational Qualification

The SSC CHSL educational qualification has been tabulated below. 

Post Name

Educational Qualification 

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)

12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

SSC CHSL 2025 Selection Process

SSC CHSL selection process is a two stage process.Tier 3 selection process has been scrapped by SSC from 2025 onwards. Only those candidates who qualfiy the first stage will be eligible to appear for the next stage. Listed below is the SSC CHSL selection process for each stage:

Tier 1: Objective-Type Questions

Tier 2: Objective Type Questions and Skill Test

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern consists of two tiers. The 1st tier is the objective multiple choice questions round that shall be held in online mode only. The descriptive round for 100 marks that shall be held in pen and paper mode. You must go through the SSC CHSL syllabus to understand the exam.

Tier

Type

Mode

Tier – I

Objective Multiple Choice

Computer Based (online)

Tier – II

Objective Multiple Choice + Skill Test & Typing Test

Tier-II will include three sections having two modules each

Computer Based (online)

SSC CHSL Question Paper 

Candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL exam should ensure that they practice the SSC CHSL previous year question papers. Solving the SSC CHSL Question Paper will enable one to be aware of the questions that were asked previously, thereby, helping the candidates to work on improving their scores. It lets them know their weaknesses, improve time management skill, etc. 

SSC CHSL 2025 Cut Off

The SSC CHSL cut off is the minimum marks that is released by the SSC. Those who secure the cut off marks are considered qualified for the next stage of the exam. SSC CHSL 2025 cut off will be released after SSC has successfully released the result of the candidates in the written exam for stage 1. The stage wise cut off shall be released for the SSC CHSL exam along with the result. We have shared the SSC CHSL previous year cut off marks for Tier 1 in the table below. 

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Cut Off

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021

Category 

Cut off Marks

UR

141.88884

SC

114.16301

ST

108.88563

OBC

139.46324

EWS

117.59934

ESM

72.10346

OH

106.37516

HH

63.80870

VH

93.81684

PwD – Other

51.12050

SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card 

All candidates who fill the SSC CHSL application form will be able to download the admit card from the SSC website. The SSC CHSL admit card can be downloaded by logging in with the SSC registration number and password. 

Check other competitive exams below

Trending Exams: SSC CGL | SSC CPO | SSC JE | UPSC IAS | AILET

Trending

Other Exams

SSC JE

SSC MTS

IB ACIO

SSC CGL

Bihar Police Constable

Kolkata Police Constable

Punjab Police Constable

UP Police Constable

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News