SSC CHSL 2025: Tier 1 Exam Date Out, Admit Card, Syllabus, Question Paper

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CHSL or SSC 10+2 exam each for filling up vacancies in various ministries and departments of the government. The vacancies are filled for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). For the SSC CHSL 2025 exam, a total of 3131 vacancies shall be filled up. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able o appear for the online test scheduled to begin from 12th November onwards. The city slip or application status is likely to be released in the first week of November.
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam
The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level( CHSL) Exam each year. This year, the SSC CHSL 2025 exam is being held to fill out a total of 3131 vacancies for the post of LDC, JSA and DEO. More than 20 lakh candidates apply each year for this job. The exam date for SSC CHSL 2025 exam has been released and is set to begin from 12th November 2025.
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Highlights
The major highlights of SSC CHSL exam 2025 has been tabulated in the table below.
|
SSC CHSL Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CHSL (Staff Selection Commission-Combined Higher Secondary Level)
|
Conducting Body
|
SSC
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Descriptive Exam and Typing Test
|
Exam Purpose
|
To select candidates for the post of LDC, JSA, PA, SA and DEO
|
Exam Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
What is SSC CHSL Exam?
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CHSL examination each year to fill up vacancies in various Ministries under the Government of India. The candidates are appointed to the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator(DEO). The selection of candidates is done through a written exam followed by a skill test.
SSC CHSL Post List
SSC CHSL post list is mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are recruited to the following posts as per the marks obtained by them in the exam.
⇒ LDC - Lower Division Clerk
⇒ JSA - Junior Secretarial Assistant
⇒ Postal Assistant (PA)
⇒ Sorting Assistant (SA)
⇒ Data Entry Operator (DEO)
⇒ DEO (Grade A)
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date Out
SSC CHSL 2025 exam date has been released by SSC. The exam for tier 1 shall begin from 12th November onwards and continue for several days. The candidates who have succesfully applied for the SSC CGL exam will be able to download the admit card online and appear for the exam as per the schedule. The table below has the important dates and events associated with the exam.
|Events
|Dates
|Notification Date
|23rd June 2025
|Application Start Date
|23rd June 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|18th July 2025 (11 pm)
|Last Date for Online Fee Payment
|19th July 2025 (11 pm)
|Application Form Correction
|25th & 26th July 2025 (11 pm)
|SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection
|22nd to 28th October 2025
|SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025
|1st week of November 2025
|SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025
|by 8th November 2025
|Tier 1 Exam
|12th November 2025 onwards
|Tier-2 Exam
|March 2026
SSC CHSL 2025 Vacancy
SSC CHSL 2025 vacancy has been released along with the SSC CHSL notification. A total of 3131 vacancies for the SSC CHSL 2025 examination. However, the vacancies is likely to be increased or decreased as per the requirements of the Commission. Check the table below to know the previous year vacancies as well as current vacancies.
|Year
|LDC/ JSA
|PA/ SA
|DEO
|Court Clerk
|Total
|2025
|To be updated
|--
|To be updated
|--
|3131
|2024
|To be updated
|--
|To be updated
|--
|3712
|2023
|--
|--
|--
|NA
|1600
|2022
|3185
|898
|42
|601
|4726
|2021
|3181
|3598
|26
|88
|4893
|2020
|2359
|3880
|02
|56
|5789
|2019
|2648
|3222
|02
|917
|6789
|2018
|898
|2359
|02
|NA
|3259
SSC CHSL 2025 Notification PDF Out
SSC has released the SSC CHSL notification 2025 on its website along with the apply online link on 8th April 2025. Through the SSC CHSL exam vacancies will be filled up for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator(DEO). A total of 3131 vacancies have been released for the SSC CHSL (10+2) examination. We have updated the direct link to download the SSC CHSL notification PDF below.
How to Fill SSC CHSL 2025 Application Form?
Only those candidates can fill the SSC CHSL (10+2) exam who have the required eligibility criteria for the exam. The SSC CHSL application form 2025 has to be filled in online mode only on the SSC website. The steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2025 exam are as follows:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC which is www.ssc.gov.in and click on the link to apply online for SSC CHSL Recruitment.
Step 2: Register yourself on the website by providing the details asked for. If you already have the SSC registration Id and password, then you do not need to create a new one.
Step 3: An SSC user name and password to complete the application form procedure.
Step 4: Login and enter your details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and other details.
Step 5: Upload your photograph and signature as per the requirement.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Finally, submit the SSC CHSL 2025 application form.
Step 8: Take a printout or save the PDF of the SSC CHSL 2025 application form to keep it as a reference.
SSC CHSL Application Fee
The SSC CHSL application fee has been mentioned below in the table for all the category of candidates.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Male (General/OBC)
|
Rs. 100
|
Female (All Category)
|
No Fee
|
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen
|
No Fee
SSC CHSL 2025 Salary
The Staff Selection Commission prescribes the SSC CHSL Salary in its notification. The candidates are paid the salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. There is variation in the salary of the candidates due to job location, HRA, TA, date of joining the service, etc. Check the table below to know the SSC CHSL salary for X cities.
|SSC CHSL Post
|Salary in X cities (7th Pay Commission) in Rs.
|Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level 5
|45,543
|Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level 4
|40,193
|Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade A
|40,193
|Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|40,193
|Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|32,095
SSC CHSL 2025 Eligibility Criteria
SSC CHSL eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification and nationality as given below.
SSC CHSL Educational Qualification
The SSC CHSL educational qualification has been tabulated below.
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)
|
The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
|
For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent
SSC CHSL 2025 Selection Process
SSC CHSL selection process is a two stage process.Tier 3 selection process has been scrapped by SSC from 2025 onwards. Only those candidates who qualfiy the first stage will be eligible to appear for the next stage. Listed below is the SSC CHSL selection process for each stage:
Tier 1: Objective-Type Questions
Tier 2: Objective Type Questions and Skill Test
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Pattern
SSC CHSL Exam Pattern consists of two tiers. The 1st tier is the objective multiple choice questions round that shall be held in online mode only. The descriptive round for 100 marks that shall be held in pen and paper mode. You must go through the SSC CHSL syllabus to understand the exam.
|
Tier
|
Type
|
Mode
|
Tier – I
|
Objective Multiple Choice
|
Computer Based (online)
|
Tier – II
|
Objective Multiple Choice + Skill Test & Typing Test
Tier-II will include three sections having two modules each
|
Computer Based (online)
SSC CHSL Question Paper
Candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL exam should ensure that they practice the SSC CHSL previous year question papers. Solving the SSC CHSL Question Paper will enable one to be aware of the questions that were asked previously, thereby, helping the candidates to work on improving their scores. It lets them know their weaknesses, improve time management skill, etc.
SSC CHSL 2025 Cut Off
The SSC CHSL cut off is the minimum marks that is released by the SSC. Those who secure the cut off marks are considered qualified for the next stage of the exam. SSC CHSL 2025 cut off will be released after SSC has successfully released the result of the candidates in the written exam for stage 1. The stage wise cut off shall be released for the SSC CHSL exam along with the result. We have shared the SSC CHSL previous year cut off marks for Tier 1 in the table below.
SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Cut Off
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
UR
|
141.88884
|
SC
|
114.16301
|
ST
|
108.88563
|
OBC
|
139.46324
|
EWS
|
117.59934
|
ESM
|
72.10346
|
OH
|
106.37516
|
HH
|
63.80870
|
VH
|
93.81684
|
PwD – Other
|
51.12050
SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card
All candidates who fill the SSC CHSL application form will be able to download the admit card from the SSC website. The SSC CHSL admit card can be downloaded by logging in with the SSC registration number and password.
