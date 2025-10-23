SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 Out: Tier 1 Exam Begins November 12, Check Slot Booking Date

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam date 2025 is scheduled to be held on multiple days in November 2025. Candidates who have filled the application form correctly and have completed the slot booking process will be eligible to take the exam as per the schedule. Read this post to get complete information on SSC CHSL exam date.
SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL exam date 2025 on its website ssc.gov.in. The exam for tier 1 is all set to begin from 12th November 2025 onwards. Only those candidates are eligible to take the exam who have filled out the application form correctly and have a valid admit card.
The SSC CHSL exam date along with the exam centre address and other details shall be specified on the candidate’s admit card. SSC has activated the SSC CHSL slot booking link from 22nd October to 28th October 2025. Read on to get more information on the SSC CHSL exam date, slot booking process, important dates, etc.
SSC CHSL Slot Booking 2025
SSC has activated the SSC CHSL slot booking process on ssc.gov.in. Through the SSC CHSL self slot selection process, candidates can select the exam city, exam date and shift as per their convenience. Those who fail to make the slot selection will be considered as not interested in appearing for the SSC CHSL examination.
The SSC login portal allows one to book out of the three cities selected. Candidates have to login using the SSC candidate registration ID and password and choose the available date and shift at the specific city. This process is available only up to 28th October 2025.
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Important Dates
The following table has the list of important events and dates associated with the SSC CHSL exam 2025.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection
|
22nd to 28th October 2025
|
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025
|
1st week of November 2025
|
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025
|
by 8th November 2025
|
Tier 1 Exam
|
12th November 2025 onwards
|
Tier-2 Exam
|
March 2026
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025
The Commission will release the SSC CHSL city intimation slip 2025 online to inform the candidates about the exam date, city and exam timing. After this, the Admit Card will be issued 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date.