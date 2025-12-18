AILIET 2024 will be conducted by the NLUD in December 2023. Candidates willing to take admission to BA LLB, LLM or PhD programmes through AILET exam will be able to fill out the application form in August. Get latest updates on AILET exam on this page here.
AILET 2024 Exam
The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has activated the AILET 2024 application form 2 August 2024. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for AILET exam from 7 August to 13 November 2023. NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2024 on December 10, 2023. Furthermore, the AILET exam will be held in offline mode in around 39 cities across India for admission into the BA LLB and LLM course. The AILET BA LLB exam shall consist of a total of 150 objective-type questions to be asked from three sections - English, logical reasoning and general knowledge including current affairs. The AILET LLM and PhD will have questions on various aspects of Law. Get complete information about AILET exam such as AILET notification release date, exam date, eligibility, syllabus, pattern, etc on this page.
What is AILET Exam?
AILET full form is All India Law Entrance Test. AILET is a national-level law exam that is held annually for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs in National Law University Delhi (NLUD). NLUD administers AILET exam. The AILET exam consists of three sections namely, English, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge. The exam is to be completed in a duration of 90 Minutes where all the questions are multiple-choice questions.
AILET 2024 Highlights
The important details related to AILET exam 2024 are given in the table below
|
AILET Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
AILET Full Form
|
All India Law Entrance Test
|
Conducting Body
|
National Law University Delhi (NLU, Delhi)
|
AILET Exam Type
|
National-Level Law Entrance Test (UG & PG)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
AILET Time Duration
|
1 Hour 30 Minutes
|
Courses Offered
|
5 Year B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M and Ph.D. Program
|
Frequency of the exam
|
Once a Year
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline/ Pen-Paper Mode
|
AILET Official Website
|
nludelhi.ac.in
AILET Exam Date 2024
AILET 2024 exam date is 10 December 2023. The application form will be released on 7 August and will end on 13 November 2023. The important dates related to AILET 2024 exam are given below in the table
|
AILET 2024 Events
|
AILET 2024 Exam Date
|
AILET Notification 2024 Date
|
23 May 2023
|
AILET apply online date
|
7 August 2023
|
Last Date to Apply for AILET 2024
|
13 November 2023
|
AILET 2024 Admit Card release date
|
20 November 2023
|
AILET Exam Date
|
10 December 2023
|
AILET answer key release date
|
To be Declared
|
AILET final answer key date
|
To be Declared
|
AILET result date
|
To be Declared
|
AILET Counselling 2024 Date
|
To be Declared
AILET 2024 Eligibility Criteria
The AILET eligibility criteria is notified by NLU Delhi in its official notification. You can check the AILET eligibility mentioned below here.
AILET BA LLB (Hons) eligibility criteria - Candidates should have passed (or appeared) class 12 or equivalent examination with at least 45% aggregate marks (40% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities).
AILET LLM eligibility criteria - Candidates who have passed LLB or equivalent degree with at least 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). Candidates in the final semester of LLB examination are also eligible to apply.
PhD eligibility criteria - Candidates who have passed LLM or an equivalent law degree with at least 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities) are eligible to apply for Ph.D. course at NLU Delhi.
AILET 2024 Application Form
Candidates who are willing to appear for AILET 2024 exam will be able to apply online for it once the application form is released on the NLU Delhi website. The stages involved in filling the AILET application form are as follows:
Step 1: AILET 2024 Registration
Step 2: Logging in with AILET registration number and password
Step 3: Completion of AILET Application Form
Step 4: Uploading of Documents in correct size and format
Step 5: Payment of Application Fee
Step 6: Print out of the AILET registration form 2024.
AILET Application Fee
AILET application fee can be paid through online mode only. Candidates who fail to pay the AILET exam fee will not be issued the admit card to appear for the exam and their form will be disqualified. The application fee for AILET 2024 exam is shared below here.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Fee
|
Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS/ Foreign Nationals/ Kashmiri Migrants
|
Rs. 3500/-
|
SC/ ST and PwD candidates
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Below Poverty Line Candidates of SC/ST
|
Exempted
AILET Exam Pattern 2024
AILET exam pattern is updated by NLU Delhi in its notification. AILET BA LLB (Hons.) has three sections with Logical Reasoning, English Language, and Current Affairs & GK. It is advised that th candidates practice the AILET previous year question paper to understand the exam trend. The AILET exam pattern is given below in the table.
AILET Exam Pattern 2024 for BA LLB
The section-wise weightage of AILET 2024 for BA LLB question paper is as under:
|
Subject
|
Number of questions
|
English Language
|
50 questions
|
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
30 questions
|
Logical Reasoning
|
70 questions
|
Total
|
150
AILET Exam Pattern for LLM Course
The exam pattern for AILET LLM entrance exam is as under:
|
Type of Questions
|
Parts
|
Type of question
|
Number of questions
|
Section A
|
Part 1
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
25
|
Part 2
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
25
|
Section B
|
The question paper will have ten questions from different branches of law.
The candidates will have to answer any two (2)
Note: The Descriptive section will be evaluated only if the candidates is shortlisted based on their Section A scores.
|
Descriptive questions
|
2
|
Total
|
|
-
|
52
Know AILET Syllabus
Top Colleges Accepting AILET Scores
The AILIET scores are accepted by NLU Delhi which is the top law college in the country. However, there are other private universities as well that accept AILET scores. Here is a list of colleges accepting AILET scores.
|
Colleges accepting AILET
|
Courses offered
|
School of Law, Ansal University
|
BA LLB, LLB, LLM, PhD in Law
|
The NorthCap University
|
BA LLB (Hons.)
|
SAGE University
|
BA LLB, BBA LLB (Hons.), LLB, LLM
|
ISME Law College
|
BBA LLB
AILET 2024 Cut Off
AILET 2024 cut off will be released after the declaration of the result. The AILET cut off marks is the least marks that a candidate will need to score to be able to appear for the counseling. We have shared the previous year AILET cut off marks in the table below.
AILET Previous Year Cut Off
The following table gives you the previous year's AILET Cut Off for NLUD final admission in UG courses.
|
AILET Previous Year Cut Off for NLU Delhi UG Course
|
Category
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
General
|
87.75
|
100.5
|
75.25
|
72.25
|
71.25
|
Scheduled Caste
|
55.75
|
72.75
|
48
|
49.75
|
49.5
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
47.75
|
63.25
|
37
|
50
|
48.25
|
Persons with Disability
|
-
|
-
|
44.25
|
35.25
|
42.75
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
69
|
78.5
|
52
|
35.25
|
40.25
|
Residents of Jammu & Kashmir
|
69.5
|
88.75
|
57
|
51.25
|
58
AILET Admit Card 2024
Candidates who will register successfully for AILET 2024 exam will be able to download the AILET admit card 2024. The AILET hall ticket will be released on NLU website 10 days before the exam date. All the candidates must ensure that they have taken a print out of the AILET admit card to appear for the examination.
AILET 2024 Answer Key
NLU Delhi will release the AILET answer key 2024 after the completion fo the examination. With the help of the answer key, you will be able to know your marks. Other than this, you can also raise an objection against the provisional AILET answer key.
AILET 2024 Result
AILET result 2024 will be released within a few days after the declaration of the result. Candidates who appear for the exam will be able to check their qualifying status for BA LLB and LLM exams. The AILET result PDF will have details regarding your marks, rank, qualifying status, etc that will help you take admission.