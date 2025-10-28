RSMSSB VDO Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation 2025 link on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam must check their allotted exam cities in advance to plan their travel accordingly. The exam cities have been assigned based on the preferences provided by candidates in their application forms. The exact details of the Rajasthan VDO Exam Centre will be mentioned on the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card.

Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025. You can check the complete list of Rajasthan VDO exam centre cities in the article below.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Centre 2025

Rajasthan VDO exam centres list has been published by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. This state-level exam is scheduled to be held on November 2 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres at least two hours before the exam time to complete verification and entry formalities smoothly. The exact exam centre address will be mentioned on the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025, which will be released soon on the official website.