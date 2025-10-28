RSMSSB VDO Exam Centre 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation 2025 link on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam must check their allotted exam cities in advance to plan their travel accordingly. The exam cities have been assigned based on the preferences provided by candidates in their application forms. The exact details of the Rajasthan VDO Exam Centre will be mentioned on the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card.
Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025. You can check the complete list of Rajasthan VDO exam centre cities in the article below.
Rajasthan VDO Exam Centre 2025
Rajasthan VDO exam centres list has been published by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. This state-level exam is scheduled to be held on November 2 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres at least two hours before the exam time to complete verification and entry formalities smoothly. The exact exam centre address will be mentioned on the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025, which will be released soon on the official website.
|
Rajasthan VDO Exam City 2025 Key Highlights
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Village Development Officer (ग्राम विकास अधिकारी)
|
Posts
|
850
|
RSSB VDO Exam Date 2025
|
02 November 2025
|
RSSB Rajasthan VDO City Intimation 2025 Slip
|
28 October 2025
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Also, check:
Rajasthan VDO Previous Year Question Paper
Rajasthan VDO Exam City 2025 List
RSMSSB VDO Exam 2025 is a state-level recruitment examination that will be conducted across 28 cities in Rajasthan. Candidates can check the complete list of Rajasthan VDO exam cities provided below.
-
Ajmer
-
Alwar
-
Banswara
-
Baran
-
Barmer
-
Bharatpur
-
Bhilwara
-
Bikaner
-
Bundi
-
Churu
-
Dausa
-
Dhaulpur
-
Hanumangarh
-
Jaipur
-
Jaisalmer
-
Jalore
-
Jhalawar
-
Jhunjhunu
-
Jodhpur
-
Kota
-
Nagaur
-
Pali
-
Rajsamand
-
Sawai Madhopur
-
Sikar
-
Sri Ganganagar
-
Tonk
-
Udaipur
Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
RSSB will conduct the ग्राम विकास अधिकारी written exam on 02 November 2025 at multiple districts spread across the state. The exam city intimation link has already been activated at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation 2025 Link
Steps to Check Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation Slip
-
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the “Candidate’s Corner” section.
-
Click on the link titled “Rajasthan VDO Exam City Intimation 2025.”
-
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.
-
Click on the “Submit” button.
-
Your VDO Exam City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.
-
Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation