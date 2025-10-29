Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on Nov 2, Check Exam Timing & Reporting Time

RRB JE Notification 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 29, 2025, 17:55 IST

Rajasthan VDO 2025 Exam is just around the corner. Candidates aspiring to become Village Development Officers (VDOs) should gear up for the upcoming test, which is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025, in a single shift across the state. Scroll down to check the Rajasthan VDO exam shift timings, duration, and admit card release date here.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date
Rajasthan VDO Exam Date

RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2025: Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 2 across various exam centres in the state. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will hold this state-level recruitment exam to select eligible candidates for Village Development Officer (VDO) posts. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification.

With the exam date approaching, candidates should note that the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at designated centres across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Aspirants must report to their allotted exam centre at least two hours before the exam time to complete entry and verification formalities. They should carefully check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025

Rajasthan VDO exam is scheduled to be held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. It will be held in single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The exam will continue for the duration of 2 pm. As per reports, approx 5 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for RSMSSB VDO exam. It will be conducted in offline mode, featuring objective-type questions. The admit card for the same will be released shortly at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights

Conducting Authority

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Village Development Officer (ग्राम विकास अधिकारी)

Posts

850

RSSB VDO Exam Date 2025

02 November 2025

Job Location

Rajasthan

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

 

RSMSSB VDO Shift Timings

Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 will be conducted in a single shift across all designated centres in the state. Candidates are advised to report to the exam venue by 9:00 AM, as the entry gates will close 15 to 30 minutes before the exam begins. The exam will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a total duration of two hours.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Timings

11 am to 2 pm

Reporting time

9 am

Gate closing time

10:30 am

RSMSSB VDO Exam Pattern: What Are the Rajasthan VDO Exam Timings?

Rajasthan VDO exam is conducted in offline mode, comprising 160 objective type questions. Each question carries weightage of one mark. The exam timings of Rajasthan VDO exam is 3 hours. You can check the Rajasthan VDO Exam Pattern in the table below.

Paper

Total Questions

Marks

Time

(1) Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English)

160

50

03:00 Hours

(2) Mathematics

30

(3) General Knowledge

20

(4) Geography and Natural Resources

30

(5) Agriculture and Economic Resources (in the context of Rajasthan)

30

(6) History and Culture of Rajasthan

30

(7) Basic Computer

10

