Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on Nov 2, Check Exam Timing & Reporting Time

RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2025: Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 2 across various exam centres in the state. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will hold this state-level recruitment exam to select eligible candidates for Village Development Officer (VDO) posts. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. With the exam date approaching, candidates should note that the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at designated centres across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Aspirants must report to their allotted exam centre at least two hours before the exam time to complete entry and verification formalities. They should carefully check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Rajasthan VDO exam is scheduled to be held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. It will be held in single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The exam will continue for the duration of 2 pm. As per reports, approx 5 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for RSMSSB VDO exam. It will be conducted in offline mode, featuring objective-type questions. The admit card for the same will be released shortly at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Village Development Officer (ग्राम विकास अधिकारी) Posts 850 RSSB VDO Exam Date 2025 02 November 2025 Job Location Rajasthan Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in