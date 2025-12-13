EMRS Cut Off 2025: Check Category and Post-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

EMRS Expected Cut Off 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is conducting the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 to recruit candidates for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).
The candidates who are going to appear or have appeared for EMRS TGT, PGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, JSA, Accountant, and other posts must be eagerly waiting for the EMRS Cut Off 2025. The EMRS Cut Off will be released along with the Tier I results. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the EMRS expected cut off for various posts that have been curated based on various factors.
Cut off marks reflect multiple factors like the difficulty level of the paper, number of vacancies, total candidates, and category reservation.
EMRS Expected Cut Off 2025
The official EMRS cut off will take time as the exam is ongoing and the results will be announced after the exam gets over for each post. The cut off will be released with the result of the written examination. The candidates can check the EMRS expected cut off here which is curated by analyzing various factors. These cut off marks are tentative and for giving you an idea about the actual cut off. The official cut off marks may vary. Here is expected cut off marks for various posts at EMRS.
EMRS Expected Cut Off for Principal
The expected cut off has been curated after taking into consideration the various factors:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Range
|
General / UR
|
To be Updated
|
OBC
|
To be Updated
|
SC
|
To be Updated
|
ST
|
To be Updated
|
EWS
|
To be Updated
EMRS Expected Cut Off for Accountant
Candidates who are appearing for the EMRS Accountant exam can check the expected cut off here:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Range
|
General / UR
|
To be Updated
|
OBC
|
To be Updated
|
SC
|
To be Updated
|
ST
|
To be Updated
|
EWS
|
To be Updated
How to Check Official EMRS Cut Off 2025
The official EMRS cut off 2025 will be released alongside the written examination result. Once the result is out, the official cut off can be checked by following the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official website at nests.tribal.gov.in.
-
Go to the Latest Updates section and look for the EMRS SSE 2025 Cut Off.
-
Click on it and download the EMRS Cut Off 2025.
-
Download the PDF.
-
Check the category-wise cut off in the PDF.
