EMRS Cut Off 2025: Check Category and Post-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

EMRS Expected Cut Off 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is conducting the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 to recruit candidates for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

The candidates who are going to appear or have appeared for EMRS TGT, PGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, JSA, Accountant, and other posts must be eagerly waiting for the EMRS Cut Off 2025. The EMRS Cut Off will be released along with the Tier I results. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the EMRS expected cut off for various posts that have been curated based on various factors.

Cut off marks reflect multiple factors like the difficulty level of the paper, number of vacancies, total candidates, and category reservation.

