What was the Old Name of Delhi?

History is fascinating, especially when we look at the names of our cities and countries. The names we use today often hide centuries of change and tradition. Many places in India have ancient names that reveal a deeper past. These old names tell powerful stories. For example, India itself was once known as Aryavarta or Jambudvipa. The city of Mumbai was known as Bombay. Chennai was called Madras. And Varanasi, one of the world's oldest living cities, was called Kashi. These transformations are not unique. They happen all over the world. They mark different eras in a place's journey. But do you know what the old name of one of India's most significant cities, its capital, is? In this article, we'll take a look at the historical journey and forgotten names of Delhi. What was the Ancient Name of Delhi?

Indraprastha: Believed to be the oldest name, appearing in the epic Mahabharata. It was the legendary capital of the Pandavas, possibly dating back over 3,000 years, with the present-day Purana Qila thought to be its site.

Lal Kot / Qila Rai Pithora (c. 8th to 12th Century CE): Lal Kot was established around the 8th century by the Tomara Rajput king Anangpal Tomar. It was expanded in the 12th century by Prithviraj Chauhan and renamed Qila Rai Pithora. The name 'Dhilli' or 'Dhillika', possibly derived from a King Dhilu of the 1st century BCE, was also in use locally.

Shahjahanabad (1639 CE): Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan founded and named this walled city, which is known today as Old Delhi. He officially shifted the Mughal capital from Agra to this new city in 1648 CE.

New Delhi (1911 CE): The British officially decided to shift the capital of British India from Calcutta (Kolkata) to Delhi in 1911. The new city was designed by architects like Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and formally inaugurated as the capital, New Delhi, in 1931. This cemented the name 'Delhi' for the overall area.

10+ Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi Modern Delhi is a cluster of at least seven different historical cities built by various rulers.

The Red Fort was originally white; it was constructed of white limestone, and the British painted it red when the stone began to peel.

It is Asia's largest wholesale spice market, operating since the 17th century.

The famous Iron Pillar near the Qutub Minar is a metallurgical marvel; it has not rusted significantly after over 1,600 years.

Its name means "Refuge of the World", a 14th-century fortified city built by Muhammad bin Tughlaq.

Delhi Metro stations feature yellow-tiled tracks, called tactile paving, designed to help visually impaired people navigate the platforms.

Connaught Place (CP) is routinely ranked among the most expensive office markets in India.

It is one of the eight Baháʼí Houses of Worship in the world and the only one in Asia.

Delhi has one of the world's largest fleets of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

The discovery of a Minor Rock Edict of Emperor Ashoka suggests that the area was significant enough for imperial communication. The use of these public inscriptions implies a degree of public literacy and widespread administrative reach in the 3rd century BCE.

Delhi was a crucial commercial hub positioned directly on the Uttarapatha, a major ancient trade route connecting the Gangetic plains to Central Asia.

Architects utilised locally abundant, resilient quartzite stone from the Delhi Ridge (Aravalli range) for construction. This ensured the excellent durability of ancient structures, visible in the remains of forts like Lal Kot.

What Are The 7 Names Of Delhi? Delhi is often referred to as a city built on the ruins of seven cities established over the centuries. These historical settlements include Qila Rai Pithora (the first recognised city of Delhi), Mehrauli (or Lal Kot), Siri, Tughlaqabad, Firozabad (or Firoz Shah Kotla), Shergarh (or Purana Qila), and Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi). The region is also known as Indraprastha and as the modern administrative city of New Delhi. Is Indraprastha The Old Name Of Delhi? Yes, Indraprastha is widely considered the earliest known name associated with the region of Delhi. According to the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata, Indraprastha was the magnificent capital city founded by the Pandavas. While archaeological evidence for the mythological city is scarce, the Purana Qila (Old Fort) site is traditionally believed to stand on the ancient ruins of Indraprastha.