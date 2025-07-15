[Latest] IB ACIO Syllabus 2025: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

IB ACIO syllabus forms the crux of exam preparation for any candidate who is aiming to crack the exam. With the release of the short notification, candidates must prepare themselves and be well versed with the syllabus to crack the exam. With less time lft for the exam, students should keep a track of the important topics covered in IB ACIO exam syllabus for Tier 1 and 2. Only those candidates who qualify tier 1 and 2 will be eligible to appear for the Interview, i.e. Tier 3. This post has all the details regarding the IB ACIO syllabus for Current affairs, General Studies, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, and English subjects.

Know what is the latest IB ACIO syllabus 2025

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 

The IB ACIO syllabus 2025 is released for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates who wish to qualify the exam need to have the details of the IB ACIO syllabus first. This forms the basis for exam preparation. 

IB ACIO syllabus consists of Tier 1, 2, and 3. Tier 1 is an objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive test. Lastly, tier 3 is an interview for those who qualify tier 1 and Tier 2 exam. With a good IB ACIO salary given, candidates in larger number apply for the exam. Below we have shared the detailed IB ACIO syllabus 2025 based on the latest notification. 

IB ACIO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

The following table has the major highlights of IB ACIO syllabus 2025. 

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025- Highlights

Organization Name

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Exam Conducting Body Name

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025

Post Name

ACIO Grade II/ Executive

Vacancies

3717

Category

Syllabus

Total No. of Questions 

Tier 1 - 100 ques

Total Marks

Tier 1 - 100 marks

Tier 2 - 50 marks

Type of Questions 

Tier 1 - Objective Type

Tier 2 - Descriptive Type

Selection Process

Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview

Official Website 

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 

The IB ACIO tier 1 syllabus consists of five subjects. They are, Current affairs, General Studies, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, English. Candidates need to answer each of the sections as per the questions asked in the exam. Candidates scoring the cut off marks are eligible to get shortlisted for the interview. We have listed the important topics which are asked from each of the subjects in the table below. 

Check here, IB ACIO Previous Year Question Paper

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 

The IB ACIO quantitative aptitude syllabus consists of numerical questions covered from chapters that include profit and loss, simple and compound interest, percentage, partnership, average, menstruation, etc. Candidates need to have a good grasp of the concepts to apply them to the numerical questions. The IB ACIO quantitative aptitude syllabus that are asked are as follows: 

Topic

Subtopics

Number System

LCM & HCF, Divisibility Rules, Remainders, Simplification, Surds & Indices

Simplification/Approximation

BODMAS Rule, Square roots, Cube roots, Decimals, Fractions

Percentage

Successive percentage change, Comparisons

Profit & Loss

Cost price, Selling price, Discount, Marked price

Simple & Compound Interest

Basic SI/CI formulae, Difference between SI and CI

Ratio & Proportion

Direct and inverse proportion, Partnership problems

Average

Weighted average, Group average

Time & Work

Efficiency, Pipes and Cisterns

Time, Speed & Distance

Relative speed, Trains, Boats and Streams

Mensuration

Areas and Volumes (2D and 3D shapes), Surface Areas

Algebra

Linear and quadratic equations, Algebraic identities

Data Interpretation (DI)

Bar graphs, Pie charts, Line graphs, Tables

Mixture & Alligation

Mixing quantities with different values

Geometry

Basic theorems, Angles, Triangles, Circles

IB ACIO Reasoning/Logical Aptitude Syllabus

The IB ACIO Reasoning syllabus is meant to assess the candidate’s mental ability. Candidates should be aware of basic reasoning questions and should have the ability to solve tricky problems. The syllabus for IB ACIO reasoning is specified in the table below. 

IB ACIO Reasoning/Logical Aptitude Syllabus 

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Artificial Language

Blood Relations

Calendars

Cause and Effect

Clocks

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Decision Making

Directions

Input-Output

Odd One Out

Puzzles

Order & Ranking

Statement and Assumptions

IB ACIO English Syllabus 

The English syllabus in IB ACIO exam tests candidate’s grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing skills. Candidates should read newspapers, magazines and practice previous year papers to prepare for this section. The IB ACIO English syllabus is given below in the table. 

Topic

Subtopics

Reading Comprehension

Short passages with questions on theme, facts, inference, tone, vocabulary

Cloze Test

Fill in the blanks with contextually correct words

Sentence Improvement

Choose the correct/improved version of a given sentence

Error Detection

Spot the grammatical error in a sentence

Fill in the Blanks

Single/double blanks with suitable word choice

Synonyms & Antonyms

Based on commonly used English words

One Word Substitution

Replacing a phrase with one appropriate word

Idioms & Phrases

Meaning and correct usage in sentences

Active & Passive Voice

Transformation of sentences

Direct & Indirect Speech

Converting speech from direct to indirect and vice versa

Para Jumbles

Rearranging jumbled sentences into a coherent paragraph

IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus 

The IB ACIO General Studies syllabus consists of every day topics from Science, Current Affairs, Static GK, etc. Here is a list of topics that are covered in the IB ACIO General Studies syllabus. 

IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus 2025

History

Physics

Biology

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Static GK

Indian Polity & Constitution

Economy & Finance

Geography

Chemistry

IB ACIO Tier 2 Syllabus 

The IB ACIO Tier 2 syllabus is a descriptive test that assesses a candidate’s knowledge of the English Language and writing skills. The descriptive test is for a total of 50 marks. It consists of the following:

Section

Details

Marks

Essay

One essay question

20

English Comprehension

One comprehension passage with questions

10

Interview (Long Answer Questions)

Two questions: one each from Current Affairs, Economics, or Socio-Political Issues, etc. 

10 x 2 = 20

IB ACIO Interview 

The candidates who qualify for the written test will be called to appear for the IB ACIO interview. The interview is held for a total of 100 marks. Candidates may be subject to the Psychometric/Aptitude Test, which will be a part of the interview.

