[Latest] IB ACIO Syllabus 2025: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam

IB ACIO syllabus forms the crux of exam preparation for any candidate who is aiming to crack the exam. With the release of the short notification, candidates must prepare themselves and be well versed with the syllabus to crack the exam. With less time lft for the exam, students should keep a track of the important topics covered in IB ACIO exam syllabus for Tier 1 and 2. Only those candidates who qualify tier 1 and 2 will be eligible to appear for the Interview, i.e. Tier 3. This post has all the details regarding the IB ACIO syllabus for Current affairs, General Studies, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, and English subjects.
IB ACIO Syllabus 2025
The IB ACIO syllabus 2025 is released for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates who wish to qualify the exam need to have the details of the IB ACIO syllabus first. This forms the basis for exam preparation.
IB ACIO syllabus consists of Tier 1, 2, and 3. Tier 1 is an objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive test. Lastly, tier 3 is an interview for those who qualify tier 1 and Tier 2 exam. With a good IB ACIO salary given, candidates in larger number apply for the exam. Below we have shared the detailed IB ACIO syllabus 2025 based on the latest notification.
IB ACIO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
The following table has the major highlights of IB ACIO syllabus 2025.
|
IB ACIO Syllabus 2025- Highlights
|
Organization Name
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Exam Conducting Body Name
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025
|
Post Name
|
ACIO Grade II/ Executive
|
Vacancies
|
3717
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Tier 1 - 100 ques
|
Total Marks
|
Tier 1 - 100 marks
Tier 2 - 50 marks
|
Type of Questions
|
Tier 1 - Objective Type
Tier 2 - Descriptive Type
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2)- Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in
IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1
The IB ACIO tier 1 syllabus consists of five subjects. They are, Current affairs, General Studies, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, English. Candidates need to answer each of the sections as per the questions asked in the exam. Candidates scoring the cut off marks are eligible to get shortlisted for the interview. We have listed the important topics which are asked from each of the subjects in the table below.
IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus
The IB ACIO quantitative aptitude syllabus consists of numerical questions covered from chapters that include profit and loss, simple and compound interest, percentage, partnership, average, menstruation, etc. Candidates need to have a good grasp of the concepts to apply them to the numerical questions. The IB ACIO quantitative aptitude syllabus that are asked are as follows:
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Number System
|
LCM & HCF, Divisibility Rules, Remainders, Simplification, Surds & Indices
|
Simplification/Approximation
|
BODMAS Rule, Square roots, Cube roots, Decimals, Fractions
|
Percentage
|
Successive percentage change, Comparisons
|
Profit & Loss
|
Cost price, Selling price, Discount, Marked price
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
Basic SI/CI formulae, Difference between SI and CI
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Direct and inverse proportion, Partnership problems
|
Average
|
Weighted average, Group average
|
Time & Work
|
Efficiency, Pipes and Cisterns
|
Time, Speed & Distance
|
Relative speed, Trains, Boats and Streams
|
Mensuration
|
Areas and Volumes (2D and 3D shapes), Surface Areas
|
Algebra
|
Linear and quadratic equations, Algebraic identities
|
Data Interpretation (DI)
|
Bar graphs, Pie charts, Line graphs, Tables
|
Mixture & Alligation
|
Mixing quantities with different values
|
Geometry
|
Basic theorems, Angles, Triangles, Circles
IB ACIO Reasoning/Logical Aptitude Syllabus
The IB ACIO Reasoning syllabus is meant to assess the candidate’s mental ability. Candidates should be aware of basic reasoning questions and should have the ability to solve tricky problems. The syllabus for IB ACIO reasoning is specified in the table below.
|
IB ACIO Reasoning/Logical Aptitude Syllabus
|
Alphanumeric series
|
Reasoning Analogies
|
Artificial Language
|
Blood Relations
|
Calendars
|
Cause and Effect
|
Clocks
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Decision Making
|
Directions
|
Input-Output
|
Odd One Out
|
Puzzles
|
Order & Ranking
|
Statement and Assumptions
IB ACIO English Syllabus
The English syllabus in IB ACIO exam tests candidate’s grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing skills. Candidates should read newspapers, magazines and practice previous year papers to prepare for this section. The IB ACIO English syllabus is given below in the table.
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Short passages with questions on theme, facts, inference, tone, vocabulary
|
Cloze Test
|
Fill in the blanks with contextually correct words
|
Sentence Improvement
|
Choose the correct/improved version of a given sentence
|
Error Detection
|
Spot the grammatical error in a sentence
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Single/double blanks with suitable word choice
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
Based on commonly used English words
|
One Word Substitution
|
Replacing a phrase with one appropriate word
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
Meaning and correct usage in sentences
|
Active & Passive Voice
|
Transformation of sentences
|
Direct & Indirect Speech
|
Converting speech from direct to indirect and vice versa
|
Para Jumbles
|
Rearranging jumbled sentences into a coherent paragraph
IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus
The IB ACIO General Studies syllabus consists of every day topics from Science, Current Affairs, Static GK, etc. Here is a list of topics that are covered in the IB ACIO General Studies syllabus.
|
IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus 2025
|
History
|
Physics
|
Biology
|
Current Affairs
|
Science & Technology
|
Static GK
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Economy & Finance
|
Geography
|
Chemistry
IB ACIO Tier 2 Syllabus
The IB ACIO Tier 2 syllabus is a descriptive test that assesses a candidate’s knowledge of the English Language and writing skills. The descriptive test is for a total of 50 marks. It consists of the following:
|
Section
|
Details
|
Marks
|
Essay
|
One essay question
|
20
|
English Comprehension
|
One comprehension passage with questions
|
10
|
Interview (Long Answer Questions)
|
Two questions: one each from Current Affairs, Economics, or Socio-Political Issues, etc.
|
10 x 2 = 20
IB ACIO Interview
The candidates who qualify for the written test will be called to appear for the IB ACIO interview. The interview is held for a total of 100 marks. Candidates may be subject to the Psychometric/Aptitude Test, which will be a part of the interview.
