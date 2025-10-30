CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find the Hidden Letter In 7 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 30, 2025, 21:01 IST

Optical Illusion Eye Test: A letter is hidden in the image in plain sight, and only the sharpest eyes can spot it in 7 seconds. Can you? Test your eye power now!

Find Hidden Letter in 7 Seconds
Find Hidden Letter in 7 Seconds

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that have become popular among netizens in the last decade.

These challenges test your perception and visual skills, helping scientists understand how our brain processes visual information.   

Optical illusions can enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate creative thinking. 

Practising such challenges regularly helps improve memory and sharpen problem-solving skills.

Do you want to test your visual skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find Hidden Letter in 7 Seconds

Find the hidden letter

Source: Brightside

In the brightly coloured image above, a grid of deep blue circles is visible.

Also present in the grid are some light blue circles.

Besides the circles, a letter is hidden in the grid.

The readers need to find the hidden letter within 7 seconds.

This is a test of your visual skills.

Are you ready for it?

Great!

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Only the most observant readers stand a chance of solving this challenge within the time limit.

Are you one of them?

Scan all the areas of the image attentively, emphasising the finer details.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

Which letter did you see?

Readers who spotted the hidden letter within 7 seconds deserve a huge round of applause for their sharp visual skills. 

Some of you might still be scratching your heads, looking for the answer.

Do not look anywhere else; check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Solution

The hidden letter can be identified by following the path of the light blue circles.

Find the hidden letter solution

It is the letter E.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do share it with your family and friends and see who solves it the fastest.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

