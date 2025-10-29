IQ test: Only 3% with 140+ IQ can solve this math puzzle in 3 seconds!

IQ tests present readers with picture puzzles or math problems, and they need to find the solution within a time limit. These simple puzzle games sharpen the brain. By providing an effective workout for the brain, these puzzles enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practicing these puzzles helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills. IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. If you think you are an expert puzzle solver, then test your IQ and problem-solving skills by solving this viral math problem, which only 3% of geniuses with high IQ can solve in 7 seconds. Can you? Try now! Also read: Spot 8 Differences in These Halloween-Themed Pictures in 49 Seconds IQ Test: Solve Math Puzzle in 3 Seconds

This viral math puzzle is creating waves on the web. The catch is to solve the math problem in 3 seconds by finding the missing value. This math puzzle will test your analytical and logical thinking skills. Your time starts now! Look at the image and study the pattern carefully. Have you found the final value? Hurry up; time is running out. There are only a few seconds remaining. And... The time limit is over now! Have you successfully solved the math puzzle? Congratulations to the readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit. You are among the most intelligent people on the planet. Those who couldn't solve the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly to improve their speed and accuracy. Now check out the solution provided below.