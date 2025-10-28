Can Your Hawk Eye Vision Find the Three Hidden Faces in This Century-Old Optical Illusion in 11 Seconds?

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test the attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system, i.e., the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing logical and analytical abilities and boosting cognitive skills. They are also shown to prevent cognitive decline in older ages by keeping the brain active.
Do you have hawk-eye vision?
Test your visual prowess with this century-old optical illusion challenge now!
Source: Pinterest
In this century-old optical illusion image shared above, a man resembling the great American president Abraham Lincoln can be seen.
But he is not the only one in the image.
Hidden within the picture are three faces that need to be found in order to complete the challenge.
These tools are simple and are an excellent medium to test your observation skills.
Regularly practicing such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the hidden faces?
People with high visual prowess will be able to spot the hidden faces quickly.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the hidden faces.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the hidden faces within the time limit.
Your visual skills are out of this world.
Those who couldn’t find the hidden faces can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion: Find Hidden Faces Solution
The three hidden faces can be spotted by tilting the picture upside down.
We have marked the areas with the three hidden faces with red colour.
Now, share this with colleagues, friends, and family and see who finds the faces first.
