Optical Illusion: Find the witch in this Halloween-themed picture in 7 seconds. 95% will fail!

Optical Illusion: There is a craze for optical illusions on the web. Optical illusions are images that trick the human mind and effectively test your intelligence. They let you flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, and they entertain everyone.
The Latin verb illudere, meaning to mock or trick, is the root of the word 'illusion.' Optical illusions exercise your brain and temporarily relieve stress.
Regularly practicing optical illusion problems improves your observation skills and attention.
How attentive are you?
Let’s find out!
Optical Illusion: Find The Witch in the Shop
Source: Brightside
The Halloween-themed image above shows an antique vase shop where people have gathered to buy vases.
While everything seems normal at first glance, it is not.
Hidden among the humans is a witch, and the challenge for you is to spot the witch in 7 seconds.
Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities, including attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.
Practicing these activities can improve memory retention and increase overall mental agility, making them a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.
Did you Find the Witch in 7 Seconds?
The task of finding the witch in the shop is a tough one.
Only those with excellent observation skills can spot the witch in the shop in 7 seconds.
Have you spotted her?
Need a hint?
Here it is
Look around and see the expressions of people in the shop, and you will get to know who the witch is.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Three…
Two…
One…
And…
The time limit is over.
How many of you successfully spotted the witch?
Congratulations to all of you who have demonstrated excellent visual acuity by spotting the witch in 7 seconds.
Some of our readers who took more time to find her also deserve applause for their effort.
Those who couldn’t spot the witch need to practice more such puzzles to improve their visual skills.
You can stop looking and check the solution below.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The witch is the lady with a hidden wand and a wicked smile.
If you enjoyed solving this puzzle, please share it with your friends, family, or coworkers and see who can ace the challenge in record time.
Also, if you want to give your brain some more challenging tasks, then do check out other interesting puzzle challenges shared below.
