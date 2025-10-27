Optical Illusion: Find the witch in this Halloween-themed picture in 7 seconds. 95% will fail!

Optical Illusion: There is a craze for optical illusions on the web. Optical illusions are images that trick the human mind and effectively test your intelligence. They let you flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, and they entertain everyone.

The Latin verb illudere, meaning to mock or trick, is the root of the word 'illusion.' Optical illusions exercise your brain and temporarily relieve stress.

Regularly practicing optical illusion problems improves your observation skills and attention.

How attentive are you?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion: Find The Witch in the Shop

Source: Brightside

The Halloween-themed image above shows an antique vase shop where people have gathered to buy vases.

While everything seems normal at first glance, it is not.