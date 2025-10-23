TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
You’ve exceptional visual acuity if you can find the mistake in the picture in 6 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 23, 2025, 17:16 IST

Readers with exceptional visual acuity and attention to detail can only find the mistake in the picture in just 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Find out now! 

Find the mistake
Find the mistake

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.

These puzzle challenges are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. 

One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practicing these puzzles regularly.

Are you ready for a quick test of your intelligence and attention to detail?

Let’s get started!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 6 Seconds

find mistake

Source: Brightside

This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test how attentive and intelligent you are.

The picture shared above depicts a cafe scene where two couples are seen chatting while a lady is serving them tea.

While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. 

There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 6 seconds.

Can you? 

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual.

If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture.

Have you spotted it?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Did you find the mistake?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 6 seconds. 

You people have very excellent attention to detail and a brilliant mind.

For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below.

Check out the solution now!

Also, to improve your ability to solve such puzzles, keep practising more of such types, and surely you will see improvement.

IQ Test: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the teapot is missing the handle.

find mistake solved

If you loved solving this IQ puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.

Also, before you leave, check out some interesting puzzle challenges that we have curated specially for you.

