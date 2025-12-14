Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 08 to 14 Dec 2025:

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Jagran Josh presents a weekly current affairs quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive exams. It primarily includes questions related to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, Global AI Show 2025, Operation Sagar Bandhu, etc. 1. Which festival has recently been included in the representative list of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage? A. Holi B. Diwali C. Dussehra D. Chhath Puja 1. B. Diwali Diwali, one of India's most widely celebrated vibrant traditions, has recently been included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee held at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This inscription was adopted in the presence of the Union Culture Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

2. Which city is hosting the Global AI Show 2025? A) Dubai B) Sharjah C) Abu Dhabi D) Riyadh 2. A) Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi is hosting the Global AI Show 2025, with the theme "AI: 2031 - Accelerating Intelligent Futures". This event brings together technology world leaders, researchers, policymakers, and key industry stalwarts. The 2025 edition of the Global AI Show is based on strategic partnerships with major government entities, strengthening its role as a platform of national and international significance. 3. Who has become the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I? A) Mohammed Siraj B) Bhuvneshwar Kumar C) Jasprit Bumrah D) Ravindra Jadeja 3. C) Jasprit Bumrah Team India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, made a historic record by completing his 100th T20 International wicket in the first T20I played against South Africa in Cuttack. With this, he became the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I. He is also the fifth bowler in the world to achieve this feat.

4. Which company has the Ministry of Labour and Employment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with to prepare India's workforce for global opportunities? A) Google B) Amazon C) Microsoft D) TCS 4. C) Microsoft The Ministry of Labour and Employment today signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in New Delhi in the presence of the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. This collaboration is a significant step towards expanding employment contacts, enhancing AI-based skills, and preparing India's workforce for global opportunities. 5. When is Human Rights Day celebrated globally every year? A) December 07 B) December 08 C) December 09 D) December 10 5. D) 10 December Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. This day is now celebrated as the annual Human Rights Day. This year, it is the 77th anniversary of this milestone. The UDHR was adopted in Paris in 1948.

6. Which country is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO? A) Italy B) France C) India D) Nepal 6. C) India India is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO from December 8 to 13, 2025, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. 7. Which state has become the first in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of the voter list? A) Rajasthan B) Maharashtra C) Uttar Pradesh D) Madhya Pradesh 7. A) Rajasthan Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of the voter list. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of its voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

8. Where was the world's highest war memorial recently established? A) Siachen Glacier B) Doklam C) Galwan Valley (Ladakh) D) Nathu La Pass 8. C) Galwan Valley (Ladakh) The world's highest war memorial has been established in the Galwan Valley (Ladakh), where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with Chinese troops five years ago in the Galwan Valley. This memorial is located near the KM-120 post along the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road in Ladakh. 9. Which operation did India launch for humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after Cyclone 'Ditwah'? A) Operation Dost B) Operation Sagar Bandhu C) Operation Maitri D) Operation Rahat 9. B) Operation Sagar Bandhu India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28, 2025, to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka as the first responder immediately after Cyclone 'Ditwah'. Between December 03 and December 09, 2025, four modular Bailey Bridge systems, along with specialized teams of Indian Army engineers, were airlifted to Sri Lanka for deployment by four Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft.