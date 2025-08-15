The title of “Last Road of India” is associated with the road that leads to Dhanushkodi, a coastal town located at the southeastern tip of Tamil Nadu in the Ramanathapuram district. This stretch of road, ending at Arichal Munai, is the last accessible point on the Indian mainland before the Palk Strait begins. From here, Sri Lanka lies just about 18–20 km across the sea.
What is the History and Cultural Significance of Dhanushkodi?
Dhanushkodi is mentioned in the Ramayana, where it is believed that Lord Rama and his army began constructing the Rama Setu (Adam’s Bridge) from this location to reach Lanka. The name Dhanushkodi translates to “end of the bow” (dhanush meaning bow, kodi meaning end), a reference to this legend.
Infrastructure and Connectivity
Before 1964, Dhanushkodi was a small but active town with a railway station, post office, and port facilities. The 1964 cyclone also known as the Rameswaram Cyclone severely damaged the region, and the railway line to Dhanushkodi was discontinued. Today, the NH 87 extension connects Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi, culminating at Arichal Munai. This final stretch is flanked by the Bay of Bengal on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other, making it a unique coastal drive.
The MAUSAM Journal mentions: “The Rameswaram Cyclone of December 1964 was one of the severest storms that occurred in the Indian Seas and probably the most severe storm which affected Ceylon and the extreme south of the Indian peninsula. The storm was unique in many respects. The latitudes at which the initial disturbance was formed, at which it concentrated into a cyclonic storm and at which it further intensified into a severe storm -are probably the lowest on record. Winds estimated ill the core of the storm when It was over Ceylon are the highest ever experienced there. It caused unprecedented floods in Ceylon. It caused tidal waves over Mannar and Rameswaram islands which, according to the recorded history of cyclones, are rarely experienced in these areas.”
What is the Accessibility of Dhanushkodi?
Dhanushkodi is accessible by road from Rameswaram, which is about 20 km away. The road is open to private vehicles, and public transport options are also available. The area is popular among visitors for its scenic ocean views and proximity to the India–Sri Lanka maritime boundary. The Government of India’s official tourism campaigns have also highlighted aerial views of this road, calling it “India’s Last Road.”
In conclusion, the Last Road of India refers to the road ending at Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu. It is significant for its geographical location as the final point of the Indian mainland, its cultural association with the Ramayana, and its striking coastal setting where two seas meet. Today, it serves as a tourist attraction and a reminder of the southernmost drivable edge of the country.
