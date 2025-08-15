The title of “Last Road of India” is associated with the road that leads to Dhanushkodi, a coastal town located at the southeastern tip of Tamil Nadu in the Ramanathapuram district. This stretch of road, ending at Arichal Munai, is the last accessible point on the Indian mainland before the Palk Strait begins. From here, Sri Lanka lies just about 18–20 km across the sea.

What is the History and Cultural Significance of Dhanushkodi?

Dhanushkodi is mentioned in the Ramayana, where it is believed that Lord Rama and his army began constructing the Rama Setu (Adam’s Bridge) from this location to reach Lanka. The name Dhanushkodi translates to “end of the bow” (dhanush meaning bow, kodi meaning end), a reference to this legend.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Before 1964, Dhanushkodi was a small but active town with a railway station, post office, and port facilities. The 1964 cyclone also known as the Rameswaram Cyclone severely damaged the region, and the railway line to Dhanushkodi was discontinued. Today, the NH 87 extension connects Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi, culminating at Arichal Munai. This final stretch is flanked by the Bay of Bengal on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other, making it a unique coastal drive.