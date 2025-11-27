Which State Produces the Most Turkeys? Check the List Here!

Top Turkey-producing states: Thanksgiving is here today, and across the country, families are prepping for the signature dish that defines the holiday: turkey. While most people focus on the feast, not everyone thinks about where these millions of turkeys actually come from. Behind every Thanksgiving table, there is a huge farming network working year-round to make sure the nation has enough birds for the season.
Understanding which states lead turkey production not only highlights the backbone of this holiday tradition but also shows how deeply agriculture shapes our food habits.
According to the latest NASS Poultry–Production and Value report, turkey farming remains a major agricultural activity in several states, with a handful contributing the largest share.
In recent years, the United States produced around 200 million turkeys, and eight states played the biggest role in meeting this demand. Below is a breakdown of the leading contributors.
Check out: What is a Group of Turkeys Called?
Top Turkey-Producing States
Here is the list of some top Turkey-producing states:
|
State
|
Turkey Production (Millions)
|
Minnesota
|
32.0
|
North Carolina
|
27.0
|
Arkansas
|
25.0
|
Indiana
|
20.0
|
Missouri
|
15.5
|
Virginia
|
15.3
|
Iowa
|
10.9
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.7
1. Minnesota
Minnesota stands firmly at the top. With 32 million birds produced in 2024, the state continues its long-standing leadership in turkey farming. Its strong farming infrastructure and favourable climate help it stay ahead.
2. North Carolina
North Carolina follows closely. The state’s large poultry sector and advanced production systems make it a major contributor to national supply.
3. Arkansas
Arkansas secures the third spot with 25 million birds. The state’s strong focus on livestock agriculture supports consistent growth in turkey production.
4. Indiana
Indiana remains a key player, producing 20 million birds in 2024. Its central location also helps distribute poultry across the nation efficiently.
5. Missouri
Missouri contributes significantly with 15.5 million birds, supported by large-scale farms and experienced producers.
Conclusion
Thanksgiving arrives today, and turkey demand reaches its annual peak, making it the perfect time to understand which states lead America’s turkey production.
Recommended Reading:
25 Thanksgiving Fun Facts: The 15th One Will Surprise You the Most!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation