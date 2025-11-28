NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date Soon, Register Now for 91 Assistant Managers Posts at nabard.org

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will soon close the online application process for Grade A Exam 2025. The authorities initiated the NABARD Grade A online application process on November 8, 2025. A total of 91 Assistant Manager ‘Grade A’ vacancies in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS), Legal and Protocol & Security Service are available. Interested aspirants can apply for the NABARD Grade A on the official website, nabard.org. NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 The registration process for NABARD Grade A Recruitment will conclude on November 30. The officials activated the online application link along with the release of NABARD Grade A Notification. The eligibility criteria vary for all posts. You are advised to refer to the official notification before applying online.

Events Dates NABARD Grade A Notification 2025 8th November 2025 NABARD Online Application Begins 8th November 2025 Last Date to Apply Online for NABARD 30th November 2025 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 30th November 2025 NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link Aspirants can submit their applications via the direct link mentioned below: NABARD Grade A Apply Online Link Steps to Apply Online for NABARD Grade A Recruitment Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by following the steps given below: Step 1: Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org or click on the direct link mentioned here. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application link. Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter your basic information and contact details to generate your registration number and password.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Step 5: Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit. Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference. NABARD Grade A Application Fee 2025 The application fee for General candidates and other categories is Rs 850, while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD categories are required to pay Rs. 150. Category Application Fee SC/ ST/ PWBD Rs. 150 Others Rs. 850 Documents Required for NABARD Application Form 2025 While filling out the application form, candidates will be required to submit certain documents as proof that they are eligible to apply for Assistant Manager post. Listed below are the documents required for the NABARD Application Form 2025. Photograph Signature Identity Proof Educational Qualification Certificates Caste Certificate (if applicable) Other Relevant Certificates