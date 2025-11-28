NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, November 28, 2025

NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer (28 November 2025): Are you staring at your screen with only a few guesses left for Wordle #1623? You aren't alone. Today's puzzle for November 28, 2025, is a bit of a curveball.

While it isn't the most obscure word in the dictionary, its structure can easily trap you if you aren't careful with your consonant placement. The game demands you think about word endings just as much as beginnings today.

Whether you are playing on your commute or taking a quick break between classes, we have the strategic nudges you need to keep that streak alive without outright spoiling the fun immediately.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for 28 November 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a little help getting started, this is the place to start. These hints are meant to help you figure out the answer without giving it away right away.