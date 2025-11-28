NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, November 28, 2025

NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer (28 November 2025): Are you staring at your screen with only a few guesses left for Wordle #1623? You aren't alone. Today's puzzle for November 28, 2025, is a bit of a curveball.
While it isn't the most obscure word in the dictionary, its structure can easily trap you if you aren't careful with your consonant placement. The game demands you think about word endings just as much as beginnings today.
Whether you are playing on your commute or taking a quick break between classes, we have the strategic nudges you need to keep that streak alive without outright spoiling the fun immediately.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 28 November 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a little help getting started, this is the place to start. These hints are meant to help you figure out the answer without giving it away right away.
Hint 1: The word contains two vowels.
Hint 2: It is a noun often associated with infants or babies.
Hint 3: The word begins and ends with the same letter.
Hint 4: If you have ever babysat a crying child who wouldn't settle down, you might know this term.
Is There a More Specific Clue for Wordle #1623?
Yes, and this is where many players might stumble today.
The Clue: Today’s word features a double consonant, but they are not side-by-side. Look for the letter C appearing at both the very start and the very end of the word.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 28 November 2025?
If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the solution, here is the reveal.
The answer for Wordle #1623 on November 28, 2025, is COLIC.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT
Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL
Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD
Wordle Hint for 24 November, 2025 #1619: DOUGH
Wordle Hint for 23 November, 2025 #1618: BUNNY
Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
